Overview

GOLD SMC Scalper EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that automates a gold-scalping strategy on XAUUSD using Smart Money Concepts. It detects order blocks, fair value gaps, and liquidity pools, and executes trades during defined session windows. Built-in risk controls include daily equity limits and adaptive filters.

Features

Smart Money Concepts

Order Block, Fair Value Gap (FVG) and Liquidity Pool detection for entry and exit signals.

Session filters

Kill-zone windows for London (06:00–12:00 UTC) and New York (11:00–20:00 UTC).

Adaptive logic

Real-time volatility checks adjust timeframes (M1, M5, M15) and filter thresholds.

ATR-based trailing stop

Dynamically moves stop-loss based on market volatility.

News filter

Pauses new orders around high-impact events.

Daily equity guard

Halts trading when drawdown or profit reaches user-defined limits.

Live dashboard

On-chart display of open positions, equity status and session timings.

Configurable risk profiles

Multiple presets (Off, Low, Moderate, High, Automatic) plus manual override.

Inputs

symbolsList : trading symbol(s), e.g. “XAUUSD”

useKillZones (true/false): enable session filtering

lonKillStart/End , nyKillStart/End : session start/end times (UTC)

tfFast, tfBase, tfSlow : timeframes for adaptive logic (e.g. PERIOD_M1, PERIOD_M5, PERIOD_M15)

volHigh/volLow : volatility thresholds for timeframe selection

useOrderBlock (true/false) and obLookbackBars , obMinBodyPct , obWickBodyRatio : order block settings

useFairValueGap (true/false) and fvgMinATRpct : FVG settings

useLiquidityPool (true/false) and poolLookbackBars , poolThreshPips : liquidity pool settings

useOTE , oteStart/End : optimal trade entry confirmation

baseRiskPct : risk percentage per trade

maxRunningTrades : limit on simultaneous open positions

maxDailyDrawdownPct , maxDailyProfitPct : daily equity guard levels

manualLotSize , manualLot : manual lot sizing options

useTrailing (true/false) and trailATRmult : trailing stop settings

useNewsFilter (true/false) and newsBufferMinutes : news filter settings

showDashboard (true/false): display on-chart dashboard

marketValidationMode (true/false): dummy-trade block for Market approval

How to Use

Attach GOLD SMC Scalper EA to an XAUUSD M5 chart. Select or disable risk profiles. Set session windows, filters and risk parameters to your preference. Enable the news filter and dashboard as desired. Let the EA manage trade entries, exits, stop-loss adjustments and daily limits.

Recommendations

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5

Broker: low-spread ECN account

VPS: recommended for uninterrupted operation





IMPORTANT

After purchase, please send me a private message for your installation guide and recommended settings template.





Disclaimer

This EA is provided for analytical and educational purposes only. Backtest results and past performance do not guarantee future trading outcomes.



