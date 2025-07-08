Divine Reversal

🌟 Important: After purchase, contact me to receive setup instructions and expert recommendations! 🌟

🌀 Divine Reversal — an algorithm designed for precision trading on gold XAUUSD

🔥 Symbolism & Philosophy

It all begins with balance. In a world where every trade is a step between fire and fog, a solution is born from opposites. Divine Reversal embodies precision in chaos, calmness in impulse. It doesn’t make noise — it acts. Where others get lost in the flow of price, it finds structure and responds with calculation.

It’s more than just an algorithm. It is a strategy fused with intelligence and focus. Its visual identity reflects its core: it trades as it analyzes — precisely and cool-headed. On the chart, it doesn't just appear — it stands as a testament to decisions made through knowledge and timing. It doesn’t wait for the market to offer a chance — it waits for the market to be ready for an entry as precise as gold deserves.

💡 General Overview

Divine Reversal is an EA for XAUUSD, tested via Tickstory with 99.99% modeling accuracy, under real market spread and commission.

Optimal parameters were achieved with RoboForex Prime, where gold commission is half that of a standard ECN account. This provides a significant advantage for high-frequency trading, especially with sensitive entry points.


🔐 Advantages

⚙ Feature 💬 Description
🚫 Risk-Free Structure No Martingale, grids, or arbitrage
🛡 Risk Management Fixed SL + smart exit logic
📈 Lot Sizing AutoMM or FixedLot supported
📉 Execution Handles spread, delay, slippage, and SL logic

⚙ Input Parameters

  • Strategy_Setting_ST — choose StopLoss and trailing configurations
  • StopLoss — maximum stop-loss in points
  • Trailing — trailing step in points
  • MaxSpread — allowed spread in points (default: 1.5)
  • ManualLotsize — fixed lot size (e.g. 0.01)
  • ScalpFactor — scalp entry threshold
  • SnipperFactor — exit precision control
  • MM_Setting — capital management configurations
  • MoneyManagement — activate automatic lot control (TRUE/FALSE)
  • Risk — lot calculation method (value: 5)
  • Magic — unique trade ID (e.g. 123456789)
  • TradeComment — comment attached to orders (default: "Divine Reversal")

📬 Contact

For support and setup assistance: mila88899sup99@yandex.ru
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
SniperScope
Natalyia Nikitina
Göstergeler
Önemli: Göstergeden en iyi şekilde yararlanmak için satın alma sonrasında lütfen benimle iletişime geçin! SniperScope Açıklaması SniperScope , MetaTrader 4 platformu için geliştirilmiş akıllı bir göstergedir ve piyasaya giriş noktalarını hassas biçimde tespit etmek için tasarlanmıştır. Sinyal filtreleme sistemi, iki RSI ve iki MA içerir; böylece piyasa gürültüsü azaltılır ve yeniden çizilmeyen güvenilir sinyaller sağlanır. Avantajlar Oklar belirdikten sonra sabitlenir, kaybol
Imperator Legacy
Natalyia Nikitina
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dikkat! Satın aldıktan sonra lütfen benimle iletişime geçin — detaylı kurulum talimatları ve kullanım önerilerini hemen ileteceğim! Kanıtlanmış performans: 1 yıl boyunca gerçekleştirilen 55 işlem — hiçbir kayıp yaşanmadı! Getiri: $1.000 başlangıç bakiyesiyle $136.000 kazanç (martingale, grid veya arbitraj stratejisi kullanılmadan) Fiyat hareketine (Price Action) dayalı özel algoritma, anlık veri işleme ve otomatik spread/slippage kontrolü ile çalışır. Imperator Legacy , düşük sprea
Azazel Imperium
Natalyia Nikitina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Important: After purchase, please contact me to receive setup instructions and expert recommendations! Azazel Imperium — Premium Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Product Description Azazel Imperium is an intelligent trading system designed for confident and precise gold trading. It adapts to market structure, combining mathematical rigor, capital protection, and flexible architecture. This is not just an expert advisor — it’s an empire of decision-making, where every trade follows logic a
Maksimus EA MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dikkat! Satın alma işleminizden hemen sonra bizimle iletişime geçin, detaylı talimatlar ve öneriler alın! Maksimus EA MT5 , Forex piyasasında ticareti otomatikleştirmek için tasarlanmış son derece profesyonel bir uzman danışmandır. Bu danışman, güçlü trend analiz algoritmalarını esnek pozisyon yönetimi araçlarıyla birleştirerek, sermaye istikrarı ve büyüme arayan yatırımcılar için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Danışman, sabit lot ticareti ve depozito büyüklüğüne ve risk seviyesine dayalı dinam
Deriv iMazing MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations! Welcome to a new level of Forex trading! Tired of constant risks and uncertainty? With Deriv iMazing MT5 , forget about stress and unpredictable results. This innovative automated trading system paves the way to steady income, turning your investment into a reliable source of profit! Why choose Deriv iMazing MT5? 1️⃣ Artificial intelligence on your side: 24/7 automated trading usin
Deriv Synergetic MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations! Welcome to a new level of Forex trading! Tired of constant risks and uncertainty? With Deriv Synergetic MT5 , forget about stress and unpredictable results. This innovative automated trading system paves the way to steady income, turning your investment into a reliable source of profit! Why choose Deriv Synergetic MT5? 1️⃣ Artificial Intelligence on your side: 24/7 trading automati
Deriv Umbrella MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Attention! Contact me right after the purchase to get detailed instructions and recommendations! Deriv Umbrella MT5 Advisor is your reliable assistant in the Forex market. It uses key market patterns, such as price pullback after a sharp movement in either direction. Simply launch the advisor on the AUDCAD chart and let other currency pairs trade automatically. This is a fully automated trading system that requires no special knowledge or skills from you. Start the advisor and enjoy your
Princess of Milana MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations! Welcome to a new level of Forex trading! Tired of constant risks and uncertainty? With Princess of Milana MT5 , forget about stress and unpredictable results. This innovative automated trading system paves the way to stable income, turning your investment into a reliable source of profit! Why choose Princess of Milana MT5? 1️⃣ Artificial Intelligence on your side: 24/7 automated tr
Missy Fab MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Attention! Contact me immediately after your purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations! Welcome to a new level of Forex trading! Tired of constant risks and uncertainty? With Missy Fab MT5 , forget about stress and unpredictable results. This innovative automated trading system paves the way to stable income, turning your investment into a reliable source of profit! Why choose Missy Fab MT5? 1️⃣ Artificial intelligence on your side: 24/7 automated trading powered
Mother Earth MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations! Welcome to the next level of Forex trading! Tired of constant risks and uncertainty? With Mother Earth MT5 , forget stress and unpredictable outcomes. This innovative automated trading system paves the way to stable income, turning your investment into a reliable source of profit! Why choose Mother Earth MT5? 1️⃣ AI on your side: Trade 24/7 using neural networks and intelligent alg
Pelagia MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed setup instructions! Pelagia MT5 Advisor — your reliable partner in the Forex market, utilizing key market patterns. It is highly effective in trading price corrections after sharp movements in any direction, allowing you to profit in various market conditions. This is a fully automated trading system that requires no special knowledge. All you need to do is activate the advisor, and it will set everything up for you, freeing y
Duramax MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Attention! Please contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations ! Duramax MT5 Advisor is your reliable partner with artificial intelligence (AI) , utilizing innovative technologies and advanced trading methods based on key market patterns, such as price correction after sharp price movements in any direction. This advisor uses modern algorithms and data analysis technologies to adapt to ever-changing market conditions and ensure stable results. It wo
Ride the wind MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations! Welcome to a new level of Forex trading! Tired of constant risks and uncertainty? With Ride the wind MT5 , forget about stress and unpredictable outcomes. This innovative automated trading system paves the way for steady income, turning your investment into a reliable source of profit! Why choose Ride the wind MT5? 1️⃣ Artificial Intelligence on your side: 24/7 automated trading us
Winter MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Attention! Please contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations ! Advisor Winter MT5 is a professional advisor. In the future, if desired, you can optimize it to suit your needs! Advisor Winter MT5 is your reliable partner with artificial intelligence (AI) , using innovative technologies and advanced trading methods based on key market patterns such as price retracement after sharp movements in any direction. This advisor applies advanced algorithm
BaLLzProtector MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Attention! Please contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations ! Advisor BaLLzProtector MT5 is a professional advisor. In the future, if desired, you can optimize it to suit your needs! Advisor BaLLzProtector MT5 is your reliable partner with artificial intelligence (AI) , using innovative technologies and advanced trading methods based on key market patterns such as price retracement after sharp movements in any direction. This advisor applies ad
TradeRanger MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! TradeRanger MT5 Advisor is your reliable assistant in the Forex market. It uses key market patterns, such as price retracements after sharp movements in any direction, to effectively generate profit. Launch the advisor on a single chart with the AUDCAD pair selected, and let it automatically handle other currency pairs. This is a fully automated trading system that requires no special skills from you. Simply install
Requiem MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed setup instructions! Requiem MT5 Advisor is your reliable assistant in the Forex market. It uses key market patterns such as price reversal after a sharp movement in any direction. Simply run the advisor on the NZDCAD chart, and let the other currency pairs trade automatically. This is a fully automated trading system that requires no special knowledge or experience from you. Just start the advisor and enjoy your free time – it
Deriv XII MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Attention! Contact me right after the purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations! Deriv XII MT5 Advisor is a reliable assistant in the Forex market that uses key market patterns, such as price retracement after sharp movements in either direction. How to use: Launch the advisor on the NZDCAD chart, and the other currencies will work automatically. This system is fully automated and requires no special knowledge. All you need to do is activate the advisor, and it will do
PropSurge One MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dikkat! Satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin — kurulum talimatları ve öneriler için! MT5 için danışman, prop meydan okumalarını geçmek için optimize edildi. Genel Tanıtım Bu profesyonel otomatik işlem algoritması, FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers gibi şirketlerin sınavlarını geçmek isteyen trader’lar için özel olarak tasarlanmıştır. Stratejisi, ani volatilite artışlarını yakalayıp piyasa yönüne bekleyen emirler yerleştirir. Martingale, hedge veya yapay zeka kullanmaz; yal
Beskar Sovereign EA MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations! Welcome to a new level of Forex trading! Tired of constant risks and uncertainty? With Beskar Sovereign EA MT5 , forget about stress and unpredictable results. This innovative automated trading system paves the way to steady income, turning your investment into a reliable source of profit! Why Choose Beskar Sovereign EA MT5? 1️⃣ AI on Your Side: 24/7 automated trading using neural
Solaris Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations! Welcome to a new level of Forex trading! Tired of constant risks and uncertainty? With Solaris Imperium MT5 , forget about stress and unpredictable outcomes. This innovative automated trading system paves the way to stable income, turning your investment into a reliable source of profit! Why Choose Solaris Imperium MT5? 1️⃣ Artificial Intelligence on Your Side: 24/7 automated tradi
Force Strategy MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed instructions and recommendations! Welcome to a new level of Forex trading! Tired of constant risks and uncertainty? With Force Strategy MT5 , forget about stress and unpredictable outcomes. This innovative automated trading system paves the way to stable income, turning your investment into a reliable profit source! Why Choose Force Strategy MT5? 1️⃣ AI on Your Side: 24/7 automated trading powered by neural network
Divine Duality MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed instructions and guidance! Welcome to a new level of Forex trading! Tired of constant risks and uncertainty? With Divine Duality MT5 , forget about stress and unpredictable outcomes. This innovative automated trading system paves the way to stable income, turning your investment into a reliable source of profit! Why Choose Divine Duality MT5? 1️⃣ AI on Your Side: 24/7 automated trading using neural networks and int
Velvet Ace EA
Natalyia Nikitina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dikkat! Satın aldıktan sonra hemen benimle iletişime geçin; size detaylı talimatlar ve tavsiyeler sağlayayım! Velvet Ace EA — Sizin yerinize işlem yapan zeka Forex dünyasında yeni bir seviyeye hoş geldiniz! Sürekli risk ve belirsizlikten yoruldunuz mu? Velvet Ace EA MT5 ile stresli ve tahmin edilemez sonuçları unutun. Bu yenilikçi otomatik ticaret sistemi, istikrarlı gelir kapılarını aralar ve yatırımınızı güvenilir bir kâr kaynağına dönüştürür! NZDCAD döviz çiftinin grafiğinde danı
