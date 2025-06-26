SignalRocket PRO MT4

SignalRocket PRO MT4 – The Ultimate Telegram & SMS Notifier for MetaTrader 4

Main Features:

  • Instant Telegram & SMS notifications for all trade events (open, close, pending, SL/TP change)

  • Live chart panel with overview of all open trades and real-time profit

  • Health-check & self-test: automatic status report, no lost signals!

  • Magic number & symbol filters for maximum control

  • Optional: show pips, profit, commission, swap in every signal

  • Daily, weekly, monthly performance reports directly to Telegram/SMS

  • Custom equity & drawdown alerts

  • Twilio SMS integration (optional)

  • Unique signal ID for every trade

  • Easy setup – no external server required

Extra Features available on request (paid upgrades):

  • Trade Copy Module: Mirror your trades to any MT4 accounts (no server needed)

  • Webhook/API integration: Send notifications to any third-party app or service (Zapier, Discord, database…)

  • WhatsApp Integration: Get notifications via WhatsApp (third-party provider required)

  • Custom solutions on request

Anleitung (kurz & auf Englisch):

  1. Drag SignalRocket PRO onto your MT4 chart

  2. Enter your Telegram Bot Token & Chat ID (see included PDF for setup help)

  3. (Optional) Enable SMS, adjust settings for pips, profit, magic number etc.

  4. Ready! All trade signals will be sent to your Telegram and/or phone.

Questions or special requests? Contact us via MQL5 messages for custom solutions!


