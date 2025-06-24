Gold Scalper X


Gold Scalper X - Your best assistant in gold trading.

A fully automatic advisor that does not require additional settings, designed for trading on the Gold currency pair (XAUUSD)

Does not use dangerous trading methods, no grids, martingales, etc.

The strategy is based on breaking through important levels. (fast scalping).

This is a real trading algorithm - The results of this are a very stable growth curve.


Recommendations:

  • Trading pair: GOLD (XAUUSD)
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • Trading leverage: 1:100 and higher
  • Broker: Any broker with a low spread
  • VPS: Use a VPS to make the EA work 24/7

Monitoring - Coming soon (already working)

How to test the advisor?

Please note that results may vary on different brokers, I recommend testing on your broker before using.

By default, the settings are set for 3-digit quotes, if you have 2-digit quotes, download the set file - 2digit quotes.Set

Only Gold (XAUUSD). Test the EA with default settings, but you can change the lot to a percentage of the balance.

Test the advisor on the M5 timeframe


Main features:

  • Always uses stop loss / take profit.;
  • No martingale / grid / hedging etc.;

If you have any questions, you can write me a private message, I am always happy to help.

Happy trading!
