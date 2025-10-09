EMTB Pro v2

Gold one hour Shi Xuan Liang 1 (1) Uzman Danışmanlar

Any EA can't guarantee our eternal and stable profit, but it is a manifestation of trading ideas. The quality of the back test data is an intuitive affirmation of the EA. If an EA backtest result fails, we will not believe that it can make money for us on the firm offer. On the contrary, EA, which produced a beautiful asset curve in the process of backtesting, is worthy of our belief that she can meet the challenge of updating. GOLD ONE HOUR is specially made for gold varieties to run in one h