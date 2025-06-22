FXVision

🇹🇷 FXVision 4.0 – Akıllı Dönüş Ticareti için Ücretsiz EA

📊 FXVision 4.0, Bollinger Bantları, DeMarker göstergesi ve mum gücünü birleştirerek akıllı alım/satım sinyalleri üreten bir uzman danışmandır.

📌 Strateji Mantığı (Reversal):

  • Fiyat Bollinger bandını kırar

  • DeMarker aşırı alım/satım sinyali verir

  • Güçlü gövdeli mum (≥ %50)

📈 Backtest Sonuçları:

  • H1 zaman diliminde %85+ başarı oranı

  • Martingale veya Grid sistemi yok

  • Tüm broker türleriyle uyumlu (STP, ECN, Raw)

  • Prop firm testlerinden başarıyla geçmiştir

  • $10.000 ➝ $20.000 - 6 ayda

⚙️ Tavsiye Edilen Ayarlar:

  • Zaman aralığı: H1

  • SL: 20 pip | TP: 60 pip

  • Risk yüzdesine göre otomatik lot

  • MT5 uyumlu

🧠 Risk Modları:

Hesap Türü Tavsiye Edilen Risk Amaç
Küçük Hesap %10–15 Hızlı büyüme
Prop Firm Hesabı %1–2 Challenge geçmek
Büyük Gerçek Hesap %2–3 Uzun vadeli performans
Flip Modu %30’a kadar Agresif yüksek riskli strateji

📦 Paket İçeriği:

  • EA dosyası (.ex5)

  • Kurulum rehberi

  • Optimum ayarlar

  • Birebir destek

  • Telegram grubu erişimi

📥 Ücretsiz indir ve akıllı işlemlere başla!


İncelemeler 4
djavorsky
81
djavorsky 2025.07.18 07:54 
 

It's true, there are a lot of shitty robots for sale on this site, I know because I have probably bought a fair share. But this *FREE* EA is kicking the shit out of some of those bots, something you need to realize is that no back tests are ever the same, different servers in the same companies often give different results, so you should never look at a back test and say this is what is going to happen to me, think of a back test as more of a measure of the potential. Because nobody will ever get the same results as someone else, that being said. This EA has been kicking ass ever since I loaded it onto my MQL5 VPS. First three trades equalling over $600 using the provided set files for a 30% aggressive trade, and if you reverse his TP and make it a 1:2RRR and back test it, it shows that it can actually make 2x as much, at least on my back test results. The only thing that is lacking in the current version is a magic number so multiple instances arent trying to manage eachother's trailing stop losses, etc. You can use a standalone Auto BE or Trailing SL on Profit EA to manage this to keep things clean and easy for now. Otherwise it has been solid.

ryanbrooks
1994
ryanbrooks 2025.07.07 02:04 
 

FXVISON is working good with my finetuned AUDCAD M30 settings. I am more than satisfied with the results , big thank you for the developers !

