EA Super ScalperX

EA Super ScalperX - uses a sophisticated trading methodology that includes cross-market analysis to find scalpers entry points with XAUUSD, one of the most dynamic pairs on the market. The advisor uses stop-loss for all orders, does not use any dangerous trading methods.

This EA is designed to be used on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair which you can use on the M5-M15 timeframe.

No dangerous strategies! No grid, no martingale, no hedging. Always uses stop loss and take profit.


Recommendations:

  • Symbol = XAUUSD (GOLD) 
  • Timeframe = Xauusd M5-M15
  • Capital min = 50$-100$
  • Broker = Any- 
  • Account type = any, lower spread preferred
  • Leverage = 1:200 more 
  • VPS = preferred, but not mandatory, also MQL VPS
  • If you have any questions, send a message.
IMPORTANT: After purchasing, you MUST send a message so that we can install and configure the SET file on your mt4 terminal. Without this file, you will ONLY suffer losses. Please follow ALL instructions carefully to avoid losses.

Happy trading!!!
























