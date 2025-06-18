Rocket Fx Trading Manager V1
- Yardımcı programlar
- Jeffrey Bucsit
- Sürüm: 1.3
- Güncellendi: 18 Haziran 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
🔥 Rocket FX Trading Manager EA – Advanced Trade Execution & Management
Take control of your trades with this all-in-one trade management EA, designed for precision, risk management, and efficiency.
🎯 Trade Execution Features
One-Click Market Orders – Buy/Sell instantly with pre-calculated lot sizing
Multi-Target Orders (1-4 TPs) – Split trades into partial closes at different profit levels
Stop/Limit Order Toggle – Switch between stop and limit pending orders
Auto Lot Calculation – Dynamically adjusts position size based on:
Risk % per trade (configurable)
Stop Loss distance (pips or price-based)
Max Lot Size Enforcement (prevents over-leverage)
⚡ Trade Management Tools
Partial Close (%) – Close a set percentage of open positions
-
Trailing Stop – Lock in profits with adjustable trailing distance
Break-Even Stop – Moves SL to entry after hitting TP1
Close All Trades – Instantly exit all positions (market & pending)
Running PnL Display – Real-time profit/loss tracking
📊 Risk & Money Management
Risk-Based Lot Sizing – Auto-calculates optimal position size
Margin Monitoring – Displays required margin per trade
Max Lot Size Protection – Alerts if lot size exceeds limit
Telegram Notifications – Get trade execution & closure alerts
🖥️ User-Friendly Interface
DPI-Aware Scaling – Adjusts panel size for any screen resolution
Customizable Colors & Fonts – Match your trading style
Symbol Detection – Auto-adapts for Forex, Gold, Crypto, and Indices
Why Use Rocket FX Trading Manager?
✔ Saves Time – Execute & manage trades in seconds
✔ Reduces Emotion – Follows strict risk rules
✔ Improves Consistency – Structured trade management
✔ Works with Any Strategy – Ideal for manual traders
📌 Note: This is not a fully automated trading system but a trade execution & management assistant to enhance manual trading.