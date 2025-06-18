Rocket Fx Trading Manager V1

🔥 Rocket FX Trading Manager EA – Advanced Trade Execution & Management

Take control of your trades with this all-in-one trade management EA, designed for precision, risk management, and efficiency.

🎯 Trade Execution Features

One-Click Market Orders – Buy/Sell instantly with pre-calculated lot sizing

Multi-Target Orders (1-4 TPs) – Split trades into partial closes at different profit levels

Stop/Limit Order Toggle – Switch between stop and limit pending orders

Auto Lot Calculation – Dynamically adjusts position size based on: Risk % per trade (configurable) Stop Loss distance (pips or price-based) Max Lot Size Enforcement (prevents over-leverage)



⚡ Trade Management Tools

Partial Close (%) – Close a set percentage of open positions

Trailing Stop – Lock in profits with adjustable trailing distance

Break-Even Stop – Moves SL to entry after hitting TP1

Close All Trades – Instantly exit all positions (market & pending)

Running PnL Display – Real-time profit/loss tracking

📊 Risk & Money Management

Risk-Based Lot Sizing – Auto-calculates optimal position size

Margin Monitoring – Displays required margin per trade

Max Lot Size Protection – Alerts if lot size exceeds limit

Telegram Notifications – Get trade execution & closure alerts

🖥️ User-Friendly Interface

DPI-Aware Scaling – Adjusts panel size for any screen resolution

Customizable Colors & Fonts – Match your trading style

Symbol Detection – Auto-adapts for Forex, Gold, Crypto, and Indices

Why Use Rocket FX Trading Manager?

✔ Saves Time – Execute & manage trades in seconds

✔ Reduces Emotion – Follows strict risk rules

✔ Improves Consistency – Structured trade management

✔ Works with Any Strategy – Ideal for manual traders

📌 Note: This is not a fully automated trading system but a trade execution & management assistant to enhance manual trading.