Rocket Fx Trading Manager V1

🔥 Rocket FX Trading Manager EA – Advanced Trade Execution & Management

Take control of your trades with this all-in-one trade management EA, designed for precision, risk management, and efficiency.

🎯 Trade Execution Features

  • One-Click Market Orders – Buy/Sell instantly with pre-calculated lot sizing

  • Multi-Target Orders (1-4 TPs) – Split trades into partial closes at different profit levels

  • Stop/Limit Order Toggle – Switch between stop and limit pending orders

  • Auto Lot Calculation – Dynamically adjusts position size based on:

    • Risk % per trade (configurable)

    • Stop Loss distance (pips or price-based)

    • Max Lot Size Enforcement (prevents over-leverage)

⚡ Trade Management Tools

  • Partial Close (%) – Close a set percentage of open positions

  • Trailing Stop – Lock in profits with adjustable trailing distance

  • Break-Even Stop – Moves SL to entry after hitting TP1

  • Close All Trades – Instantly exit all positions (market & pending)

  • Running PnL Display – Real-time profit/loss tracking

📊 Risk & Money Management

  • Risk-Based Lot Sizing – Auto-calculates optimal position size

  • Margin Monitoring – Displays required margin per trade

  • Max Lot Size Protection – Alerts if lot size exceeds limit

  • Telegram Notifications – Get trade execution & closure alerts

🖥️ User-Friendly Interface

  • DPI-Aware Scaling – Adjusts panel size for any screen resolution

  • Customizable Colors & Fonts – Match your trading style

  • Symbol Detection – Auto-adapts for Forex, Gold, Crypto, and Indices

Why Use Rocket FX Trading Manager?

 Saves Time – Execute & manage trades in seconds
 Reduces Emotion – Follows strict risk rules
 Improves Consistency – Structured trade management
 Works with Any Strategy – Ideal for manual traders

📌 Note: This is not a fully automated trading system but a trade execution & management assistant to enhance manual trading.

