InstiScalp EA – Scalp like the institutions. Fast. Precise. Profitable.

5-Month Live Signal – No Grid, No Martingale, No Recovery Trades, Tight Stop Loss, Pure Risk-Controlled Strategy. Please Avoid Purchasing If You're Looking for a get-rich-quick scheme. You're welcome to check out the live performance report.

The InstiScalp EA is a powerful, intelligent trading robot built to mirror the movements of institutional players—commonly known as "smart money." This system doesn’t rely on traditional indicators alone. Instead, it leverages liquidity mapping, volume confirmation, and price action to identify key buy and sell zones where institutions are likely to enter the market.

With its precision-based logic and robust safety mechanisms, InstiScalp EA is designed to give you a consistent edge while maintaining excellent risk management.

NO GRID - NO RECOVERY TRADE - NO TOXIC STRATEGY! Please test on a demo account for at least one week before going live. Contact me after purchase to receive optimized settings.



Strategic Execution

Smart Entry Logic : Places trades at optimized points of liquidity imbalance—where institutions typically enter or exit.

Tight Stop Loss : Each order is executed with a laser-focused stop loss to keep risk to a minimum.

Trailing Take Profit: As the market moves in your favor, the system dynamically trails price, allowing you to lock in profits without missing out on potential larger moves.

Risk Management & Protection

Auto News Filter : The EA automatically pauses trading before high-impact news events , avoiding unpredictable volatility and slippage.

Custom Risk Settings : Choose between fixed lots or percentage-based risk models.

Optional Time Filters: Configure active trading sessions for maximum control.

Key Features

Tracks Institutional Buy/Sell Zones

Volume Analysis

Tight Stop Loss for each trade

Trailing Take-Profit Capture

Auto Deactivation Before High-Impact News

VPS Recommended for Optimal Performance

To ensure 24/7 execution with minimal latency, it is highly recommended to use a reliable VPS (Virtual Private Server). This will maintain stable EA performance even when your personal device is offline.

Important: Contact After Purchase

Once you've completed your purchase, please contact us directly through the platform to:

Receive optimized setup guidance

Get access to default preset files

Ask for support, strategy customization tips, or installation help

We provide full user support to ensure you get the best performance and long-term results from the Smart Flow System EA.

Requirements:

Timeframes: M1

Minimum Deposit $50

XAUUSD(GOLD)

Recommended To Use Low Spread Brokers with Low Commission

VPS Latency less than 5MS

The InstiScalp EA is more than an algorithm—it’s a strategic tool that allows you to trade alongside institutional money, using advanced logic, strong protection, and consistent execution.

Feel free to contact me after your purchase for setup assistance or strategy guidance. This EA is designed to perform best on low-spread, reputable brokers such as VT Markets, Tickmill, Pepperstone, Just Markets, IC Markets and others that offer fast execution and stable trading environments.



