Candle Breakout Indicator

## Candle High Low Marker with Breakout Colored Candles Indicator

The **Candle High Low Marker with Breakout Colored Candles** is a powerful MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator designed to enhance technical analysis by marking high and low price levels of a specific candle within a user-defined time range and visually highlighting breakout candles with distinct colors. Ideal for traders seeking to identify key support and resistance levels and track price breakouts, this indicator provides clear visual cues and customizable alerts to support trading decisions.

### Features
- **High and Low Markers**: Automatically identifies and plots horizontal trend lines at the high and low prices of the first candle within the specified start date and time, extending these lines until the end date and time.
- **Breakout Coloring**: Colors candles green (bullish) or red (bearish) when the price breaks above the high or below the low, making breakouts easy to spot.
- **Dynamic Candle Width**: Adjusts the width of colored candles based on the chart’s zoom level for optimal visibility.
- **Customizable Time Range**: Allows users to define a specific date and time range for analysis, ensuring relevance to their trading strategy.
- **Continuous or Single Breakout Mode**: Offers an option to color all subsequent candles after a breakout (continuous mode) or only the breakout candle (single mode).
- **Breakout Alerts**: Sends alerts for bullish or bearish breakouts after candle closure, including symbol, price, and timestamp details.
- **User-Friendly Labels**: Displays text labels at the end of high and low lines, showing precise price levels for quick reference.

### Advantages
- **Enhanced Clarity**: Simplifies the identification of key price levels and breakouts with clear visual markers and color-coded candles.
- **Flexible Customization**: Tailors analysis to specific timeframes and trading sessions through adjustable input parameters.
- **Zoom-Adaptive Design**: Maintains visual consistency across different chart zoom levels, ensuring usability in various viewing conditions.
- **Alert System**: Keeps traders informed of breakout opportunities without constant chart monitoring, improving efficiency.
- **Robust Validation**: Includes input validation for date and time formats, preventing errors and ensuring reliable operation.

### Input Parameters
- **StartDate** (string, default: "2025.06.08"): The start date for the analysis in YYYY.MM.DD format.
- **StartTime** (string, default: "14:00"): The start time for the analysis in HH:MM format.
- **EndDate** (string, default: "2025.06.08"): The end date for the analysis in YYYY.MM.DD format.
- **EndTime** (string, default: "23:59"): The end time for the analysis in HH:MM format.
- **TimeFrame** (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, default: PERIOD_M1): The chart timeframe for the indicator (e.g., M1, M5, H1).
- **UseContinuousColoring** (bool, default: true): If true, colors all candles after a breakout; if false, colors only the breakout candle.
- **highcolor** (color, default: clrGreen): The color of the high price trend line.
- **lowcolor** (color, default: clrRed): The color of the low price trend line.
- **labelcolor** (color, default: clrWhite): The color of the high and low price labels.
- **EnableAlerts** (bool, default: true): If true, enables alerts for breakout events.

This indicator is a valuable tool for traders looking to streamline their analysis of price levels and breakouts, offering both visual clarity and actionable insights through its robust feature set.
