Gold Titan King
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Dodong Christian Arnon
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
NOTICE : PLEASE CHECK THE COMMENT FOR THE LATEST VERSION AND DOWLOAD THE LINK DIRECTLY
Expert Advisor Description:
🌟 Gold Smart Martingale EA – Fully Automated, Designed for Passive Income!
Trade gold like a pro—even while you sleep—with the Smart Martingale EA, expertly designed for XAU/USD (Gold) and built for consistent, hands-free profits.
This fully automated EA combines powerful features to protect and grow your capital:
✅ Smart Martingale Strategy for intelligent lot scaling
✅ Optimized Double Hedging System for risk balancing
✅ Auto Recovery Features to bounce back from losses
✅ Advanced Drawdown Control to protect your account
✅ Built-in Slippage Filters & Spread Filters for cleaner, more accurate entries
✅ Tailored to work best with Gold (XAU/USD) on M15 or H1 timeframe
💰 No need for big capital!
Start trading with as low as $100 using a cent account, or use an ECN account with at least $5000 for even greater performance.
Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader, this EA is your key to generating passive income while sleeping.
🎯 Grab your copy now for only $699!
🔥 Price valid for the first 10 users only – it will increase soon!
This is the cheapest EA for now, yet it’s packed with powerful features to help you grow your account automatically.
✅ Setup is simple:
-
Just use the default settings – no complex configurations needed.
-
For personalized optimization, message me for guidance after you purchase.
💡 Recommended Account Types:
-
For small capital, you can start with just $100 using a cent account.
-
For more stable and optimized performance, use an ECN account with at least $5000 capital.
This EA is designed to work for both beginners and advanced users. Whether you're starting small or scaling big, it adapts to your needs.