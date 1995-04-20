Pro Range

Pro Range is an advanced technical analysis tool designed to automatically detect price ranges (sideways market structures) on the chart. The indicator is based on Smart Money logic and Richard Wyckoff’s theory, which state that key market scenarios are often formed within ranges — accumulation before an uptrend and distribution before a downtrend.

What is a range and why is it important?

A range is a zone where the price moves between upper and lower boundaries without a clear trend. These zones are critically important because:

  • Institutional traders are actively building or unloading positions within them;

  • Strong future movements are often born in these areas;

  • They offer some of the best risk/reward entry opportunities.

Pro Range automatically identifies and visualizes these areas, helping traders build strategies based on market preparation, not just reactive trading.

How it works

  • Based on price action, SMA (Simple Moving Averages), and ATR (Average True Range) analysis;

  • Detects both confirmed ranges and, optionally, ranges in formation;

  • Automatically plots upper and lower boundaries of the range;

  • Provides a clear market structure without repainting;

  • Fully customizable to suit different instruments and timeframes.

Important: Pro Range does not generate trade signals — it is a market structure analyzer, built for traders who develop their own strategies based on consolidation zones.

Applicable to Any Market

Pro Range works seamlessly on:

  • Forex currency pairs

  • Precious metals (Gold, Silver)

  • Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.)

  • Indices and stocks

Compatible with any timeframe.

Strategy Examples with Pro Range

1. Breakout Trading
After accumulation, price often breaks out into a trend. Identify the breakout and enter in the direction of the impulse.

2. Range Scalping
Perfect for flat sessions. Trade bounces from range boundaries with fixed stop and take profit.

3. Fake Breakouts and Re-entries
Works well with Price Action. Look for false breakouts and re-enter the range in the opposite direction.

4. Wyckoff Phase Analysis
Use Pro Range to visually map Wyckoff phases:
Accumulation → Markup → Distribution → Markdown
Can be combined with volume indicators and Price Action signals.


Configuration Recommendations

  • For intraday trading (M5–M15):
    Set Min Range Length to 10–15, and ATR Period to 7–14.

  • For swing trading (H1–H4):
    Use ATR Period 14–21, and Min Range Length 20 or more.

  • For trend-following strategies:
    Disable forming range display and focus only on confirmed ranges.

  • For counter-trend strategies within ranges:
    Enable current range display and look for reversal signals near the edges.

Why Choose Pro Range

  • Simple and intuitive visualization
  • Suitable for any trading strategy
  • Works on all symbols and timeframes
  • Fully customizable
  • No repainting

Support & Updates

We continuously update the indicator based on user feedback. You can also call Pro Range from your Expert Advisors using the iCustom function.

Build your trading strategy on a solid foundation of market structure — start with identifying the range!


