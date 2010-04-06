Gold Avenger

🚀 Introducing Gold Avenger Expert Advisor (EA)

Master Trend Breakouts & Dominate the Gold Market

Gold Avenger is a high-performance Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Powered by a trend-following breakout strategy, it uses smart pending orders and liquidity-based filtering to pinpoint high-probability entries with surgical precision. Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting out, Gold Avenger helps you trade smarter, not harder.

 Setfile

🔥 Why Choose Gold Avenger?

Real-Time Strategy Execution
Gold Avenger responds dynamically to evolving market conditions, offering a robust and realistic trading experience with real-world performance at its core.

Liquidity-Based Breakout Filtering
Avoid false breakouts. Our EA analyzes market liquidity to confirm true momentum shifts—so you enter trades with confidence.

Pending Orders for Optimal Entry
Capture breakouts at the perfect moment with minimal slippage. Pending orders ensure you're always one step ahead of the market.

Built-In Risk Management
Each trade comes equipped with pre-set stop-loss protection, helping you manage risk and preserve capital effectively.

Smart News Filter Integration
Automatically avoids trading during high-impact news events using MT5’s native economic calendar—no manual configuration required.

⚙️ Setup & Trading Conditions

  • Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Recommended Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour Chart)

  • Minimum Deposit: $100

  • Account Type: Hedging

  • Broker Support: Fully compatible with 2-digit and 3-digit GOLD brokers (auto-detect feature included)

🧠 Technical Recommendations

  • VPS Hosting: Strongly recommended for 24/7 uninterrupted operation

  • Optimized Setfile: Use the provided setfile for peak performance

  • News Filter: Fully automated using MT5’s built-in calendar (no URL or GMT tweaks needed)

📊 Backtest & Performance Specs

  • Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Testing Range: 2024–2025

  • Backtest Model: “Every Tick Based on Real Ticks” (maximum accuracy)

  • Starting Balance: From $100

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

💬 Full Support Included

Need help getting started? Our dedicated team is ready to assist via private message. We’re committed to making your Gold Avenger experience seamless and profitable.

⚠️ Risk Warning
Trading in financial markets carries risk. Only trade with funds you can afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results.


