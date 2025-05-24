US 30 DeepReversal AI MT5

US30 DeepReversal AI MT5 – Check Comment Section for Set Files Download

Attached are Low and High Risk SET files. Must use for live and backtest accounts.

Advanced AI-Powered Reversal Trading for Dow Jones (US30) – Also Suitable for Prop Firm Challenge Passing

Take your trading to the next level with US30 DeepReversal AI, a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones Index). Built with a blend of advanced market reversal detection algorithms and an adaptive Martingale strategy, this EA leverages artificial intelligence to identify high-probability market turning points.

This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence techniques to analyze market data, recognize patterns, and make smarter trading decisions in real-time. Unlike traditional rule-based EAs, this system adapts to changing market conditions using:

  • Pattern recognition based on historical data

  • Dynamic decision-making with AI logic layers

  • Self-adjusting filters for entry and exit timing

The result is a more intelligent and adaptive EA that aims to improve performance and reduce risk by mimicking how experienced traders think — but at machine speed.

Key Features
Deep Reversal AI Logic: Proprietary algorithms scan for market reversal zones using dynamic price action patterns and volatility filters.

Martingale Money Management (Configurable): Smartly layered position sizing with full control over multiplier limits and risk mitigation.

Fully Automated: Trades independently with optimized entry and exit logic, trailing stops, and error handling systems.

Low-Latency Execution: Designed for ultra-fast order handling with integrated slippage control.

Robust Error Handling: Email, push, and terminal alerts on trade errors or misconfigurations.

Customizable Inputs
Magic Number: Assign unique ID for multi-EA use
Max Slippage: Control execution quality with precision
Order Comments: Tag your trades for easy tracking
Risk Control: Set multiplier caps, activation conditions, and inclusion of open orders in Martingale
Manual Take Profit and Stop Loss Flexibility: Optionally allow manual adjustment of levels

Recommended Settings
Symbol: US30 (Dow Jones Index)
Timeframe: Use M15 or H1 Time Frame for optimal signal generation
Account Type: ECN or raw spread accounts preferred
Leverage: Minimum 1:100 recommended
Starting Balance: 500 USD or more (based on risk appetite)

Important Notes
Always run the EA on demo before going live.
Martingale systems carry increased risk – use proper account sizing and max drawdown controls.
VPS hosting is strongly recommended for uninterrupted operation.

Why Choose US30 DeepReversal AI
Tailored specifically for volatile market conditions
Combines AI logic and price action with configurable Martingale
Easy to use, even for beginner traders
Ongoing updates and optimizations

Turn market reversals into opportunities. Let DeepReversal AI work for you.

Download now and experience precision AI trading on the US30.

Please write to me in a message after you buy. Post-payment, I will release the EA and both Martingale and Fixed Lot Size SET FILES for US30, Gold, and BTCUSD.



Önerilen ürünler
HAP Trend
Amirali Abazar
Uzman Danışmanlar
HAP_Trend EA is based on detection of Trendline algorithm and pending position strategy to EURUSD in M5 timeframe. I have developed HAP_Trend EA during 2022 and I have finished it at the end of 2022. I have been using HAP_Trend EA on REAL MONEY TEST since the beginning of 2023. As you may know real database and demo database are not exactly same, I have tested it on real account and it works on real account. Using HAP_Trend EA in your account is very easy: drag and drop on eurusd M5, then you w
Candle Range EA MT5
Mihai Eduard Banea
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Candle Range EA is a highly customizable trading robot specifically designed for experienced traders seeking to automate their market strategies. With 40 customisable parameters, traders can fine-tune its behaviour to suit their individual approach and market conditions, by optimizing every aspect of the trade, from entry to management to exit. Please see screenshots for detailed explanation of the strategy and back-test results. Special Offer: 8 sales left at $195 next price $395 Promo: W
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
Uzman Danışmanlar
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5   is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair   BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced   BTC Scalper EA specifically designed for the   BTCUSD   pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensi
Institutional Levels
SASA MIJIN
Uzman Danışmanlar
Institutional Levels is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor. This algo is arranged in such a way that the EA uses levels of importance combined with price action, without reliance on indicators. The strategy behind it is based on the teachings of a professional traders, and ex traders. It will find untested levels at which institutions are known to be interested in, in the number of candles you’ve set and will make trades based on these levels, re-test and trend. It will automaticall
TrendMasterLegend
Duy Phuong Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
Our automated trading robot is built on the MT5 platform. This is a trend-following system for long-term growth. Key Features & Benefits: Tight Stop-Loss & Strict Capital Management:  The robot prioritizes protecting your capital by utilizing tight stop-loss orders and adhering to strict capital management rules. Only a small, pre-defined percentage of your account is risked on each trade, ensuring longevity and minimizing potential drawdown. Strategic Profit-Taking for Long-Term Growth: Forget
Gold Zombie XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
1 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOLD Zombie — Smart Precision on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Built for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready GOLD Zombie is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for trading XAUUSD H1 with surgical precision and powerful risk control. Designed to excel in modern market conditions, GOLD Zombie adapts intelligently to volatility while maintaining strict trade discipline—making it ideal for both individual traders and prop firm evaluations. Why GOLD Zombie Delivers
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Uzman Danışmanlar
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
EURUSD 1min scalper
Catalin Adelin Iovan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Features An amazing scalper created for EURUSD 1 min time frame. Compared to the 5 min version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54412#!tab=overview , this one is a higher risk/ reward . Just like the 5 min version, this one needed more than 500h of optimization . It was made in mind for IC markets MQL5 platform, an adapted for their data, but I suppose it must works on other brookers as well. I will also publish soon the MT4 version for IC markets as well. Description Strategy is made fro
AW Recovery EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.23 (39)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
KT Inside Bar Hunter MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Uzman Danışmanlar
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among traders, using it as a standalone entry signal doesn't provide any evidentiary advantage. KT Inside Bar Hunter trades only selected inside bar patterns using some preassessment and ECE price action cycle. Trading Strategy On successful detection of the required pattern, EA places a pending order in the direction of the forecasted price expansion phase. Pending orders are canceled if they are not triggered within the next bar. Once triggered, ac
PythonX M1 Scalper GBPUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PythonX – GBPUSD M1 Scalper  Hassasiyet için tasarlandı, hız için optimize edildi. Perakende yatırımcılar için güvenilir bir çözüm.  Ürün Özeti PythonX , sadece GBPUSD paritesinin M1 (1 dakikalık) grafiğinde çalışan bir Expert Advisor’dır. Grid veya martingale kullanmadan temiz ve akıllı bir işlem mantığıyla çalışır.  Temel Özellikler Hemen kullanıma hazır, optimizasyona gerek yok Sinyaller yeniden çizilmez (repainting yok) Martingale veya grid yok Sadece GBPUSD M1 için geçerlidir Minimum öneri
EA Valhalla
Uendel Rodrigues Dos Santog
4 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tired of losing FIMATHE entries? Tired of spending hours in front of the screen waiting for the right time to enter on a trade? EA VALHALLA was made for you! With simple configuration this EA will help you don't lose more entries! The Expert Advisor has all the necessary resources to help you with risk management. With a robust language and focused on MQL5, which is more complete and secure than MQL4. Download and test in DEMO account right now! https://bit.ly/3fO07eA Benefits: It stric
Nova Bot AUD
Cem Ummak
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nova AUD Bot ile tanışın: Nova, hedge ve grid stratejilerini birleştiren güçlü bir otomatik trade sistemidir. Piyasa koşullarına akıllıca uyum sağlar, işlemlerinizi sizin yerinize planlı, disiplinli ve yüksek verimle yönetir. Teknik Bilgiler: Kullanım Süresi: 1 Yıl Minimum Bakiye: En az $500 önerilir, $750 ideal performans için uygundur Kaldıraç: 1:200 ve üzeri Hesap Türü: Classic (spreadli) Aylık Getiri Hedefi: %7 – %15 Gerçek Aylık Ortalama: %10.12 Neden Nova AUD? Tam Otomasyon: Gün boyu işl
Golden Zone OB Lock and Trail MT5
Daka William Kaumbra
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Zone OB Lock & Trail MT5 — v5.28 Golden Zone OB Lock & Trail MT5 is a proprietary Expert Advisor by William Kaumba Daka that trades from mapped order-block (OB) zones using a three-line trap— TOP , MED , and BOT —and then protects with a dynamic BE → lock → trail stack. OB bands are derived from swing structure with ATR-scaled offsets so the system adapts as volatility breathes. Core trade logic The engine maps internal/swing OB snapshots into a compact SMC model (bias + top/median/botto
The Machine by New Capital
New Capital B.V.
Uzman Danışmanlar
Short description Counter-trend EA for AUDCAD/AUDNZD/NZDCAD. Low-risk mean reversion with controlled martingale and funding-account presets. Live monitoring Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2257448 What it is A counter-trend mean-reversion Expert Advisor designed to produce steady monthly returns under conservative risk. Built for traders who prioritize capital protection (including funding account rules) and prefer transparent, testable logic. How it trades Entry logic: Sells/buys sho
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
PangareFX Gold
Angelo Marcelo Serafin
Uzman Danışmanlar
PangareFX Gold EA : The strength of a war horse, now transformed into automated intelligence! Step into the future of trading with PangareFX Gold EA , an exclusive robot for XAUUSD (Gold) , designed for traders who demand precision, robustness, and stability in the world’s most valuable market. Built with advanced trend analysis, dynamic risk management, and fast execution , PangareFX Gold turns Gold’s volatility into consistent profit opportunities . ️ IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a priv
Obor Pawai V75
Suharmoko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Obor Pawai V75 – Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Obor Pawai V75 is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD). Built with a proprietary Breakout Finder system and a suite of advanced indicators, it offers both automated and customizable trading strategies for breakout, swing, and scalping scenarios. Key Features Breakout Finder Detects high-probability breakout opportunities using integrated logic from DeMarker, MACD, RSI, ATR, and Pivot Points. Desig
Kyron
Alexandro Matos
Uzman Danışmanlar
NO DLL NEEDED ! KYRON is an intelligent trading robot designed to operate based on precise thousandths of a price level, exploiting reversal and breakout opportunities with extreme agility. It identifies key points on the chart and executes orders automatically with integrated risk management, ensuring greater discipline and operational consistency. Ideal for traders seeking efficiency, speed, and precision in Forex, without letting emotions interfere with decision-making.
Boom and Crash Low DD Robot
Harsh Tiwari
Uzman Danışmanlar
A synthetic trading robot is a cutting-edge software program designed to execute trades automatically in the financial markets. Using sophisticated algorithms and artificial intelligence, this robot can analyze market trends, identify profitable trading opportunities, and place trades with precision and speed.  Unlike human traders, synthetic trading robots are not influenced by emotions or biases, allowing them to make smarter and more objective trading decisions. These robots can trade acros
Unbeatable hunter for xaueur
Fahd Hammoune
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUEUR konusunda uzmanlaşmış nihai ticaret robotu olan rakipsiz Hunter for XAUEUR'u keşfedin. Sermayenizi korurken kârınızı en üst düzeye çıkarmak için eksiksiz bir çözüm arıyorsanız, başka yere bakmanıza gerek yok.  Birçoğu pozisyon açan bir robottan bahsediyor, ancak çok azı piyasa tersine döndüğünde sermayenizi korumak için sağlam bir stratejiden bahsediyor. XAUEUR için yenilmez Avcının öne çıktığı yer burasıdır. Desteklere ve dirençlere dayalı dinamik bir zarar durdurma ile donatılmış olan
Hunter US30
Frederick Mensah
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hunter  US30  Expert Advisor is created to trade US30 (Dow Jones). The intelligence behind it uses current information to determine it trading direction. If you want to trade low risk for passive income,  US30 Hunter is your best Advisor. Hunter US30 is a for Swing Trading, however, scalpers can trade in its direction when a trade is running. Works best on the Daily time frame This Expect Advisor is a low risk strategy. No Martingale , No Grid, or any other lethal strategy. We believe in consis
Smart Candle
Wanchai Phonphromchot
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introduction This EA is designed to survive the one-year testing period with a low drawdown and a high Sharpe ratio. The calculation concepts are new, but they are easily understood. Here are the best results. On the test period of 1 year (Jan 2023 - Jan 2024), the profit at the end is about 900% of the initial deposit with a maximum drawdown of 22%, and the Sharpe ratio is greater than 3.74. (Results tested on version V1.4) Note that the 22% drawdown mentioned above is the result from the stra
Money Magnet
Farhad Kia
Uzman Danışmanlar
is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.  If you are a long-term investor looking at yearly profits with high Sharpe-ratio then Money magnet is a good option. Please check the comment part to share your settings with others and enjoy the latest optimal settings uploaded by other users.  Expert Advisor Advantages High Sharpe-ratio The EA does not use such systems as martingale, hedging,  gr
MSB Robot MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
3.78 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MSB Robot – Otomatik Forex İşlemleri için Akıllı Kapınız Mevcut Müşteriler için: Ürünlerime duyduğunuz güven için içtenlikle teşekkür ederim. Geçen haftaki sonuçların hayal kırıklığı yaratmış olabileceğini anlıyorum, ancak sistemin iyileştirilmesi için yoğun bir şekilde çalıştığımı bilmenizi isterim. Şu anda üç unsuru birleştiren yeni bir ayar üzerinde çalışıyorum: Sabit Stop Loss , Scalping mantığı ve Hareketli Ortalama Takibi (MA Trailing) . Her işlem, korunmuş bir Stop Loss ile açılacaktır. B
Ultimate EA for Prop Firms
Riccardo Borello
4.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Prop Firmaları için Ultimate EA, MyForexFunds gibi Özel Mülkiyet Firmalarının zorluklarının üstesinden gelmek ve kurulmuş bir hesap almak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. Aslında, yönetilen hesaplar sunan şirketlerin koyduğu kurallara uymak için belirli işlevleri vardır. Öğretici, ayrıntılı açıklama, kılavuz ve ön ayarlar için bağlantı: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752189 Yeni (Ağustos 2023): Zaman Izgarası İşlemi ve SuperTrend Stratejisi! - Aşağıdaki göstergelere göre
NorthSea MT5
Mark Taylor
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the " NorthSea EA " an advanced financial trading tool designed to strategically trade the popular currency pairs " AUDNZD, AUDCAD, and NZDCAD ". Powered by cutting-edge Smart Fully Automated Trading Technology, " NorthSea EA " incorporates a fully independent   Decision Engine   coupled with sophisticated filters to maximize profitability and enhance performance. Developed over a decade by a team of seasoned traders and expert coders, this expert advisor employs a unique strategy ta
Cls PRO
Marco Aurelio Santos Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
With CLS you WILL NOT LOSE, as long as you have a professional capital management. It is impossible to make a loss with CLS, why?  It works by buying and selling two positively correlated currency pairs. This means that when PAR 1 goes up PAR 2 also goes up, however, there is something that happens in the market that is the distortion of the price ratio. That is, when the PAR 1 rises and PAR 2 falls, that's when we enter, buying Par 2 and selling Par 1.  This seems simple but it is not, you
Fidelity MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
1.8 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Description : Fidelity EA is an Expert Advisor for trading on all Forex pairs and all timeframe. EA is powered with specific trend detection algorithms. The algorithm is fully smart and automatic. So the use and setup of EA is very simple and there is no need to have deep knowledge about the market.   Growing the EA : The EA will be updated and supported always. New features will be added later for free. If you need a specific feature to be added to the EA, please write your idea on the commen
ICT NY KillZone EA
Zhen Hao Wu
Uzman Danışmanlar
ICT Strategy Expert: FVG + OB Dual Confirmation EA Minimum deposit requirement: 3000 USD Description: Struggling to find high-probability ICT trading opportunities? This EA is your ultimate solution! It automates the complex Inner Circle Trader (ICT) core logic, precisely capturing potential market turning points through a strict dual filter of Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Order Blocks (OB) . Say goodbye to manual chart watching and let a powerful strategy work for you 24/7. Core Strategy and Adva
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (301)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.85 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 500   USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaş
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.47 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SAHNE FİRMASI HAZIR!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   INDEPENDENT REVIEW "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yüksek performanslı bir Uzman Danışman olan ORB Master EA ile ortaya çıkarın. ORB, erken piyasa ivmesini
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (479)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal:   Buray
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
4.55 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.93 (120)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (120)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Remstone
Remstone
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Startrader   Darwinex   Tickmill Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 4 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir yanılsama yok. Am
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 390$, Sonraki 20 kopya 550$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Herkese merhaba, kendimi tanıtayım: Ben   Quantum EAs   ailesinin heyecan verici, en yeni üyesi   Quantum StarMan'im   . 5 dinamik pariteye kadar işlem yapma kapasitesine sahip, tamamen otomatik, çoklu para birimi destekli bir EA'yım:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDCAD   . En üst düzey hassasiyet ve sarsılmaz sorumlulukla, işlem oyununuzu bir üst seviyeye taşıyacağım. İşte can alıcı nokta: Martingale stratejilerine güvenmiyorum. Bunun yerine, en yüksek performans için tasarlanmış geliş
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
4.6 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.22 (89)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 Bugüne kadarki en gelişmiş EA sürümümüz; Yapay Zeka tabanlı karar verme , çoklu AI oylama ve dinamik işlem mantığı ile tamamen yeniden tasarlandı. Artık yalnızca XAUUSD (Altın) M1 ile sınırlı değil, aynı zamanda BTCUSD ve ETHUSD ’yi de tam olarak destekliyor. Yüksek frekanslı girişler, akıllı risk yönetimi ve tam adaptasyon sunuyor. Bu EA, OpenRouter üzerinden bağlanan ücretsiz AI modellerini gelişmiş filtrelerle birleştirerek her piyasa koşulunda hassas işlem sağlar
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.32 (62)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.33 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yön
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Dow Jones Rocket EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
US30 Power EA MT5 – Built for Precision, Profitability, and Prop Firm Readiness At Trade Smarter, we understand that effective trading relies on precision and insight. Our dedicated team has developed an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that specializes in trading the US30 Index, Gold, and Bitcoin, boasting an impressive accuracy and win rate of 80 percent and above. We have integrated advanced AI technology with proven trading strategies to deliver optimal performance. Our Expert Advisor utilize
SMC Hacker AI for Bitcoin Trading MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SMC Hacker AI MT5 – Bitcoin Smart Trading Automation Powered by Smart Money Concepts and VWAP AI Intelligence This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence techniques to analyze market data, recognize patterns, and make smarter trading decisions in real-time. Unlike traditional rule-based EAs, this system adapts to changing market conditions using: Pattern recognition based on historical data Dynamic decision-making with AI logic layers Self-adjusting filters for entry and exit timing Th
Satoshimind BTC Gold Scalper MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trending Satoshimind AI BTCUSD & Gold Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed to trade the Bitcoin, EURUSD and XAUUSD (Gold) pairs with high accuracy. This EA is based on trend-following and momentum-based entry logic, optimized for short-term intraday scalping. Note-Set files for BTCUSD & Gold are attached in comment section-Download from there & use it in live, demo, forward & back test. It uses a combination of adaptive indicators to identify strong market condit
Advanced Satoshimind AI Bitcoin MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5 -  BTCUSD Precision Trading Powered by AI, Fibonacci, and Market Logic - Update 3August2025- Message me directly for Installation of Advanced Satoshimind AI Bitcoin MT5_EA after you buy. I will setup correctly to trade BTCUSD Pair.Also If you want all previous versions with this new one then let me know, I will share all MT5 previous versions. Introducing Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5 — a next-generation Expert Advisor built to trade Bitcoin/
SMC Precision AI Buy Sell Indicator
Vyom Tekriwal
Göstergeler
SMC Precision AI – Institutional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Unlock the edge of institutional trading with SMC Precision AI – an advanced AI-powered Smart Money Concept (SMC) indicator built for serious traders who want precision, clarity, and high-probability trade setups. Key Features:Smart Money Concepts (SMC) – Identifies key liquidity zones, order blocks, mitigation zones, and market structure shifts used by institutions. AI-Powered Signals – Enhanced by real-time AI l
Gann AI Indicator MT5 for Bitcoin Manual Trading
Vyom Tekriwal
Göstergeler
Gann AI Indicator MT5 for Bitcoin Manual Trading is a precision-engineered tool designed to help traders identify high-probability trend entries and exits on Bitcoin pairs. Leveraging advanced Gann methodologies combined with AI-enhanced algorithms, this indicator is optimized for manual trading strategies that seek to capture significant market moves with clarity and confidence. The indicator dynamically plots directional signals and adaptive trend lines to highlight potential reversals and tre
FREE
SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT4 Precision Trading Powered by AI, Fibonacci, and Market Logic - Note Set file for BTCUSD is attached in Comment Section Introducing SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT4 — a next-generation Expert Advisor built to trade Bitcoin/BTCUSD and XAUUSD/Gold with intelligent precision, using a unique blend of technical mastery and AI-driven decision-making. This EA is engineered for serious traders who demand accuracy, discipline, and consistency in every trade. This Expert Ad
BTC Pro Quantum Arbitrage AI MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BTC Pro Quantum Arbitrage AI MT4 is a powerful Expert Advisor built for precision arbitrage trading. It uses advanced AI algorithms to identify inefficiencies in price movements and execute rapid trades with high accuracy. Optimized for volatile assets, the EA performs best on Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and Gold (XAUUSD), leveraging market momentum and price disparities. Designed for the H1 timeframe, it adapts to changing market conditions and delivers consistent performance with minimal user interventio
Gold Quantum King EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Quantum King EA MT5 - Please Use Recommended Set File for Gold Added in Comment Section _ Use M15 time on Gold for live & backtest . Thankyou! Gold Quantum King EA MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Built with advanced algorithmic logic and a blend of proven technical indicators, this EA aims to deliver consistent performance under various market conditions. This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligen
Currency Sniper AI Bot MT4 Vyom
Vyom Tekriwal
Uzman Danışmanlar
Currency Sniper AI Bot MT4 Vyom is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed to target consistent opportunities across major currency pairs using AI-assisted logic and sniper-style trade entries. This automated trading system is built for traders seeking consistent performance, intelligent risk management, and low-drawdown results. It uses advanced technical filters, trend identification, and volatility assessment to generate high-probability trades during active market hours. Developed wit
AI Driven US30 Index Trading Bot for MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Driven US30 Index Trading Bot for MT4 is an advanced automated trading system specifically designed for intraday trading on the US30 (Dow Jones) index. (Note_SET FILE IS ATTACHED IN COMMENT) The EA intelligently identifies high-probability trade setups using dynamic price action and built-in adaptive logic. Key features: Optimized for US30 index (works best on M15 and M30 timeframes) Smart position management with customizable Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop Adaptive entry and exit
AI Driven Forex Trading Signal Indicator MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
Göstergeler
AI Driven Forex Trading Signal Indicator MT4 This advanced MT4 indicator leverages artificial intelligence to identify high-probability market reversal points with up to 90% accuracy. Designed for traders who demand precision, it analyzes price action in real time and highlights optimal entry opportunities for both buy and sell trades. Suitable for all major Forex pairs and timeframes, this tool is ideal for intraday and swing trading strategies. Key Features: AI-powered reversal detection Clear
AI Trend Catcher Gold MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Uzman Danışmanlar
Here is your description with all special characters, emojis, and icons removed for a clean, professional version: AI Trend Catcher Gold MT5 – Precision AI-Powered Gold Trading Please find the SET FILE in the comment section to be used only for backtesting and live testing on Gold/XAUUSD in the M15 timeframe. Unleash the power of artificial intelligence to dominate the XAUUSD market with AI Trend Catcher Gold MT5 – a next-generation expert advisor designed specifically for gold trading on MetaTr
Reversal AI Alpha Trend Indicator MT5 VYOM
Vyom Tekriwal
Göstergeler
Reversal AI Alpha Trend Indicator MT5 Reversal AI Alpha Trend is a powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to detect high-probability reversal zones using advanced AI-based pattern recognition and market structure analysis. This tool combines smart logic with real-time confirmation to help traders identify optimal entry points before major market turns. Whether you're trading volatile instruments like BTCUSD, US30, NASDAQ , or safer assets like Gold and major currency pairs , this indicator ada
VWAP AI for NASDAQ and US30 Trading
Vyom Tekriwal
Uzman Danışmanlar
VWAP AI MT5 Expert Advisor — Precision Trading for US30, Gold & NASDAQ Overview: VWAP AI is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for NASDAQ (US100) and US30 (Dow Jones) indices. Built for precision and performance, this EA leverages Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP), combined with advanced adaptive algorithms and a smart martingale system to identify high-probability trade entries and exits on the M15 timeframe. This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence tec
Nasdaq AI Precision Bot for MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
3.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
DAX | NASDAQ AI Precision Bot for MT5 – Suitable for Prop Firm as Well - UPGRADED with ENHANCED AI FEATURES And ACCURACY Harness the power of institutional-grade AI trading with our high-performance Expert Advisor specifically designed for NASDAQ (USTECm) and DAX indices. Key Features AI-enhanced trading logic optimized for DAX and NASDAQ indices Risk-optimized entry with smart exit filters Ultra-fast decision engine for M1 scalping Adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit based on volatility patterns
Quantum Multicurrency AI Trading BOT MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Multicurrency AI Robot MT4 is a powerful automated trading expert advisor designed for diverse currency pair trading using intelligent decision-making algorithms. It operates with precision across multiple forex instruments, making it an ideal solution for traders who seek consistent performance in volatile markets. This EA is engineered to analyze various market conditions using advanced logic to determine optimal entry and exit points. It supports fixed lot size trading with adjustable
Forex Machine AI Bot MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex Machine AI Bot MT4     (Note_High Risk Set file is attached in comment_Use it in M15 time on any currency and see the magic_Recommended Capital $2K-5K) Forex Machine AI Bot MT4 is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for consistent intraday trading performance. The EA is built on smart algorithmic logic and integrates multiple layers of trade filtering, risk control, and dynamic position sizing. It is suitable for traders looking for an automated solution that adapts to changing market cond
Bitcoin Dominator AI Robot for MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Dominator Pro AI Robot for MT5 is an advanced expert advisor designed specifically for BTCUSD trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The EA uses a combination of price action, moving averages, and smart trailing logic to capture profitable moves in the market. (Note- Use Set files in Comment as attached for Live & backtest). (#  Note You Can also use Default EA for EURUSD & other Currency pairs) It is optimized for intraday and short-term swing trading on the BTCUSD pair. The EA can adapt
SureShot EURUSD and Gold AI for MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Uzman Danışmanlar
SureShot AI – EURUSD GBPUSD and Gold Expert Advisor for MT5 - Suitable for Prop Firm Powered by Intelligent Signal Processing and Dynamic Risk Management (Note- Price will be hiked to $700/copy. Limited to 10 copies. Hurry up, buy now! )  Unlock the power of precision trading with SureShot AI, a robust Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade EURUSD and Gold (XAUUSD) using advanced technical indicators, adaptive strategies, and intelligent risk control systems. This Expert Advisor
SMC AI Advanced for EURUSD and US30 Trading MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SMC AI Advanced for EURUSD and US30 Trading MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for trading EURUSD and US30 (Dow Jones) pairs on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The EA is based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), artificial intelligence, and advanced price action analysis, offering high-probability trade entries with effective risk management.  (Note- Use Set files in Comment as attached for Live & backtest) It is optimized for intraday and short-term trading on M15 and H1 timeframes. The EA
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA
Vyom Tekriwal
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA is a highly advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specifically developed for intraday trading on the BTCUSD pair. It integrates a powerful combination of Elliott Wave theory, harmonic pattern detection, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms to deliver accurate trade signals and intelligent position management. At the core of Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI is its multi-layered analysis system. The EA uses Elliott Wave principles to map the na
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt