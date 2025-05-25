RoboBands Trader Pro
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Md Nasar Uddin Redoy
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 25 Mayıs 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
- Launch Price: $99
- Next Price: $199 → Increases by $100 every 10 sales (Final: $2499)
Requirements
-
Broker: Any (Low spread; Fusion Markets recommended)
-
Min. Deposit: $100 (with 1:500 leverage)
-
Lot Size: Fully customizable (starts at 0.01)
-
VPS: Required for 24/7 operation
-
Timeframes: M1–H1 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURAUD, USD/CAD)
Core Features
-
Combines MACD, Awesome Oscillator, and DeMarker for precise entries
-
Supports multiple pairs & timeframes
-
Smart Risk Management: SL/TP, Trailing Stop, max spread, trade limits
-
Session Control: Trade specific hours/days
-
Built-in equity protection & real-time performance stats
-
Remembers key data across sessions
Easy to Use
Set it once and let it run. Full automation with disciplined risk control.
After purchase, message me for installation & setup help.