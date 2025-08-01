Bitcoin Dominator AI Robot for MT5

Bitcoin Dominator Pro AI Robot for MT5 is an advanced expert advisor designed specifically for BTCUSD trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The EA uses a combination of price action, moving averages, and smart trailing logic to capture profitable moves in the market. (Note- Use Set files in Comment as attached for Live & backtest). (# Note You Can also use Default EA for EURUSD & other Currency pairs)

It is optimized for intraday and short-term swing trading on the BTCUSD pair. The EA can adapt to changing market conditions and is suitable for both trending and ranging environments.

The trading logic ensures each position is protected with stop loss and take profit levels, while a trailing stop helps lock in profits as the trade moves favorably.

Features:

  • Designed for BTCUSD pair on M15 timeframe

  • Automated buy and sell trade execution

  • Built-in risk management with adjustable lot size, stop loss and take profit

  • Smart trailing stop to maximize gains

  • No martingale, no grid, one trade at a time

  • Suitable for intraday and short-term swing trading

  • Easy to use with clear input parameters

This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence techniques to analyze market data, recognize patterns, and make smarter trading decisions in real-time. Unlike traditional rule-based EAs, this system adapts to changing market conditions using:

  • Pattern recognition based on historical data

  • Dynamic decision-making with AI logic layers

  • Self-adjusting filters for entry and exit timing

Recommended settings:

  • Broker: Exness or any ECN broker

  • Leverage: 1:1000

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Initial deposit: 1000 USD or more

For best results, it is advised to run the EA on a VPS with low latency and use a broker with low spreads on BTCUSD.



Illia Hereha
Uzman Danışmanlar
This strategy is designed for  high-frequency scalping , utilizing the  Daily High/Low  levels and the  Andean Oscillator  to identify optimal trade opportunities. It works best in volatile market conditions where price frequently reacts to key levels. How It Works: • Daily High/Low Levels act as dynamic support and resistance zones where price often consolidates or reverses. • Andean Oscillator measures momentum shifts and trend strength, confirming entries with high precision. • Trade Entry:
ReversePro SmartSMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
ReversePro SmartSMA Master Trend Reversals with Precision and Confidence! ReversePro SmartSMA is an advanced trading tool that detects potential trend reversals by combining Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossovers with optional RSI divergence confirmation. This EA empowers traders to enter trades with high precision, making it a valuable asset for volatile markets. Key Features Trend Reversal Detection: Analyzes fast and slow SMA crossovers to capture major market shifts. Optional Divergence Fil
Barber Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the Barber Scalper MT5, EA for USDJPY currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :  Correct entry moment.  Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght. Support and Resistance. Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Barber Scalper is using : Data from few time frames at the same time. Over 10 unique code functions.  44 price action patterns. 8 indicators. Other properties : The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1. Barber Scalper trades
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Price Action Trender
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Uzman Danışmanlar
This robot is based on an MACD strategy for trending markets. The description of the strategy can be found on the attached youtube video. The video explains the strategy and shows a basic backtest and optimisation on a few symbols. It is advised to carry out a a backetst and optimisation of your own before using the robot. The video can be found at >> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wU_XCM_kV0Y&nbsp ;
EA Black Scorpion MT5
Ruslan Pishun
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA uses the strategy based on breakout. Breakout trading is one of the most popular and most frequently used strategies among Forex traders. This strategy has been developed a long ago and has been repeatedly tested on history data, showing superior results. The EA uses 3 types of trend breakouts, (support and resistance breakout, downtrend breakout, uptrend breakout). The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. It uses
Super Wall Street Index Us30
Tiago Oliveira Silva
Uzman Danışmanlar
**WALL STREET INDEX US30** PROMOTION VALID FOR 5 DAYS! **RECOMMENDATIONS FOR ACCOUNT AND TIME FRAMES TO USE THE EXPERT:** **TIME FRAME** : M1 or M5   **MAX SPREAD** : 50   **BROKER TYPE** : HEDGE   **DIGIT* *: 1   **INITIAL DEPOSIT** : 500 USD   **RECOMMENDED BROKERS** : PEPPERSTONE, ICMARKETS RAW The Wall Street US30 is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) specifically developed to trade the US30 asset, which represents the Dow Jones Industrial Average index, including the leading companies in
GOLD M1 Nonnoi for MT5
Phichak Anuma
Uzman Danışmanlar
Note: minimum investment 1000 usd or (100 usd is Account Cent (10000 Cent)) Run At 0.01 lot start.  Trading with an Expert Advisor (EA) on the M1 timeframe (1-minute chart) can be quite challenging due to the rapid price movements and increased noise in such short timeframes. However, it's not impossible, and some traders do use EAs on the M1 chart for specific strategies. Here are some considerations for trading with an EA on the M1 timeframe: 1. Strategy Selection:   Choose a trading strategy
Girafee Bands EA
Renato Takahashi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Girafee Bands EA  is an expert advisor that uses  Bollinger Bands  and  On Balance Volume  as indicators. Girafee  entry signals  and  trade out  depends on  Bollinger complex averages and bands crosses , according to Girafee strategy and a  Magic Multiplier  that can be configured for low to high frequency trading, even in trend trades or not. Also, Bollinger Bands can be enabled as trade out system. In addition,  OBV  can be used as a  filter to trade in , according to a growth volume or not.
Divinon
Daniel Suk
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Divinon – Adaptive Multi-Strategy Trading System Divinon EA is a fully automated trading system originally designed for M15 USD/JPY , but with its extensive set of inputs, it’s highly versatile and can be tailored for virtually any market or timeframe. It combines multi-indicator technical analysis (Bulls Power, Bears Power, ADX, ATR) with advanced money management and grid system to deliver adaptable and consistent trading performance. Key Features Multi-indicator logic – Uses Bulls Power, Bea
FREE
Dynamic Trend MACD Expert
Joao M Baltazar Vrea Da Silva
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dynamic Trend MACD Expert is an advanced algorithmic trading solution designed to operate efficiently on MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Using a smart combination of indicators, the algorithm aims to identify profitable trading opportunities based on the MACD indicator and trend analysis. The algorithm incorporates the powerful MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator to assess the strength and direction of a trend. This allows for accurate analysis of momentum changes in the market. Dynamic T
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Lot büyüklüğünü değiştirme ve EA'yı mümkün olan en düşük fiyata getirme özelliği eklendi. Satın alırsanız destek ve gelecekteki güncellemeleri alırsınız. Lütfen gelişimini destekleyin. Bu EA kullanıma hazırdır. AussiePrecision , MetaTrader 5 için zaman hassasiyetine sahip bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA) ve özellikle AUD/USD döviz çifti için tasarlanmıştır. Belirlenmiş ve kontrol edilen zamanlarda işlem yapmak üzere geliştirilmiştir ve zaman bazlı hassas girişleri otomatikleştirmek isteyen yatırımcıla
