Ultimate Gold Scalper Pro V4

Ultimate Gold Scalper Pro

Unlock the power of the Ultimate Gold Scalper Pro, the ultimate Forex trading solution for those who seek high rewards with calculated risk. This EA uses a Recovery Mode to dynamically adjust your trades by switching direction when the market shifts, ensuring your account stays protected—without the risk of blowing your balance.

Key Features:
  • Recovery Mode: Reduce risk through an adaptive recovery system that responds to market conditions, helping to manage drawdowns and improve overall trading performance.
  • Maximum Stop Loss Control: Every trade is managed with a strict stop loss limit, giving you full control over your risk.
  • Built-In News Filter: Stay protected from unexpected market volatility by avoiding trades during major news events.
  • Risk Management: Choose between Fixed Risk or Dynamic Risk Control tailored to your preferences, ensuring that your strategy aligns with your personal risk tolerance.
  • Break-even and Trailing Stop: Designed to limit potential losses by automatically adjusting your stop levels as the market moves.

Why Trade with Ultimate Gold Scalper Pro?

Stealth Mode Execution
Keep your strategy hidden — SL and TP levels are invisible to the broker, protecting you from manipulation.

Smart Recovery Mode
Stay ahead of the market. Our intelligent algorithm detects trend reversals and automatically adapts to reduce risk and protect your capital.

Custom Money Management
Trade your way. Whether you're a cautious investor or a high-risk trader, flexible risk controls let you fine-tune the EA to match your style.

Proven Live Results
With over 7 months of consistent live trading.

Ready to level up your gold trading? Choose Ultimate Gold Scalper Pro—where smart automation meets real results.

Forex Pair : XAUUSD
Time Frame : M15
Minimum Deposit : 1,000 usd
Leverage : 1:500 
Recommendation Broker : IC Market or Ture ECN Broker

Noted : 

The EA’s performance on July 1, 2025, was negative. However, after the release of the new version on July 10, 2025, it has shown significantly improved results, demonstrating higher reliability in real market conditions, including during news events (both internal and external), all-time-high periods, and other key scenarios.

Recommendation: For optimal performance with Dynamic Risk Control (massage me after purchase for the best setting), we recommend withdrawing your profits regularly. This approach helps manage your exposure and ensures that your balance remains healthy while allowing the EA to work within your risk tolerance. Frequent withdrawals can help maintain a safer, more sustainable trading experience.

Special Launch Promotion: 

Try Before You Buy!!

Get full access to our powerful EA for just $30/month.
 Test it in real market conditions
 Experience the reliability & performance yourself
 No risk — see the results before you invest!

Don’t miss out — start your 1-month trial today!

For a limited time, get the Ultimate Gold Scalper Pro for just $299 (regular price $499).

Don't miss out on this exclusive launch offer to access the most powerful and risk-controlled gold trading strategy on the market at a fraction of the price!

Hurry, this offer won’t last long! Secure your copy today and start maximizing your trading potential with the Ultimate Gold Scalper Pro.

Real Signal with no any marketing trick=> Click!!!


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
BreakThrust Pro EA
Mr Panlop Tansila
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing [   BreakThrust Pro EA]   – The Ultimate Breakout Strategy EA for Forex Traders! Are you looking for a powerful and reliable Expert Advisor that focuses on precision and control, without the high risks of martingale, hedging, or grid strategies? Look no further! BreakThrust Pro   is designed with a robust   Breakout Strategy , capturing market momentum at the right moment while   minimizing risk . Our EA   controls Stop Loss and Take Profit levels   in every trade, ensuring calculate
Dusadee Srisongrach
159
Dusadee Srisongrach 2025.06.12 15:43 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

İncelemeye yanıt