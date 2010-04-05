MT4 Box Session

THE TRADE STRTEGY BASED ON BREAKOUT EA BOX SESSION
Input Range Start (in Hours), Range Duration (in Hours) and Range End Time (in Hours) Trading.

The Breakout Mode:
ONE SIGNAL or TWO SIGNAL

Automatic Calculation Lotsize Mode:

  1. Fixed lotsize
  2. Based on Money/trade
  3. Based on Risk Percent

Day of Week Filter:

  • Input The Range Filter Based on What do you want to calculate.
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit Based on Range Size Percent (%)

The SL-TP Mode:

  • Input Stop Loss and Take Profit Based on Points (Risk Reward)
  • Input Stop Loss and Take Profit Based on RANGE Size Percent (%)

Visual color settings:

  • Color Range_Line
  • Color Range_Close_Line
  • Color Range_Area (rectangle)

Please do a backtest first and download the demo version. Backtest for at least 2 or 4 years.
If you have any questions, please chat with us MQL5 Algo Trading community@Dchokers



Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt