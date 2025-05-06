The Good Buyer

SAFE, GOOD RISK REWARD EA, EA DOES NOT OVER TRADE AND IS FOR THOSE WHO LOOK AT THE BIGGER PICTURE OF GOOD YEARLY RETURNS 

Live Signal (4+ Months) >>> Click Here

IT'S A PAID VERIFIED SIGNAL WITH LIVE PER SECOND UPDATES, I DON'T HIDE MY OPEN TRADES.

After you bought EA, Please ask me if you need help to balance your lot sizes, so that SL'e on different pairs are not imbalanced.

"The Good Buyer" Is a multipair strategy, each trade has a hard SL and TP. NO dangerous strategies like martingale, grid or bad Risk Reward are used, the algorithm uses Impulse technology for entries. 

Recommended;

AUDJPY, M30, set file in comment #30

GBPUSD, M30, set file in comment #30.

GBPJPY, M1, set file in comment #30. (1-3) day trading strategy.

CADJPY, M30, set file in comment #30.

RECOMMENDATION FOR STARTUP; please read comment #22.

Risk Management; I highly recommend to trade @ 1% Risk per trade only, because consecutive losses will come, but if you stick to the recommendation of 1% risk, I'm positive that the EA's good RR will recover losses without hurting too much.

I recommend to trade EA @ Broker with low spread.

VPS compulsory.

EA settings work in PIPS not points.

I highly recommend that EA is traded on its own account using all multi pairs, it's for risk management reasons and also to eliminate any interference between different EA's.

PLEASE NOTE; "The Good Buyer" only trade buy trades and most pairs trade on Monday only if receiving a signal from indicator. (1-3 trades per week).

Buying ANY EA on the market is risky, I can't guarantee future profits.


Önerilen ürünler
Dashboard Super Three MA MT5
Wang Yu
Yardımcı programlar
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Super Three MA MT5 Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free Free version: LINK MT4 version: LINK This system basically utilizes PA and three adjustable Moving Average as the main indicator set to generate trading signal. With the feature that all MA_timefram
Dashboard Super ma ris cci MT5
Wang Yu
Yardımcı programlar
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free, LINK . Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to: Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard Monitor price movement, identify possible trend based on MA, RS
News Hedging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
Uzman Danışmanlar
News Hedging Pro  is a unique robot that allows you to trade during the most critical news announcement periods by your predefined strategy. You can preset the strategy to trade, and then it will trade that news automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now with this tool, trading news become easier, more flexible and more exciting than ever. No waiting, no confusing anymore. Product Links Fully  Description
Dark Gold m1 TF
Hudhaifa Mohammed Salih Abdullah Ali
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex gold ea trade with high accuracy  This ea will give you a higher win rate with lower drawdown ,  Order number is 4 to 3 by month . This ea is optimized by your broker history data  So please contact me after purchase . Tf : 1m  Risk: 1000 = 0.05 lot size Ea Strategy : 1- order open : bollinger bands                        bears power  2- order close : envelopes                           bollinger bands Please send me  your review 
Algo Edge
Niklas Templin
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Algo Edge EA  -DE40/ Tec100 EA working with high and low from last Candle. Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30 -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and inp_4 VolumePercent =
FREE
The safest Martin
Yong Fan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The safest Martin     The safest Martin 是一个多货币 EA，采用马丁策略，以其自有的波段算法为基础，并配以控仓技巧。只有价格到达关键位后EA才会发生交易。 The safest Martin 使用即时交易 4种货币对：EURUSD、AUDNZD、NZDUSD、USDCAD，GBPCAD。算法信号通过十年数据跑测验证，可以实现平稳盈利。 EA 在所有时间框架上都有效，不会丧失其盈利能力。然而，在 H4上观察到了最大效率。在此周期上的风险/盈利比最好。 建议使用账户余额在美元 10000 以上，且每一万美金的仓Lots建议0.01开始。 Lots                                   是选择固定手数后的具体数值。 H01Symbol--H05Symbol      是参与操作的7个货币对。请根据交易商特有商品表示对应改动。货币对后缀添加。
Index Stalker
Jayaweera Arachchige D Ranasinghe
Uzman Danışmanlar
Index Stalker EA (v1.x Series) Prop Firm Ready Stay on the Rules 1% Risk Margin. 3% Daily Drawdown. $10000 account. Please Don't Hesitate to Contact me for any info you need. 1. High-Impact Product Description In the volatile currents of the NASDAQ 100, the greatest opportunities are found not through brute force, but through precision and patience. Introducing Index Stalker EA , the sophisticated trading tool engineered to silently track and execute high-probability setups with surgical accu
FREE
CTrianglesLongs
Prabhsimran Singh
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu EA, AUDUSD piyasasında (1 dakikalık fiyat grafiği) harmonik yapıları ticaret yapar. Bu EA tarafından kullanılan yapılar AUDUSD piyasasına özeldir. Canlı test yapmak için sadece aylık 30 dolara alabilirsiniz. Abone olmadan veya satın almadan önce lütfen kendi hesabınızda backtest yapın. AUDUSD ayarları: Zaman Çerçevesi: 1 dak Sermaye MM: 1 TP: 4 Başlangıç saati: 00:00 Bitiş saati: 23:00 Beklenen Yıllık Getiri: %70
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Uzman Danışmanlar
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
LarryTrader
Paul Timothy Turculetu
Uzman Danışmanlar
LarryTrader EA is a fully automated trading system developed for XAUUSD on the 5-minute timeframe. The algorithm is built around a dynamic breakout and momentum model, designed to capitalize on intraday price movements with strict risk control. It intelligently adapts to market conditions using volume confirmation, volatility filters, and adaptive stop-loss management. The EA includes advanced risk tools such as partial profit-taking, customizable trailing stops, and break-even logic to protect
Profit Only MT5
Aleksandr Bebishev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only profit! This is a smart grid trading robot.  It works on my original algorithm!  At  medium  risks, it shows more than 100%  profit  per year.  ( Tested exclusively on real ticks and real accounts ) This robot is created to receive income more than any bank offers. It trades automatically around the clock on any currency pair!   ( I do not recommend "exotic" currency pairs ) Adjustable   risks.  Adjustable position volume. Adjustable mesh pitch. Adjustable profit level. Not tied to a time f
Nesco
Gennady Sergienko
4.17 (29)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba ben   NESCO   / - Tam otomatik bir robot uzmanıyım ve bağımsız olarak piyasayı analiz edip ticaret kararları veriyorum. İşlevlerimden bazıları   GPT-4_COPILOT   kullanılarak yazıldı ve   MQL5_CLOUD_NETWORK   tarafından optimize edildi. Dünyadaki finansal olayları almak için kendi sunucum var. Sizin müdahaleniz olmadan 5/24 sizin için çalışabilir ve telefonla mesajla bilgilendirebilirim. İlgilenmeniz gerekiyorsa; Ana özelliğim, düzinelerce stratejiyle aynı anda işlem yapmamı sağlayan v
The Comeback Kid Manager EA
Ryan Brown
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Comeback Kid Manger is half EA and half trade manager. It's capable of keeping the trader profitable on complete auto-pilot. You can also use the onscreen buttons to intervene with the EA to achieve a creative manual/algo collaboration. It's also capable of recovering losing trades by managing them into a small profit or break even. The user has a lot of control on how and when they would like to increase profit on good trades and recovery bad or losing trades.  Highlights  Includes one of
EA Monolith
Vasiliy Kolesov
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Monolith EA monolith   is a fully automatic, multicurrency Expert Advisor designed for trading on the Forex market in the MT5 terminal on accounts with "netting" orders, "no hedge".  The EA has a function for closing all orders when a critical drawdown is reached, the size of which is set in the settings, which provides full protection of the deposit. This version of the Expert Advisor is configured to work on the gold spot tool. If your broker has two decimal places in quotes on the gol
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Uzman Danışmanlar
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
EA Toolkit
Esteban Thevenon
Kütüphaneler
EA Toolkit   is a library that allows any developer to quickly and easily program Advisor experts. It includes many functions and enumerations such as trailing stop, lot, stop loss management, market trading authorisations, price table updates, trading conditions and many more. Installation + Documentation : You will find all the information to install this library and the documentation of its functions on this GitHub : https://github.com/Venon282/Expert-Advisor-Toolkit WARNING : The installat
AI Trading Buddy
Aii Karadag
Uzman Danışmanlar
Important: After Installation use this instructions described in the "Comments" to add the AI-Trading-Buddy configuration: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/124858?source=Site +Profile#!tab=comments&comment=55105781 This EA can't be backtested in metatrader 5 since it uses webrequests to ai-models like claude, chat-gpt or deepseek and its not possible to backtest with webrequests in mql5. In the backtest scenario I used a simple rsi swing trade strategy. AI Trading Buddy The AI Trading Bu
Otter Scalper
Esteban Thevenon
Uzman Danışmanlar
Otter Scalper is a 100% automated trading robot. It uses a very effective breakout strategy. The money management is automatic. A position is taken when a high or low is reached. The position is secured as soon as possible and followed with a trailing stop loss. As the average profit is small, it is advisable to trade with a small spread. The performance of the robot can therefore change depending on your broker. It is also strongly recommended not to use this robot if your broker uses commissi
NebularManMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bir lotta ortalama ile yeni siparişler ekleme yeteneği ile manuel ticaret için EA. Parti hacmini, emirler arasındaki adımı değiştirerek, açık pozisyon sayısını ve toplam lot hacmini sınırlandırarak riski yönetebilirsiniz. Grafikte serbestçe hareket ettirilebilen bir takip eden durdurma, sanal zararı durdurma ve sanal kar alma vardır. Yerleşik ticaret simülatörünün yardımıyla, strateji test cihazında EA'nın nasıl çalıştığını kontrol edebilirsiniz. MT5 test cihazında sanal SL ve TP hatlarının manu
True Range Pro MT5
Smart Forex Lab.
5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Accurate Night Scalping & Smart Grid System The True Range Pro EA is a fully automated expert advisor that trades at night and exploits price reversion. The EA trades using limit orders with stop loss and take profit. This EA works best on EURUSD. The True Range Pro is designed to work on the MetaTrader 4/5 platform. It is easy to install and comes with detailed instructions on how to set it up. The EA is optimized for use on the M5 timeframe and can be used on any broker that offers the MetaT
Hedging Star
Pran Gobinda Basak
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşte Hedging Star için tam bir açıklama - yatırımlarınızı dahili stop loss koruması ile koruyan sağlam bir Uzman Danışman. Gerçek ticarete geçmeden önce, demo ortamında kapsamlı testler yapmanızı şiddetle tavsiye ederiz. Performansını değerlendirmek için 0.01 gibi koruyucu bir lot büyüklüğüyle başlayın. Bu EA, GBPUSD ve USDJPY döviz çiftleri üzerinde işlem yapmak için optimize edilmiştir. Hedging Star'ın öne çıkan özelliklerinden biri, kârı maksimize etmek ve riskleri minimize etmek için dinam
BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT5
Duc Anh Le
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Make grid trading safe again | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.     Walkthrough Video  <==   Get Grid Rescue up and running in 5 minutes   This is MT5 version, click  here  for  BlueSwift GridRescue MT4     (settings and logics are same in both versions)   BlueSwift Grid Rescue   MT5    is a risk management   utility  MT5 EA  (used together with other grid trading experts) that can help you trade aggressive grid / averaging / martingale systems with manageable drawdown, therefore
Neuromios
Dmytro Kucherenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Neuromios is a modern trading advisor based on a neural network with a unique architecture. This version works with the EURUSD pair on a daily period. Transactions are opened no more than once a day at the opening of the day, which reduces the technical requirements for equipment and continuity of communication. Even if there was no connection at the opening of the day or the advisor was not working, the transaction will be made at the first opportunity if the signal is still valid and the price
Master MA EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Master MA EA MT5 is an advisor with an adaptive system for "Resolving" a basket of orders   can also be used   to restore unprofitable positions on the account. The signal uses the direction of the exponential moving averages, average daily volatility, then   builds an order grid if the price deviates. The grid step is configurable, and if the price goes against us, then after a certain number of orders, the account recovery function (Drawdown Reduction) is activated, the most distant unprofitab
Form Designer Assistant
Maryna Shulzhenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Form Designer : Advanced Trading Bot for Forex and Cryptocurrency Markets Form Designer represents the latest advancement in automated trading technology designed to perform optimally in both the Forex and Cryptocurrency markets (with supported brokers). This highly effective tool has unique capabilities, making it an indispensable assistant for traders. Key features and benefits: Multi-currency: Form Designer supports a wide range of currency pairs, providing flexibility and versatility in t
Deriv Future Bot
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Deriv Future Bot: Your Ultimate Deriv Trading Companion Deriv Future Bot represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology, designed to navigate the complex landscape of the Indices market with precision and efficiency. Leveraging advanced algorithms and sophisticated strategies, this cutting-edge trading robot offers unparalleled insights into the dynamic world of currency exchange. FEATURES At the core of Deriv Future Bot's strategy lie two key candlestick patterns, meticulou
Total Lock
Vadim Zotov
4.6 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Lock is a powerful tool for saving a trader's money. Instead of the traditional stop loss, you can now use this robot. The robot will place a pending lock — a counter order. When the price moves sharply against the trader, the lock becomes a market one, and therefore the loss does not increase, but freezes at the same level. The main position is saved and will bring profit as soon as the lock closes. Each position is locked by a separate lock. The number of positions is not limited. The robot c
Lux Oro
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
1.79 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe Send a private message to me after purchase; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] Lux Oro , H1 zaman diliminde Altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış, size özel, güçlü bir Uzman Danışman (EA)'dır. Abartılı yapay zeka veya sinir ağı modalarına güvenen EA'ların aksine, Lux Oro saf, disiplinli teknik analiz temelinde inşa edilmiştir ve ciddi yatırımcılar için şeffaf ve güvenilir bir strateji sunar. Bu
Crow Scalper
Ringga Ardiantoro
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing our MT5 Expert Advisor, designed specifically for traders looking to capitalize on ranging market conditions. This EA employs a sophisticated Martingale strategy to maximize profit potential while managing risk effectively. Here's what sets our EA apart: Key Features: Optimal for Ranging Markets : Our EA excels in markets with consistent price oscillations, allowing you to capture frequent, smaller profits. Martingale Strategy : The EA increases the lot size after each loss, enhancin
Boom coins indicator and crash coins
Waleed Hamood Said Al Rawahi
Göstergeler
Live broadcast of the indicator on YouTube. Please click on the link below for more credibility. There are also videos of the indicator that you can watch. Note that the broadcast is late, do not rely on it. Only a review of the indicator is only a review of the indicator’s accuracy, which does not lose almost and the profit rate reaches 95%. I will work with great accuracy on the CRASH coin 1000 INDICES
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.84 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AIQ Sürüm 3.0+ Tanıtımı — Şimdiye Kadar Yaratılmış En Gelişmiş Otonom Ticaret Zekası AIQ (Otonom Zeka) Sürüm 3.0+'ı sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, yapay zeka destekli ticaret teknolojisinde muazzam bir sıçramadır. Bu sürüm, 300'den fazla yapay zeka modeline erişim sağlar; 55'ten fazla ÜCRETSİZ entegre yapay zeka modeli ve güçlü yeni Grok 4 gibi premium modeller, büyük ölçüde geliştirilmiş web arama yetenekleri, yeni Analist/Risk Yöneticisi rolleri, kapsamlı başlangıç piyasa kontrolleri ve Ya
Http EA
Yury Orlov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HTTP EA (How To Trade Pro) — martingale ve ızgara kullanmayan, pozisyonları her gün kapatılan bir MT5 ticaret danışmanıdır. 25 yılı aşkın deneyime profesyonel trader göstergesinin yaratıcısı tarafından. Geçerli fiyatla son kopya! Bundan sonra fiyat 100 $ artacak. Danışman, bekleyen emirler kullanır, her araç için yalnızca bir işlem yapar, her zaman stop-loss ve take-profit kullanır ve pozisyonları her gün kapatır. Aşağıdaki finansal araçlarda çalışır: Döviz çiftleri Kripto paralar Metaller Endek
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (43)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Early Reversion Forex Ea with Rsi Adx Ma Strategy
Karen Peta Kenyon
4.81 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Neural Vertex – Forex majör ve minör pariteler için disiplinli bir mean-reversion Expert Advisor. 6 parite ve 5 yıllık veri (~1350 işlem) üzerinde test edilmiştir. RSI, ADX ve çift EMA onayını birleştirerek kanıta dayalı, yüksek doğrulukta giriş ve çıkış sinyalleri üretir. Martingale yok, grid yok – sadece şeffaf mantık, sıkı risk kontrolü ve isteğe bağlı trailing stop . Sürekli kazanç istikrarını arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Temel Konsept Piyasa türü : mean reversion – geçici aşırı
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 Bugüne kadarki en gelişmiş EA sürümümüz; Yapay Zeka tabanlı karar verme , çoklu AI oylama ve dinamik işlem mantığı ile tamamen yeniden tasarlandı. Artık yalnızca XAUUSD (Altın) M1 ile sınırlı değil, aynı zamanda BTCUSD ve ETHUSD ’yi de tam olarak destekliyor. Yüksek frekanslı girişler, akıllı risk yönetimi ve tam adaptasyon sunuyor. Bu EA, OpenRouter üzerinden bağlanan ücretsiz AI modellerini gelişmiş filtrelerle birleştirerek her piyasa koşulunda hassas işlem sağlar
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Asian Express
Antonius Loubser
Uzman Danışmanlar
I'm trading EA for 4+ months now on a FBS Cent account which is profitable...SEE SCREENSHOT. SIMPLE STRATEGY, NOTE; THIS STRATEGY IS INCLUDED IN MY OTHER EA "The Good Buyer". "Asian Express"   is for those who have a long-term strategy in mind, EA   Trade 1 trade per week, each trade has a hard SL and TP. NO dangerous strategies like martingale or grid are used, no scalping, it's a (1-3) day trading strategy. I have tested many pairs, and it looks like GBPJPY will be the only consistent pair to
Filtrele:
Jacques Koch
183
Jacques Koch 2025.07.08 21:28 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Antonius Loubser
799
Geliştiriciden yanıt Antonius Loubser 2025.07.09 15:27
Hi, Thanx for your review, it's always good to get feedback from traders that the EA trade profitable.
deor
55
deor 2025.07.07 15:54 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Antonius Loubser
799
Geliştiriciden yanıt Antonius Loubser 2025.07.09 15:56
Hi, Thanx for your review, I'm glad to see that more traders are happy with the EA.
İncelemeye yanıt