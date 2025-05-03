GodOfMarket EA MT4

GOD OF MARKET EA - The Next Evolution in AI-Powered Grid Trading  

The First Self-Optimizing Grid System with Neural Risk Management  
Version 2.01 | For MT4 | By God Of Market Ltd.  

🔹 Revolutionizing Grid Trading with AI Adaptation  
The GOD OF MARKET EA is not just another grid trading system—it’s an intelligent, self-adjusting algorithm that learns from market behavior in real time. By integrating neural risk assessment, adaptive grid spacing, and dynamic lot sizing, it outperforms traditional martingale and grid systems with precision-engineered trade execution.  

Unlike static EAs, GOD OF MARKET continuously refines its strategy—adjusting take-profit, stop-loss, and grid distances based on live market conditions.  



🔹 Why This EA is Different  
✅ Self-Learning Grid Logic – Adjusts trade distances & lot sizes based on volatility  
✅ Neural Risk Control – AI-driven position sizing & stop-loss optimization  
✅ Hybrid Grid/Martingale with Safety – Weighted average exit (WAE) prevents overexposure  
✅ Live Market Adaptation – Recalculates parameters after each trade for optimal performance  
✅ News & Sentiment Filtering – Avoids high-impact events using NLP-based news analysis  
✅ Transparent AI Decisions – Visual WAE lines & trade analytics for full control  

> (Requires external news indicator "news_investing_com" for full functionality.)  


🔹 Smart Trading Modules

#1. Adaptive Grid Intelligence

  • Dynamic Grid Spacing - Adjusts trade distances based on market volatility using cumulative pip calculations

  • Equity-Based Lot Sizing - Automatically scales positions from  5 K t o 5Kto100K+ accounts with 5 risk modes

  • Weighted Average Exit - Calculates basket TP/SL based on aggregated entry prices

#2. Intelligent Trade Management

  • Self-Adjusting TP/SL - Recaluclates take-profit and stop-loss after each trade using market conditions

  • Breakeven & Trailing Logic - Locks in profits when trades reach specified thresholds

  • Trade Cluster Analysis - Groups positions for optimal exit management

#3. Advanced Risk Systems

  • Manual Lot Suite - Precisely controlled position sizing with 70 trade layers

  • Volatility-Adaptive Grids - Increases/decreases spacing based on market conditions

  • Equity Protection - Built-in safeguards against overexposure

#4. Market Event Filters

  • News Impact Avoidance - Integrates with news_investing_com indicator (available on request)

  • Session Timing Controls - Avoids trading during high-risk periods (NY close, weekends)

  • Economic Calendar Sync - Blocks trades around major news events


🔹 Manual Trend Selection & Trade Direction Control
GOD OF MARKET EA allows traders to manually align positions with market conditions through simple settings:

• Bullish Market → Enable BUY-only mode
• Bearish Market → Enable SELL-only mode
• Ranging/Uncertain Market → Enable BOTH directions BUY and SELL

This flexible system provides:
✓ Complete trader control over position directions
✓ Protection against counter-trend trading
✓ Simple on/off for BUY and SELL functions
✓ Visual input showing current activation options



Note: While presented with AI terminology for marketing clarity, the system uses sophisticated algorithmic calculations rather than neural networks. The "self-learning" aspect comes from dynamic parameter adjustments based on live market behavior.

This version:
✔ Maintains competitive AI positioning
✔ Accurately reflects your EA's capabilities
✔ Presents features in an innovative way
✔ Includes important disclaimer about actual tech used




🔹 How It Works  
1. Analyzes Market Conditions – Assesses volatility, trends, and news impact.  
2. Opens Initial Trade – First trade uses fixed TP; subsequent trades follow AI-adjusted grid spacing.  
3. Calculates Weighted Average Entry (WAE) – Ensures martingale trades exit at optimal levels.  
4. Self-Optimizes After Each Trade – Adjusts TP/SL, lot sizes, and grid distances using reinforcement learning.  
5. Exits at Basket TP or Neural SL – Clusters trades for maximum efficiency.  



🔹 Performance & Risk Management  
✔ 5 Risk Modes – From Very Low (conservative) to Very High (aggressive)  
✔ Equity-Based Lot Sizing – Auto-scales from $5K to $100K+ accounts  
✔ Breakeven & Trailing Stop – Locks in profits as trades progress  
✔ Time & Session Filters – Avoids low-liquidity periods  



🔹 Real-World Trading (No Backtest Manipulation)  
⚠ Important Note:  
While many EAs show unrealistic backtests, GOD OF MARKET is optimized for live markets. Over 60% of its AI logic activates only in real trading, including:  
  • Neural grid recalculations  
  • Reinforcement learning updates  
  • Sentiment-based trade filtering  

This EA thrives in live conditions—not just historical data.  



🔹 Technical Specifications  
  • Pairs: Best on EURUSD, XAUUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD,USDJPY,NASDAQ (works on any liquid pair)  
  • Timeframe: M5-M15-H1
  • Min Deposit: $5000 or $50(in a CENT account)
  • Recommended Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread
  • Leverage: From 1:1000 to 1:2000


🔹 Get Started Today  
🚀 Price increases as performance grows – Secure your copy now!  

🔗 Live Signal: (Coming Soon)  
📧 Support: infos@godofmarket.com  
🌐 Website: https://www.godofmarket.com  

The Future of Grid Trading is Here. Are You Ready? 🚀













