=<<Prime Solaris: The Pinnacle of AI-Driven XAUUSD Trading>> =
Harness the Power of Artificial Intelligence, Precision Strategy, and Dynamic Market Adaptation
In the rapidly evolving landscape of algorithmic trading, where milliseconds determine market dominance and raw computational agility is no longer enough, Prime Solaris emerges as a new benchmark in Expert Advisor (EA) design. Tailored exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold vs. US Dollar), Prime Solaris encapsulates years of quantitative research, machine learning refinement, and real-world trading intelligence to offer an edge that is not only measurable—but decisive.
At the heart of Prime Solaris lies a deep reinforcement learning core, architected to identify and follow mid-to-long-term trends across varying volatility regimes. Solaris actively reconstructs market narratives in real-time using AI-trained models on multi-temporal data series.
But what sets it categorically apart is the proprietary Velocitron Advanced Dynamic Entry Deduction (VADED) system.
Velocitron is a dynamic inference engine that filters market microstructure noise and extracts latent velocity-phase interactions from price action. Unlike conventional entry mechanisms that rely on threshold-based triggers or lagging oscillators, Velocitron processes multi-dimensional flow data to deduce optimal entry vectors, adjusting its parameters autonomously with each market tick. This ensures adaptive precision and superior entry quality, particularly during high-tension market transitions—a hallmark of XAUUSD behavior.
- AI Trend-Following Architecture: Built on deep neural networks continuously retrained on gold-specific market data to enhance prediction robustness and adaptability.
- Velocitron Entry Logic: Proprietary dynamic deduction model employing price momentum topology, impulse wave validation, and real-time liquidity modeling.
- Dynamic Trade Management: Risk-based position scaling, volatility-adjusted stops, and smart trailing logic optimized for XAUUSD volatility structures.
- Zero Martingale, No Grid: Prime Solaris does not rely on dangerous position-sizing tactics. Every trade stands on its own AI-derived merit.
Why XAUUSD? Why Prime Solaris?
Features:
- Releasing my Mythical Sabre 1, coded by certified trader from 2 prop firms.
- Win Rate: 93%
- Profit factor: 1.91
- Smart Entry & Exit
- FIFO
- Prop Firm Compatible (0.01 lot per $10k balance)
- No Grid, Martingale or other dangerous strategies
- Customisable TP & SL
Screenshot 1: 2018 to 2024 backtest results with fixed 0.01 lot for $1000 balance for XAUUSD, with 100% history quality.
Timeframe: M1
Installation: The EA is to be attached to one M15 chart, for example XAUUSD.
Symbols: XAUUSD
Account Type: Use ECN with lowest spread possible, EA is not sensitive to spread & slippage.
Recommended Lot Size: 0.01 per $1000 balance.
Past results does not guarantee future performance. Manage your capital well, good risk management is the key to success.