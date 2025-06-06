Moku advanced trend following with risk management

The Ichimoku Professional EA represents a sophisticated automated trading solution that harnesses the power of the renowned Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator system. This expert advisor combines traditional Japanese technical analysis with modern risk management principles to deliver consistent performance across various market conditions.

Key Features

Advanced Ichimoku Strategy Implementation The EA employs a comprehensive Ichimoku strategy that analyzes Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen crossovers in conjunction with Kumo cloud positioning. The system identifies high-probability trade entries when price action aligns with cloud dynamics, ensuring trades are executed only when multiple confluence factors support the direction.

Intelligent Risk Management System Professional-grade risk controls include percentage-based position sizing, maximum drawdown protection, daily loss limits, and minimum free margin requirements. The EA automatically calculates optimal lot sizes based on account balance and risk tolerance, while comprehensive stop-loss and take-profit mechanisms protect capital.

Dynamic Trailing Stop Technology The integrated trailing stop system automatically adjusts stop-loss levels as positions move favorably, securing profits while allowing for continued upside potential. Customizable trailing distance and step parameters provide flexibility for different trading styles and market volatility conditions.

Volatility Filtering Capabilities Optional ATR-based volatility filtering ensures trades are executed during periods of favorable market movement, reducing false signals during low-volatility consolidation phases. This feature enhances signal quality and improves overall performance consistency.

Comprehensive Trade Management Flexible trade direction controls allow for buy-only, sell-only, or bidirectional trading strategies. Maximum position limits prevent overexposure, while magic number integration enables seamless operation alongside other trading systems.

Professional Error Handling Robust error handling mechanisms manage margin requirements, validate stop levels, and handle broker-specific trading conditions. The EA automatically adjusts to symbol specifications and broker requirements, ensuring reliable operation across different trading environments.

Technical Specifications

Customizable Ichimoku Parameters

Tenkan-Sen Period: Adjustable (Default: 9)

Kijun-Sen Period: Adjustable (Default: 26)

Senkou Span Period: Adjustable (Default: 52)

Risk Management Controls

Risk per trade: 0.1% to 20% of account balance

Fixed lot size option available

Maximum lot size limits

Daily loss limit protection

Maximum drawdown controls

Minimum free margin requirements

Position Management

Configurable stop-loss: 5 to 1000 pips

Configurable take-profit: 5 to 2000 pips

Trailing stop with customizable distance and step

Maximum concurrent positions control

Suitable For

This EA is designed for traders who appreciate the depth and reliability of Ichimoku analysis combined with institutional-level risk management. It performs well across major currency pairs and is suitable for both conservative and aggressive trading approaches through its comprehensive parameter customization.

The system is particularly effective for trend-following strategies and works optimally on H1 to H4 timeframes, though it can be adapted for various trading styles through parameter adjustment.

Installation and Setup

The EA includes comprehensive input validation and automatic symbol specification detection, making setup straightforward for traders of all experience levels. Detailed logging options provide transparency into decision-making processes, while verbose mode offers insights for strategy optimization.

