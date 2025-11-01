Visual Copy Master MT4

Visual Copy Master MT4

This is the control module of the Visual Copy System MT4/MT5, managing the trades to be copied and allowing you to request their transfer to the Visual Copy Client MT4/MT5.

The Visual Copy System focuses on the essentials: seamless and straightforward copying of trades from MT4/5 Master Experts to MT4/5 Client Experts. Forget complicated setup procedures – this system is designed to be ready to use immediately. With the Visual Copy System, you can adapt your trading strategy in no time. All key functions are visually adjustable with a single click via the intuitive on-screen panel, enabling rapid adaptation to changing market conditions and trading strategies.

Maximize the efficiency of your Expert Advisors. The system allows you to run EAs on demo accounts and selectively transfer trades to a live account. It is also ideally suited for Prop Firm trading. By disabling the transmission of comment fields in the settings, you ensure that your trades comply with the specific rules of most prop firms and avoid unwanted flags.

Unlock the full potential of your various Expert Advisors! Run your strategies on demo accounts and selectively transfer the most promising trades to your live account. The system even allows you to copy trades with a distance- and/or indicator-driven delay to achieve a better entry position and realize above-average profits.

The detailed list of open trades provides helpful information about the P/L status and the specific source (which Expert Advisor opened the trade), so you always have a clear overview. A variety of conditions for copying trades are also available via the on-screen panel.

For full functionality of the Visual Copy System, you need a client module. These are available via the links below.

Download the client module for MT4: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/137218

Download the client module for MT5: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/137216

Detailed information is available at the following link:

https://www.mql5.com/de/blogs/post/762056


