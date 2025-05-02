Aurum EDGE

AURUM EDGE EXPERT ADVISOR - XAUUSD (GOLD) 30M STRATEGY

Unlock Consistent Gold Trading Profits with Aurum Edge! 

Are you looking for a high-performance Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe? Look no further! AURUM EDGE is a precision-tuned trading algorithm that capitalizes on gold’s volatility with smart entries, tight risk management, and adaptive strategies.

 WHY AURUM EDGE?

Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) 30M Charts – Works best in trending & volatile conditions.
2 Decimal Account Compatible – Tailored for brokers with XAUUSD pricing like 2345.68. Works on RAW/ECN/Standard Accounts – Prefers tight spreads for maximum efficiency.
Advanced Risk Management – Adjustable lot sizing, stop loss, and take profit for safety.
No Grid, No Martingale – Pure price action-based strategy for sustainable growth.

HOW IT WORKS

Entry Logic: support/resistance levels for high-probability trades.
Exit Strategy: Uses trailing stops & dynamic take-profit to lock in profits during strong trends.
Risk Control: Fixed fractional risk per trade (adjustable) to protect your account.

SETUP REQUIREMENTS

Broker: Works best on low-spread ECN/RAW accounts (avoid high-commission brokers).
Account Type: 2-decimal pricing for XAUUSD (e.g., 2345.68).
Timeframe: 30-minute (M30) charts only for optimal performance.
Recommended Balance: $500+ for safe lot sizing (adjustable).

BACKTESTING & LIVE RESULTS

Consistent performance in trending & volatile gold markets.
Low drawdown, high reward-to-risk ratio.
Full transparency – no hidden tricks, just pure strategy.

GET AURUM EDGE NOW!

Contact me for details & pricing! Limited slots available.
Customizable settings based on your risk tolerance.








































