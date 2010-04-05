Gold Grove System XAUUSD h1
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Raphael Schwietering
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
Welcome to next-level smart trading. Gold Grove System is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed to unlock your full trading potential with powerful AI-driven strategies. Whether you're trading for yourself or aiming to pass prop firm challenges, this EA delivers a blend of performance and protection that few can match.
With 5 years of rigorous backtesting on XAUUSD H1, Gold Grove System has proven its ability to navigate market volatility and consistently deliver high-quality results. From advanced entry logic to strategic risk controls, it’s your edge in the markets.Why Gold Grove System?
Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader, this EA gives you the tools to thrive. Built with adaptability, precision, and safety in mind, Gold Grove System helps you trade smarter and protect your capital.Key Features of Gold Grove System General Settings
-
Fast and accurate Backtesting Mode
-
Live Info Panel Display with trade data
-
Customizable Order Comments
-
Trading Modes: Hedge, OnlyLong, OnlyShort
-
Fixed Lot Sizes or dynamic Money Management
-
Unique Magic Numbers for order tracking
-
Risk settings based on Balance or Equity
-
Enable/Disable custom Stop Loss and Take Profit
-
User-defined SL/TP in pips for better control
-
Target Profit & Stop Loss (in account currency)
-
Daily Trading Schedule after targets hit
-
Maximum Spread Filter
-
Max Open Positions & Lots
-
Limit Positions per Candle
-
Set Max Daily Loss and Drawdown %
-
Daily Reset Hour to restore risk limits
-
Minimum and Maximum Equity Thresholds
-
Max Equity Drawdown % for full protection
-
Customize Trading Hours for every day
-
Optional Friday or Session-End Trade Closures
With 5 years of verified backtesting on XAUUSD H1, Gold Grove System proves itself across diverse market conditions. Designed for reliability, it meets the requirements of most prop firm funding challenges, making it a top choice for serious traders.Why Traders Choose Gold Grove System
✔ AI-Powered Multi-Strategy Core
✔ Prop Firm Friendly Configuration
✔ Hard SL/TP on Every Trade
✔ Deep Customization for any trading style
✔ Stable & Consistent Results Over 5 Years
-
Start with a demo account to find your ideal setup
-
Use a VPS to reduce latency and ensure 24/7 operation
-
Choose a reputable broker with low spreads and fast execution
-
Always review results regularly and adjust as needed