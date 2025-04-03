EquiPeak Drawdown Tracker

EquiPeak Drawdown Tracker is an indicator designed to monitor and log your account’s maximum drawdown in real-time. It's not just a simple drawdown notifier: its primary purpose is to visually compare your current drawdown against a manually input historical maximum drawdown, ensuring your Expert Advisors (EAs) stay within their expected risk boundaries.

Special offer: If you've already purchased any of our EAs and left a review on the Market, you can get this indicator completely free. Just send me a private message, and I’ll be happy to send it to you.

What exactly is it for?

  • Visual performance reference for your EAs: Manually input your known or expected historical maximum drawdown (e.g., from long-term backtests or previous live results). This allows you to clearly see whether your EA is operating normally or facing unusual market conditions.
  • Continuous real-time risk monitoring: It constantly tracks your real-time drawdown, helping you instantly identify if critical risk levels are being exceeded and if immediate attention is required.
  • Intelligent, detailed notifications: Receive push notifications (via the MetaTrader mobile app) whenever a new maximum drawdown is recorded or periodically based on your settings, keeping you informed without overwhelming you with unnecessary alerts.
  • Automatic file logging: Continuously log drawdown values to an external CSV or TXT file for easy later analysis.

Who is this indicator for?

  • Traders running automated or semi-automated strategies who want to quickly verify whether their EA is staying within the predefined maximum drawdown limits.
  • Users needing clear, visual confirmation that their trading strategies are performing within expected parameters based on historical or backtesting data.
  • Any trader aiming for effective risk management, needing immediate notification when their strategies exceed acceptable loss limits.

Detailed Configuration Guide (Inputs)

These are all customizable parameters of the indicator:

  1. Magics to monitor (-1 tracks all)
    Specify the Magic Numbers of positions to track. Use -1 to monitor all positions.
  2. Initial Max DD (%)
    Input here your known historical maximum drawdown (from extensive backtesting or past trading performance). This value serves as a visual reference.
  3. Refresh Interval (seconds)
    Frequency of data refresh, in seconds.
  4. MaxDD update mode
    Determines how the historical maximum is updated:
    • UPDATE_MAX_DD_IF_BIGGER: Automatically updates if the current drawdown exceeds the manually input historical max.
    • NO_UPDATE_MAX_DD: Keeps the manually input historical max unchanged, but sends periodic notifications every 60 minutes.
  5. Send push notifications?
    Enable or disable push notifications to your mobile device.
  6. Fixed or peak reference?
    Defines how the balance reference is set:
    • REF_FIXED_BALANCE: Uses a manually input fixed balance.
    • REF_PEAK_BALANCE: Uses the maximum historical account balance (automatically updated).
  7. Fixed balance (0 => current)
    Initial fixed balance. If set to 0, the current balance at the moment the indicator is loaded is used.
  8. Color for current DD text
    Color of the current drawdown text.
  9. Color for max DD text
    Color of the historical drawdown text.
  10. Font size (current DD)
    Font size for the current drawdown text.
  11. Font size (max DD)
    Font size for the historical drawdown text.
  12. Labels behind chart?
    Places the texts behind chart elements.
  13. Label X (pixels)
    Horizontal distance from the left edge of the chart.
  14. Label Y (pixels)
    Vertical distance from the top edge of the chart.
  15. Vertical spacing
    Vertical space between labels.
  16. Print logs in Journal?
    Enables detailed messages in the MT5 Journal.
  17. Enable File Log
    Automatically logs current drawdown data into an external file.
  18. File extension (CSV or TXT)
    Choose the format of the generated log file.

Automatic File Logging

Drawdown values are automatically logged along with date and time into either CSV or TXT files, located in the MT5 common folder (MetaTrader 5 Terminal/Common/Files/). Perfect for analyzing your results later.

Important recommendations to maximize benefits

  • Always input your expected historical maximum drawdown (based on backtesting, previous performance, etc.) in the "Initial Max DD (%)" parameter. This helps you quickly determine if your EA is within normal operating limits or needs adjustments.
  • Place the indicator on a dedicated chart, tracking all Magic Numbers at once, or individually on separate charts if you prefer distinct monitoring.
  • Carefully adjust the refresh frequency, text colors, positions, and font sizes for optimal visualization according to your preference.

To receive push notifications on your mobile

  1. Open MetaTrader on your mobile and copy your MetaQuotes ID (found under Settings > Messages).
  2. In MetaTrader 5 on your desktop, go to Tools > Options > Notifications.
  3. Check Enable Push Notifications and paste your MetaQuotes ID.

If you need assistance, have any doubts, or want to suggest new features, please don’t hesitate to contact me directly. I'll gladly help you out.

