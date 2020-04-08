Gold Global XX

Gold Global Expert Advisor (EA) Overview

Gold Global is a well-designed Expert Advisor (EA) that prioritizes account safety while steadily generating profits. It is ideal for traders seeking a low-risk automated trading strategy.

Optimal Settings:

  • Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Time Frame: H1 (1-hour)

  • Recommended Lot Size: 0.01 per $1,000 balance

  • Expected Returns: Approximately 4% weekly on a $1,000 account; this means approximately 16% monthly profits generated

Trading Logic & Risk Management:

  • The EA opens a maximum of 3 Buy and 3 Sell positions at different price levels.

  • Trades are often hedged, significantly reducing the risk of large floating losses while continuing to grow the account balance.

  • This hedging strategy allows the EA to manage market fluctuations effectively and protect capital.

Profit Cycle:

  • The EA trades continuously until the pre-set account equity target is achieved.

  • Once the target is reached, you have two options:

    • Manually reset the equity target to start a new cycle

    • Withdraw your profits, allowing the EA to resume with the remaining capital

Set file: Use default setting for $1000 dollar balance. For other account balances, message me privately for a set file.


Summary:
Gold Global offers a balanced approach to automated trading by combining risk reduction through hedging with consistent profit generation. It's a suitable solution for traders looking to automate their strategy on the gold market with minimized exposure.



Önerilen ürünler
Papa
Busingye Tusasirwe
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Papa EA sürüm 6.0 , Big Boy sürüm 3.0'ı temel almaktadır. Yepyeni ticari fikirler ve işlevler eklendi. Bu, Papa EA'yı Big Boy'dan çok daha iyi kılıyor: bir düşünün! Ve girdiler pek değişmedi. Bu, elinizde hala kullanımı çok basit bir EA'nın olduğu anlamına gelir. BasicBalance'ı 55 (veya daha fazla) olarak değiştirin ve EA'yı 15Min EURUSD Tablosuna ayarlayın. >>> Canlı PAPA EA Sinyali <<< İşte girdiler: 1) ExpertComment(değiştirebilirsiniz): Her işlem için kullanılan temel yorum 2) ExpertM
Alpha V1
Derrick Akampurira
Uzman Danışmanlar
Alpha V1: Your Automated, Disciplined Trading Partner This expert advisor relies on the hypothesis that, for a specific financial asset (like USD/JPY or the NASDAQ index), there are statistically significant patterns based on the time of day or day of the week. For example, a hypothesis might be "The NASDAQ tends to rise between 4 AM and 10 AM server time on Wednesdays and Fridays." The Alpha V1 is the tool to test and exploit such a hypothesis. Its success is   entirely dependent on whether th
Big Boy
Busingye Tusasirwe
Uzman Danışmanlar
Big Boy v3.0, EURUSD 15 dakikalık zaman diliminde doğru bir şekilde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmış yeni bir EA'dır. Lütfen EURUSD 15 Dakikalık Grafikte kullanın. Her yıl çok doğru. İndirdikten sonra BasicBalance'ı 50 olarak değiştirin ve EURUSD 15 Min grafiğine ekleyin. Bu EA'yı satın almayı ve kullanmayı düşündüğünüz için teşekkür ederiz. İşte girdiler: 1) ExpertComment(değiştirebilirsiniz): Her işlem için kullanılan temel yorum 2) ExpertMagic: BigBoy tarafından açılan işlemler için benzer
PK Crash 3OO EA
Prudence Kiconco
Uzman Danışmanlar
PK Crash 300 EA  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 300 Index on the M2 Timeframe. PK Crash 300 EA shows stable trading results. PK Crash 300 EA only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 300 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The trailing stop feature tracks 50% of the profit gained thus reducing on the drawdown. PK Crash 300 EA is very simple to use. All you have to do is to
Account Flipper EA
Gabriel Matovu
Uzman Danışmanlar
ACCOUNT FLIPPER EA A trading bot for GBPUSD Lot size is calculated by  multiplying the lot factor by each 1000 USD on account.  Advisable to use account sizes of USD 1000 and above. Account types:   Hedge accounts, Standard accounts are preferred i.e. no commissions, Use well regulated brokers eg ICMarkets.  all this provides room for the strategy to work smoothly for stabilized results and removing the possibility of the model crashing. ADJUST The Time settings to your own time zone because the
FREE
CYP Trade Manager Basic
Joseph Okou
Yardımcı programlar
CYP Trade Manager Basic - Advanced Position Management for MT5 Protect Your Trades with Professional Risk Management CYP Trade Manager Basic is a sophisticated trade management Expert Advisor designed to protect your trading capital and maximize profit potential through intelligent position management. Perfect for both beginner and experienced traders who want to automate their trade management without the complexity. Key Features Automatic Breakeven Protection Moves stop loss to breakeven
Price action auto trade bot
Gabriel Matovu
4.4 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PRICE ACTION Semi-auto trade bot:  (SPECIALLY DEIGNED FOR XAUUSD  ) This is a simple quantitative model that trades GOLD(XAUUSD) using automatic price action analysis algorithms Place it on any symbol or timeframe. MThe position sizes are calculated by multiplying 0.01 per USD 500 on account to ensure low risk exposure and also leaving free margin for hedging positions that reduce the overall risk exposure . This is what leads to stability in the model though it is possible that the model like
FREE
Super Trend Master
Ronald Moses Mawanda
Göstergeler
As the name suggests,   it indicates the direction of the price movement in a market that is trending, that is following any particular path . It is plotted in stock price charts for investors to see marked current trend which is shown in red when prices have dipped and green when prices have risen. Input Parameters: CCI Indicator period ATR Indicator Period CCI Activation level Horizontal Shift of Indicator Bars Otherwise ; You can use the Default settings
Quasimodo Genie
Francis Soddo Wetaka
Göstergeler
Quasimodo Genie Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Introducing the Quasimodo Genie , a technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that is designed to automatically identify the Quasimodo or "Over and Under" pattern on your charts. This tool provides visual signals based on the structure of this popular chart pattern. This indicator is built to assist with pattern recognition and analysis by highlighting key swing points. It also offers a range of customizable settings, allowing you to fine-tune the
FREE
PK Crash 5OO PRO
Prudence Kiconco
Uzman Danışmanlar
PK Crash 500 PRO  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 500 Index on the M5 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 500 PRO shows stable trading results. PK Crash 500 PRO only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The trailing stop feature tracks 50% of the profit gained thus reducin
Raptor Bot
Casey Nkalubo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Raptor EA - Algorithmic Trading System Product Description Raptor EA is an algorithmic trading solution designed for scalping in financial markets. The system combines technical indicators with optional machine learning components to identify trading opportunities while implementing risk management controls. This Expert Advisor has been developed for ECN accounts and is suitable for traders seeking automated execution with structured risk management. The system provides tools and safeguards for
PK Crash 5OO Light
Prudence Kiconco
Uzman Danışmanlar
PK Crash 500 Light  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 500 Index on the M1 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 30 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 500 Light shows stable trading results. PK Crash 500 Light only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The Breakeven feature allows the EA to move the Stop loss to brea
PK Range Break Scalper
Prudence Kiconco
Uzman Danışmanlar
PK Range Break Scalper  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for scalping Range Break 100 Index and Range Break 200 Index  by Deriv and Binary broker on the 1 Minute Timeframe. The EA/Robot waits for a range price breakout to open positions and it aims at closing profits between the range price and not the range breakout. The EA/Robot opens buy positions at the lowest range price and sell positions at the highest range price. NB:   This EA, unlike my other EA's, doesn't come with optimized
HTF Candles
Felix Bitum
Göstergeler
HTF Candles is an indicator which plots the outline of the higher time-frame candles on the lower candle. The indicator gives you the option to choose whether or not to view live current HTF candle, with no lag or repainting. Features No objects drawn on chart: The indicator does not plot any lines or rectangle objects on the chart, it simply draws the htf candles. This keeps your chart simple and clean. MTF Selection: The indicator allows you to choose all the different higher time-frames for e
PK Crash 3OO Light
Prudence Kiconco
Uzman Danışmanlar
PK Crash 300 Light  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 300 Index on the M2 Timeframe. The recommended deposit is 100 USD per 0.5 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 300 Light shows stable trading results. PK Crash 300 Light only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 300 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The Breakeven feature allows the EA to move the Stop loss to
ReversalCandlestickPatterns
Casey Nkalubo
Göstergeler
Reversal Candlestick Patterns Indicator — Free Version This MT5 indicator identifies common bullish and bearish candlestick reversal patterns and displays them directly on the chart. It can be used on any market and timeframe, providing traders with clear visual references for potential reversal points. Main Features Automatic detection of well-known candlestick reversal patterns Works on all available MT5 timeframes Can be applied to Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrency char
FREE
PK Crash 5OO EA
Prudence Kiconco
Uzman Danışmanlar
PK Crash 500 EA  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 500 Index on the M1 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 500 EA shows stable trading results. PK Crash 500 EA only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. This EA only uses the stop loss feature. It automatically closes trades o
PK Crash 1OOO EA
Prudence Kiconco
Uzman Danışmanlar
PK Crash 1000 EA is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 1000 Index on the M2 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 1000 EA shows stable trading results. PK Crash 1000 EA only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 1000 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The trailing stop feature tracks 50% of the profit gained thus reduci
CrossFire Grid
Allan Maurice Mwesigwa
Uzman Danışmanlar
CrossFire Grid MT5 – Smart Multi-Pair Grid Trading with Crossover Signals Trade multiple forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent moving average signals, adaptive grid management, and comprehensive risk protection. Contact me to receive a time-limited, fully functional trial version! Why Choose CrossFire Grid? • Multi-pair grid trading with customizable currency pairs • Moving Average crossover signals for precise entry timing • Intelligent basket management with unique trade identification •
True Volume
Paul Edunyu Carissimo
Göstergeler
True Volume: See the Story Behind the Price Stop guessing what the market is doing and start knowing . True Volume is a revolutionary indicator that goes beyond traditional volume analysis by dissecting every tick to reveal the true buying and selling pressure behind price movements. While other indicators show you that the market is moving, True Volume shows you why . By separating volume into its bullish and bearish components, you gain an unprecedented edge in understanding market sentiment.
PK Crash 1OOO PRO
Prudence Kiconco
Uzman Danışmanlar
PK Crash 1000 PRO  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 1000 Index on the M1 Timeframe. It doesn't trade frequently but it offers a high return of profits with lesser risk. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 1000 PRO shows stable trading results. PK Crash 1000 PRO only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 1000 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and mini
GbpUsd Trade Bot VX
Gabriel Matovu
Yardımcı programlar
GBPUSD TRADING BOT VX SYMBOL: GBPUSD TIMEFRAME: ANY ACCOUNT SIZE: Minimum, USD 500 ACTIVE HOURS: 15-17 hours (GMT+3 ) Please adjust accordingly to your time zone. MAXIMUM account drawdown: 4.17%. Risk Management: A small lot size is used i.e. 0.01 per USD 1000 on account to ensure stabilized returns 5 year performance : Return on investment *9 times. NB this is with compounding. The average is close to ROI 65% every year without compounding  Strategy.: Uses momentum explosions with a directional
FREE
TradeForge Pass Prop Firm
Akshay Chunilal Patil
Uzman Danışmanlar
TradeForge Pass Prop Firm – AI destekli Prop Firm EA’niz TradeForge Pass Prop Firm , Prop Firm değerlendirme süreçlerini geçmek ve sermayeli hesapları yönetmek için özel olarak geliştirilen gelişmiş bir MT5 Expert Advisor’dır. Yapay zeka ve güçlü risk kontrol mekanizmalarıyla zeki ve güvenli bir işlem deneyimi sunar. AI Tabanlı Ticaret Motoru Prop Firm geçmiş verileri ve gerçek zamanlı piyasa koşullarıyla eğitilen algoritmalar: Fiyat hareketlerini ve volatilite kalıplarını analiz eder Piya
SuperTrend Signals
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
The Supertrend indicator is a trend-following technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify the direction of market trends and potential entry/exit points. It operates based on price data and Average True Range (ATR) to create a dynamic signal line that changes color depending on the current trend. Green color: Indicates an uptrend. Red color: Indicates a downtrend. Supertrend is a useful indicator for both short-term and long-term trading, helping to filter out market noise and focu
FREE
Guide Xau Ea
Richard Rwabuto Akankwasa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Guide XAU EA, XAUUSD işlemleri için özel olarak tasarlanmış güçlü bir uzman danışmandır ve 3 dakikalık (M3) zaman diliminde çalışır. Bu EA, kısa vadeli hassas işlemler için optimize edilmiştir ve piyasa oynaklığının en yüksek olduğu New York ve Londra işlem seanslarında mükemmel performans gösterecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Guide XAU EA, altın işlemlerinde disiplinli ve stratejik bir yaklaşım sunar. Hızlı intraday hareketlerden yararlanmak veya scalping stratejinize otomasyon eklemek istiyorsanı
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
Nasdaq Smart Collector
Dmitrij Petrenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nasdaq     Smart Collector Automated intraday  trading , not scalping! The trading system is expected to make money both when the market rises and when it declines. I do not offer any gifts or bonuses for purchases or positive feedback! The Nasdaq Smart Collector advisor has been tested in a closed test, showed excellent results, is worthy of respect, and does not require marketing tricks or manipulations. The Nasdaq   index consists of the largest tech companies in the United States and is gro
CandleStick 3 Candle Engulf
Francis Soddo Wetaka
Göstergeler
Candlestick Engulf Indicator The 3 Candlestick Engulf Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to identify specific engulfing candlestick patterns. For a bullish signal , the indicator looks for a pattern where a bullish candle completely engulfs the preceding three bearish candles. Conversely, a bearish signal is generated when a bearish candle engulfs the prior three bullish candles. The indicator is also programmed to detect standard, single-candle engulfing patterns, which are marked
PK Boom Crash Scalper RSI
Prudence Kiconco
Uzman Danışmanlar
PK Boom Crash Scalper RSI  is an EA designed specifically for scalping Boom and Crash Indices on the M1 Timeframe. The EA uses the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator to open positions based on the Oversold and Overbought levels which can be adjusted to the users' preferences. Positions are opened after a spike or drop depending on the index being traded.  NB: This EA, unlike my other EA's, doesn't come with optimized parameters. It's up to the user to set it up according to their preferred
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (314)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.87 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 500   USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaş
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum King EA — Her Yatırımcı İçin Geliştirilmiş Akıllı Güç IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Özel Lansman Fiyatı Canlı Sinyal:       BURAYA TIKLAYIN Quantum King kanalı:       Buraya tıklayın ***Quantum King MT5 satın alın ve Quantum StarMan'i ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla bilgi için özelden sorun! İşlemlerinizi hassasiyet ve disiplinle yönetin. Quantum King EA,   yapılandırılmış bir şebeken
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Ultimate — Sinir Ağları ticaretinin zirvesi ve finansal özgürlüğe giden yol. Aura Ultimate, Aura ailesinin bir sonraki evrimsel adımıdır: en son teknoloji yapay zeka mimarisi, pazara uyarlanabilir zeka ve risk kontrollü hassasiyetin bir sentezidir. Aura Black Edition ve Aura Neuron'un kanıtlanmış DNA'sı üzerine inşa edilen bu teknoloji, daha da ileri giderek, bu iki platformun güçlü yönlerini tek bir birleşik çok stratejili ekosistemde birleştirir ve yepyeni bir öngörücü mantık katmanı su
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FIRM READY!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ 349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin! (en fazla 2 ticari hesap numarası için) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE RESULTS BAĞIMSIZ İNCELEME "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yü
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (483)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  ve Quantum King   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmı
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.8 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Abartı yok, gereksiz risk yok. Minimum düşüşle işlem yap: One Man Army, hem kişisel hem de prop firm (şirket içi) ticaret için tasarlanmış çok dövizli bir işlem sistemidir. Kısa ve orta vadeli piyasa düzeltmeleri ve dönüşlerine dayalı bir scalping stratejisi uygular, bekleyen limit emirleri ile işlem yapar. Bu işlem botu piyasanın yönünü tahmin etmez — en uygun fiyat seviyelerinde yüksek hassasiyetle pozisyon açar. Tam senin sevdiğin tarzda. Şimdi detaylara bakalım. Gerçek Sonuçlar ve Kurulum Te
Remstone
Remstone
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Startrader   ICMarkets The price increases by $1,000 every profitable year.   2026 price: $3,000 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 4 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir yanılsama yok. Ama kaps
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.88 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (121)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (121)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Herkese merhaba, kendimi tanıtayım: Ben   Quantum EAs   ailesinin heyecan verici, en yeni üyesi   Quantum StarMan'im   . 5 dinamik pariteye kadar işlem yapma kapasitesine sahip, tamamen otomatik, çoklu para birimi destekli bir EA'yım:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDCAD   . En üst düzey hassasiyet ve sarsılmaz sorumlulukla, işlem oyununuzu bir üst seviyeye taşıyacağım. İşte can alıcı nokta: Martingale stratejilerine güvenmiyorum. Bunun yerine, en yüksek performans için tasarlanmış geliş
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.69 (16)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.35 (65)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 606$ -> 808$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (22)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 390$, Sonraki 20 kopya 550$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin.
GOLD Dahab
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
4.4 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 Bugüne kadarki en gelişmiş EA sürümümüz; Yapay Zeka tabanlı karar verme , çoklu AI oylama ve dinamik işlem mantığı ile tamamen yeniden tasarlandı. Artık yalnızca XAUUSD (Altın) M1 ile sınırlı değil, aynı zamanda BTCUSD ve ETHUSD ’yi de tam olarak destekliyor. Yüksek frekanslı girişler, akıllı risk yönetimi ve tam adaptasyon sunuyor. Bu EA, OpenRouter üzerinden bağlanan ücretsiz AI modellerini gelişmiş filtrelerle birleştirerek her piyasa koşulunda hassas işlem sağlar
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (133)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Lock Pro MT4
Michael Onekgiu
Uzman Danışmanlar
LOCK PROFIT EA Lock Profit EA is a complete automated trading robot that has been designed to meet the of both small and big account balance holders.  It opens position and close within 5 pips profits level. All trades are protected by maximum draw down limits which can be adjusted from the input settings.  Our team will regularly check the data and will publish updates if needed. Why this EA: It calculates entries basing on higher probability of price direction. The EA can be run on minimum de
Single Shot SL TP
Michael Onekgiu
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is designed as a one-time entry system, featuring adjustable take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels tailored to your account size. It operates on a comprehensive strategy with a risk-reward ratio of 1:2. Notably, there's no employment of martingale, grid, or hedging techniques, ensuring the safety of your account, contingent upon your risk tolerance, naturally. Primarily optimized for three pairs that can be used at the same time; EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDJPY on the H1 timeframe, the EA
SafeAccount EA
Michael Onekgiu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Is a single Shot EA. No Martingale or grid.  This EA follows trends and open position on a high probability of winning. Being a single single shot EA, it will require patience and right market psychology to realized profits on a monthly scale. Please, note that trading is a risky investment, invest only what you can afford to loose. Min Deposit: $100 Lots: 0.01 for $100 SL: 40 TP: 20 Best pair: EURUSD Time Frame: H1
Buy Sell Robot
Michael Onekgiu
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Buy Sell Robot is a Forex trading tool with a well-crafted strategy designed to safeguard your account. This single-shot EA operates with a risk-reward ratio of 1:2, risking 1% of the account to gain 2%. It works best with the EUR/USD pair on an H1 timeframe. To use it, download the set file and load it along with the strategy tester file. For a $1000 account, set the parameters as follows: Percent Balance to 100 for a 0.01 lot size Percent Profits to 2% Percent Loss to 1%.  The Buy Sell Rob
Boom Crash Spike Arrow
Michael Onekgiu
Göstergeler
Boom and Crash Spike Detector v1.0 Boom and Crash spike detector prints Down non repaint Arrow for catching crash spikes and Up non repaint arrow for catching boom spikes.  It is suitable for 1M time frame for majorly crash500 and Boom 500.  When the Red arrow prints in a red zone moving averages, it indicates high probability of crash spikes downwards, likewise, blue arrow printing in a blue zone of moving average, it indicates high probability of boom spikes.  Its pretty straight forward since
Crash500 Spike Detector
Michael Onekgiu
Göstergeler
Crash500 Spike Detector v1.0 Crash500 spike detector prints Down non repaint Arrow for catching crash spikes. It is suitable for 1M time frame for majorly crash500  When the Red arrow prints, it indicates high probability of crash spikes downwards. Its pretty straight forward since I designed it to follow strong trends.  Use default settings, however, you can change the color of your chart background as may be appropriate. The system uses mathematical approach in to display statistical data inf
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt