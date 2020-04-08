Gold Global XX
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Michael Onekgiu
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Gold Global Expert Advisor (EA) Overview
Gold Global is a well-designed Expert Advisor (EA) that prioritizes account safety while steadily generating profits. It is ideal for traders seeking a low-risk automated trading strategy.
Optimal Settings:
Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
Time Frame: H1 (1-hour)
Recommended Lot Size: 0.01 per $1,000 balance
Expected Returns: Approximately 4% weekly on a $1,000 account; this means approximately 16% monthly profits generated
Trading Logic & Risk Management:
The EA opens a maximum of 3 Buy and 3 Sell positions at different price levels.
Trades are often hedged, significantly reducing the risk of large floating losses while continuing to grow the account balance.
This hedging strategy allows the EA to manage market fluctuations effectively and protect capital.
Profit Cycle:
The EA trades continuously until the pre-set account equity target is achieved.
Once the target is reached, you have two options:
Manually reset the equity target to start a new cycle
Withdraw your profits, allowing the EA to resume with the remaining capital
Set file: Use default setting for $1000 dollar balance. For other account balances, message me privately for a set file.
Summary:
Gold Global offers a balanced approach to automated trading by combining risk reduction through hedging with consistent profit generation. It's a suitable solution for traders looking to automate their strategy on the gold market with minimized exposure.