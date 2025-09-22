Gold System Ai

Gold System Ai combines key support/resistance grids, RSI-colored candles, ArrowWizard signals, and a machine learning panel.


Use arrows for entries, grids for support/resistance , machine learning panel (Bullish/StrongBullish/Bearish/StrongBearish) for trend strength.


Ideal for XAU/USD.


Customizable inputs for alerts, colors, and parameters.


Most suitable for the m5 timeframe


Arrows are only non repaint live - when the chart is reloaded arrows will change as the data changes 


Enjoy!


