Gold System Ai
- Göstergeler
- Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 22 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Gold System Ai combines key support/resistance grids, RSI-colored candles, ArrowWizard signals, and a machine learning panel.
Use arrows for entries, grids for support/resistance , machine learning panel (Bullish/StrongBullish/Bearish/StrongBearish) for trend strength.
Ideal for XAU/USD.
Customizable inputs for alerts, colors, and parameters.
Most suitable for the m5 timeframe
Arrows are only non repaint live - when the chart is reloaded arrows will change as the data changes
Enjoy!