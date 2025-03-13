MACD pro auto trailling stops

MACD Pro Trader: Advanced Expert Advisor with Dynamic Risk Management

MACD Pro Trader is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for professional traders and institutional clients. This premium Expert Advisor leverages the proven MACD indicator with proprietary enhancements to identify high-probability entry points across multiple timeframes and instruments.

Key Features:

  • Instrument-specific optimization for major forex pairs and gold (XAUUSD)
  • Advanced risk management system with dynamic position sizing based on account equity
  • Intelligent volatility detection to avoid trading during unfavorable market conditions
  • Adaptive trailing stop technology that adjusts to current market conditions
  • Comprehensive safety protocols including margin monitoring and spread analysis
  • Multi-position management with customizable maximum exposure limits

The EA features a robust architecture built on years of market research and institutional trading experience. Our proprietary enhancements to the standard MACD crossover system deliver exceptional risk-adjusted returns in both trending and ranging market conditions.

Designed exclusively for serious traders, MACD Pro Trader includes detailed performance analytics and has undergone rigorous backtesting across multiple market cycles. The code is fully optimized for minimal latency and maximum stability.

Recommended for accounts of $1,000 USD or greater. Professional version includes priority support and strategy consultation.


Önerilen ürünler
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Extensiver
Syed Oarasul Islam
Uzman Danışmanlar
Extensiver is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Extension Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51242 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Extension, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI Temelli Otomatik Alış Stratejisi Expert Advisor (EA), RSI göstergesi aşırı satış bölgesine geldiğinde otomatik olarak alış pozisyonu açmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Açık pozisyonlar arasında minimum mesafe sağlayarak yeni işlemleri akıllıca aralıklarla açar ve aşırı pozisyon riskini önler. Ayarlanabilir kar al (take profit) seviyeleri ve lot büyüklükleri sayesinde, bu EA M5 zaman diliminde XAUUSD (Altın) paritesine özel olarak uyarlanmıştır. Bu Expert Advisor, RSI tabanlı alış stratejilerini oto
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
FanTrader
Syed Oarasul Islam
Uzman Danışmanlar
FanTrader is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Fan Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51333 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Retracement, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci Fan
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.95 (57)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exp-TickSniper -   her para birimi çifti için otomatik parametre seçimi ile yüksek hızlı kene yüzücü. Ticaret parametrelerini otomatik olarak hesaplayacak bir danışman mı hayal ediyorsunuz? Otomatik olarak optimize edildi ve ayarlandı mı? MetaTrader 4 için sistemin tam sürümü:       MetaTrader 4 için   TickSniper   soyucu TickSniper - Tam Açıklama       + DEMO + PDF EA, yaklaşık 10 yıllık EA programlamasında kazanılan deneyime dayalı olarak geliştirilmiştir. EA stratejisi herhangi bir SEMBOL i
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Uzman Danışmanlar
SolarTrade Suite Finansal Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - işlemleri açmak için tasarlanmıştır! Bu, değerlerini hesaplamak için özel yenilikçi ve gelişmiş algoritmalar kullanan bir işlem robotudur, Finans Piyasaları Dünyasındaki Asistanınız. Bu robotu başlatmak için anı daha iyi seçmek için SolarTrade Suite serisindeki gösterge setimizi kullanın. Açıklamanın alt kısmında SolarTrade Suite serisindeki diğer ürünlerimize göz atın. Yatırım ve finans piyasaları dünyasında güvenle gezinmek ister m
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
Fortune Pro XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fortune Pro — Smart Precision Trading on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Designed for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready Fortune Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for high-performance trading on XAUUSD H1. It combines adaptive strategy logic with strict risk control to deliver consistent results in the gold market. Whether you're trading for yourself or aiming for funding, Fortune Pro is built to deliver. Why Fortune Pro Excels Every trade is secured with a Stop Loss and T
Nova MFI Scalper
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
LIMITED OCTOBER DISCOUNT EVENT All Nova EAs now   $80   (was   $150 ) — save nearly   50% Or   rent for $30 / month Nova MFI Scalper brings the Buy‑Side’s favourite oscillator straight to your MT5 chart. Built around the Money Flow Index (MFI) —a volume‑weighted RSI variant that filters out weak price moves—the EA zeroes‑in on genuine accumulation and distribution. The result? Cleaner entries, faster exits, and fewer fake‑outs. Why traders add Nova MFI Trader to their toolbox Volume‑confirm
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,     Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iy
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Combo All In One MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Combo All In One is an EA combo 10   strategies , The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Normally you will have to pay 10x fee to buy 10 EAs with different strategies. But with ALL IN ONE, you only need to pay 1 time to own an EA that includes 10 different strategies. This is a cost-effective solution and combines effective methods. Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500. STRATEGY1: MOVING AVERAGE STRATEGY2: RSI STRATEGY3: MACD STRATEGY4: BOLLINGER BANDS S
Logistician Bot
Yvan Musatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Logistician — Algorithmic Expert Advisor Based on Statistical Logic Logistician is a professional trading Expert Advisor that applies a proprietary logistic model to analyze market behavior. It operates using a mathematically grounded algorithm that evaluates price strength and amplitude over a specified period and makes trading decisions based on internal statistical indicators — without using external technical tools. The system is designed to detect trend weakening, automatically closing the
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Uzman Danışmanlar
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
Infinity Gold X
Pawan Kumar Sharma
Uzman Danışmanlar
Infinity Gold X – Precision-Engineered XAUUSD (Gold)  “One shot. One trade. One precision entry.” Infinity Gold X isn’t just another Expert Advisor — it’s a finely tuned trading machine built for disciplined gold traders who demand control, stability, and consistency . This system doesn’t casually. It doesn’t chase. It waits — for perfect technical confirmation — and strikes only when probability is on your side. Smart by Design and Concepts Unlike EAs that flood your account with risky grid or
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (233)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hamster Scalping tam otomatik bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Gece ölçeklendirme stratejisi. Giriş olarak RSI göstergesi ve ATR filtresi kullanılır. Uzman Danışman, bir riskten korunma hesabı türü gerektirir. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Genel öneriler Minimum para yatırma 100 $, minimum spread ile ECN hesaplarını kul
ET9 for MT5
Hui Qiu
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo! Only a few copies left at: $699 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes！ ET9  for MT5 Updated v4.80 !!      Important update:  Merge Dragon Ball's H4 breakout strategy, Optimize parameters ,     Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters Include Free ET1 for MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113131 Dragon Ball MT5 Updated v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116514 Descriptions ET9
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
MarketTrader EA MT5
Bohdan Suvorov
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA grid, martingale vb. kullanmıyor. Expert Advisor, çift stokastik H1/H4 ve takip eden stop üzerinde çalışır. Expert Advisor, 30 standart sembolde aynı anda işlem yapar. Hesap türü: Çok düşük spreadlerle ECN, Raw veya Razor. Aracı kurumlar: IC Markets, Pepperstone, Raw ve Razor hesapları en düşük spread'lere sahip ÖNEMLİ:    En iyi sonuçları elde etmek için DÜŞÜK SPREAD hesaplarını kullanmak çok önemlidir! Kaldıraç - en az 1:100, 1:500 önerilir               - Düşük-Orta, Düşük ve Çok Düşük r
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.63 (35)
Uzman Danışmanlar
LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyatla çok sınırlı sayıda kopya satışa sunulacaktır! Son Fiyat: 999$ YENİ (349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla) --> 1 ADET'İ ÜCRETSİZ ALIN (2 işlem hesap numarası için). En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO BITCOIN REAPER'a hoş geldiniz!   Gold Reaper'ın muazzam başarısından sonra, aynı kazandıran prensipleri Bitcoin Piyasasına uygulamanın zamanının geldiğine karar verdim ve e
Market Cycles Order Flow
Thang Chu
4.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
New  Signal Account (  running 0.75% Balance Risk ) Old  Signal Account  (running 0.75% Balance Risk) If you need MT4 version or can't afford renting/purchasing contact me for alternative solution. Join  Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. The best NON martingale, grid or averaging EA in mql5 market. Most other EAs only sell backtest dream. This is the o
R1 Deep Seek EA
Canberk Dogan Denizli
Uzman Danışmanlar
R1 Deep Seek EA - Nihai Hassas Ticaret Çözümü! Forex piyasasında son derece verimli, tutarlı ve sürdürülebilir bir ticaret yaklaşımı arıyorsanız ve gelişmiş matematiksel olarak yönlendirilen bir ortalama sistemiyle birleştirilmişse, R1 Deep Seek EA sizin için mükemmel çözümdür! R1 Deep Seek EA'yı Benzersiz Kılan Nedir? R1 Deep Seek EA, hassas ve hesaplanmış işlemleri gerçekleştiren akıllı bir stratejiyle tasarlanmıştır. Piyasa dalgalanmalarından yararlanmak için mevcut fiyat etrafında önceden
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
EA Dance BTC h1
Sergey Demin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Automatic Advisor for the   Bitcoin   instrument.   Timeframe H1. Terminal MT5 I created this Advisor specifically for a prop company. All the efforts of five years went into creating a safe product. The Advisor consists of 8 small Advisors and is a ready-made Portfolio. Attention: The Advisor uses two large trading strategies (!): Trend Trading; Trading by Seasonal Patterns (time cycles) The Advisor   DOES NOT use   toxic strategies: Strategy Availability                                      
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Uzman Danışmanlar
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (301)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (120)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Remstone
Remstone
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Startrader   Darwinex   Tickmill   LMAX Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 4 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir yanılsama
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.22 (89)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
GoldStream
Marek Stanislaw Zygala
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldStream'in fiyatı her satış çiftiyle birlikte kademeli olarak artacaktır. Şu an gördüğünüz fiyattan satın almak istiyorsanız, şimdi tam zamanı. XAUUSD'de Kanıtlanmış Performans 83.25% Kazanma Oranı | 3.32 Kar Faktörü | 4.35% Maksimum Düşüş GoldStream  sistematik giriş tespiti ve disiplinli risk yönetimi yoluyla altın ticaretinde tutarlı sonuçlar sunar. 209 işlem üzerinden geriye dönük test edilmiş bu algoritma, sadece 4.35% maksimum düşüşle olağanüstü sermaye koruma sağlarken 144.9% net kar
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (133)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MultiWay EA, güçlü bir ortalama dönüş stratejisine dayanan akıllı ve verimli bir otomatik alım satım sistemidir. Dokuz korelasyonlu (ve hatta bazı tipik olarak “trend” olan) döviz çiftine yaygın bir çeşitlendirme sayesinde — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP ve GBPCAD — güçlü yönlü hareketlerden sonra fiyatın ortalamaya dönüşünü yakalar. Satın aldıktan sonra tam kurulum talimatlarını almak için lütfen bana özel mesaj gönderin. Canlı Sinyal:  BURAYA TIKLAYIN Mevcut
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.39 (46)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.85 (33)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AIQ Versiyon 5.0 - Kurumsal Mimari Yoluyla Otonom Zeka Kural tabanlı otomasyondan gerçek otonom zekaya evrim, algoritmik ticaretin doğal ilerlemesini temsil eder. Kurumsal kantitatif masaların on yıldan fazla bir süre önce keşfetmeye başladığı şey, pratik uygulamaya dönüşmüştür. AIQ Versiyon 5.0 bu olgunlaşmayı somutlaştırır: sofistike çok modelli AI analizi, bağımsız doğrulama mimarisi ve kapsamlı üretim dağıtımı yoluyla rafine edilmiş sürekli öğrenme sistemleri. Bu, AI özellikleri eklenmiş bi
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
FastWay EA, güçlü bir ortalamaya dönüş stratejisine dayanan akıllı ve verimli bir otomatik işlem sistemidir. AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD ve EURGBP gibi korelasyonlu döviz çiftlerinde işlem yaparak, fiyatların sert hareketler sonrası ortalamaya dönüşünden yararlanır. Satin aldıktan sonra tam kurulum talimatları için lütfen bana özel mesaj gönderin. Canlı sinyal:  BURAYA TIKLAYIN Mevcut fiyat — sonraki 10 alıcı için sadece $1337. Nihai fiyat: $2937 — fiyat her 10 satın alma sonrası $100 artar. FastWa
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
Pips Maven
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Discover Pips Maven: Your Premier Trend Analysis Bot for Currency Trading In the dynamic realm of currency trading, the right tools can make all the difference. Introducing Pips Maven , an avant-garde trend analysis bot meticulously designed for traders who seek to master the intricate dance of the forex market. Harnessing sophisticated algorithms rooted in geometric virtual patterns, Pips Maven serves as a comprehensive solution, empowering you to refine your trading strategies effortlessly. Wh
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.95 (39)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mean Machine GPT Versiyon 11.0 - Türkçe Mean Machine GPT Versiyon 11.0 - Kurumsal Zekanın Özelleşmiş Ticaretle Buluştuğu Yer Algoritmik ticarette gerçek yapay zeka entegrasyonuna öncülük ettiğimizden beri, bu yaklaşımı çoklu piyasa döngüleri, ekonomik rejimler ve teknolojik evrimler boyunca geliştirdik. Uyarlanabilir makine öğreniminin nicel ticaretin doğal ilerlemesini temsil ettiği inancımız olarak başlayan şey, bir endüstri yönü haline geldi. Versiyon 11.0, şimdiye kadarki en sofistike uygul
Tree Of Life MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid foundation for a robust stra
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.75 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting from the year 2000 up to today. The AI was trained on a server using the latest machine learning techniques, followed by reinforcement learning. This process took multiple weeks, but the results are truly impressive. Zenox always uses predefined s
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Uzman Danışmanlar
APE (Alpha Prop Edge) Hakkında APE (Alpha Prop Edge), ortalama dönüş (mean reversion) stratejisine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş bir Uzman Danışman’dır (Expert Advisor - EA). Sistem, aşırı fiyat hareketlerini tespit eder ve önceden tanımlanmış koşullara göre ters yönde işlem açar. Sistem, günlük zarar limiti ve otomatik çıkış mekanizması gibi yerleşik risk yönetimi araçlarına sahiptir. Kullanıcılar, hesap büyüklüğüne, işlem ortamına veya değerlendirme kriterlerine göre bu parametreleri özelleştir
Sora Adaptive MT5
Zaky Hamdoun
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sora Adaptive – Trende Karşı Daha Akıllı Bir Ticaret Yöntemi Sora Adaptive, yüksek performanslı FOREX ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son teknoloji bir Expert Advisor (EA). Gelişmiş adaptif algoritmalar, doğrusal olmayan matematiksel modeller ve kuantum ilhamlı optimizasyon teknikleriyle baştan yaratılan Sora, sadece bir robot değil — profesyonel traderların gizli silahıdır. Sora’nın kalbinde, piyasadaki momentumları gerçek zamanlı olarak tanıyan, analiz eden ve uyum sağlayan özel bir çok
Doctor Winston mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Doctor Winsto n Bot Description General Features: Name: Doctor Winston Type: State-of-the-art Forex trading bot Tools: Supports most currency pairs and trading instruments Timeframe: Can work on any timeframe Bot Settings: Money Management: MMOn: Enable/disable money management (true/false) DefaultVolume: Default trade volume (0.01) MMCalc: Basic amount for money management (1000) Indicators: ALength, BLength, CLength, DLength, ELength: Parameters for different indicators by length ADimension
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Uzman Danışmanlar
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — MT5 Uzman Danışman Genel Bakış XAUUSD (altın) ve ana Forex pariteleri için otomatik işlem sistemi. Giriş, SL/TP, trailing ve düşüş (drawdown) kontrolünü kural tabanlı yönetir. Kâr garantisi yoktur; risk uyarısına bakınız. Gereksinimler Platform: MetaTrader 5 Hesap: ECN/RAW önerilir Bağlantı: 24/7 (VPS önerilir) Zaman dilimleri: M1–H4 İlk Kurulum Algo Trading ’i etkinleştirin. EA’yı grafiğe ekleyin (sembol başına bir grafik). Inputs’ta AI_Access_Mode = ON yapın ve yeniden
Gold Trend X
Thang Chu
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management Gold Trend X  is a multi systems - multi timeframes EA that trades gold exclusively. It has several internal systems to define trends and will try to follow intraday momentum with good Reward to risk ratio. This is one of the rare gold EA that have average profit > average loss and therefore have good risk management and very sustainable in the lon
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (36)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: Best Pairs (default settings) High-risk   performance Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the late
Nexus Stock Trader
Thang Chu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nexus Stock Trader is a MT5 Expert Advisor trading US Stocks.  Stock list: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK-B, COP, CRM, GOOG, INTU, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, MVRS, MSTR, IBM The strategy is optimized on IC Markets data from 2018-2025. The EA only goes long aka. buying stock with trailing stop Live Signal ( trading 3% Account Balance Risk) Backtest & Setup Guide : To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\I
Richter mt5
Yvan Musatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
The Forex Exchanger MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
All explainations about the strategy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747470 Live signals:  Main account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1416185 Second account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2111323 Here I will explain only the EA inputs part. This EA will be consistently updated with new and unpredictable things that can bring its performance to a better level every day! Buying this EA you will not only got a powerful automatic trading system, but also all knowledge and experience I'v
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Jackal Expert Advisor – İşlem Stratejisi 4 aydır canlı işlem yapıyor Satın aldıktan sonra tüm ürünler süresiz ücretsiz kalacaktır. Ayar dosyasını indir Altın 1dk | ECN Hesap: Tüm brokerlarla uyumlu Jackal EA, piyasa dinamiklerine uyum sağlamak için gelişmiş risk ve kar yönetimini birleştiren çok katmanlı ve akıllı bir kırılma stratejisine dayanır. 1. Kırılma Tuzak Stratejisi Piyasa koşulları doğrulandıktan sonra, EA zıt yönlerde iki eş zamanlı bekleyen emir koyar: Buy Stop mevcut fiyatın üz
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
BOB scalper for HNIs
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
Professional Bollinger Band Scalping Strategy with Intelligent Risk Management The MinimalistBBScalper is a sophisticated yet streamlined Expert Advisor designed for precision scalping using proven Bollinger Band mean reversion principles combined with RSI confirmation. This EA implements professional-grade risk management and position sizing algorithms specifically engineered for consistent performance across various market conditions. Core Trading Strategy: This Expert Advisor identifies high
Premium expert advisor advanced BTC trading system
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
Professional Algorithmic Bitcoin Trading Solution The Bitcoin Premium Expert Advisor is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system specifically designed for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets. This robust MT5 trading robot combines technical analysis with comprehensive risk management features to identify profitable trading opportunities across volatile crypto markets. Key Features: Specialized for Bitcoin trading with optimized parameters for cryptocurrency volatility Dual-indicator strategy u
Gold Ichimoku Pro
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Ichimoku ATR Pro EA is an advanced automated trading system specifically optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. This professional-grade Expert Advisor combines the power of Ichimoku Cloud analysis with dynamic ATR-based risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Developed with prop firm compatibility in mind, this EA features sophisticated risk control mechanisms including percentage-based position sizing, customizable ATR-based stop loss
Moku advanced trend following with risk management
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Ichimoku Professional EA represents a sophisticated automated trading solution that harnesses the power of the renowned Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator system. This expert advisor combines traditional Japanese technical analysis with modern risk management principles to deliver consistent performance across various market conditions. Key Features Advanced Ichimoku Strategy Implementation The EA employs a comprehensive Ichimoku strategy that analyzes Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen crossovers in conju
Dema rsi combine premium ea
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
NOTE CHANGE DEFAULT SETTING MAXIMUM TRADES AS YOUR CHOICE { maximum open trades } Professional Expert Advisor combining Double Exponential Moving Average crossovers with RSI confirmation signals. Features unlimited auto-trailing stops, dynamic position sizing, and comprehensive risk management for consistent trading performance. Detailed Description Strategy Overview The DEMA RSI Professional Expert Advisor implements a sophisticated trading strategy that combines the precision of Double Expone
Breakout Pro The breakout strategy
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tired of unpredictable "black box" robots that fail under real market conditions? Breakout Pro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built on a classic, transparent, and powerful trading strategy, reinforced with institutional-level risk management. This is not a "get rich quick" system. It is a sophisticated tool designed for serious traders who want to automate a proven methodology. The core logic combines a dual-EMA trend filter to trade only in the direction of the primary market momentum,
EMAATR breakout professional Trading system
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview The EMA ATR Breakout Expert Advisor is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system that combines the power of Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossovers with Average True Range (ATR) breakout confirmation. This dual-confirmation approach significantly reduces false signals while capturing strong trending moves. Key Features Advanced Signal Generation Triple EMA System : Fast (20), Medium (50), and Slow (200) EMAs for precise trend identification ATR Breakout Confirmation : Eliminates
EMAGIC crossover ATR risk management system
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Professional EMA Crossover EA represents a sophisticated trading solution designed for serious traders seeking consistent performance across multiple asset classes. This expert advisor implements a proven exponential moving average crossover strategy enhanced with advanced ATR-based risk management, delivering reliable trading signals while adapting to market volatility automatically. Core Strategy Features: The EA utilizes a dual EMA crossover system where buy signals generate when the fast
Golden Wave Ichimoku EA
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
Master the Gold market with Golden Wave!   This is a professional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades a pure Ichimoku Kinko Hyo strategy. It is built for traders who demand a clean, logical, and effective tool for trend-following on   XAUUSD . The Strategy: Pure Trend Clarity Golden Wave waits for a perfect alignment of all Ichimoku signals before entering a trade. No conflicting indicators, no complex rules. Just the pure, time-tested power of Ichimoku.   Kumo Breakout:   Price
Premium Price Action Advanced Pin Bar Strategy
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
We have a powerful, back-tested trading algorithm for the Forex and Crypto markets. Due to strict regulations in our home country (India), this technology is currently untapped and has not been exposed to the market. This gives our strategy a unique, preserved edge. The Partnership: We are seeking a single, strategic partner in London, the UAE, or Switzerland to launch this opportunity. We Provide:   The complete, ready-to-deploy trading technology and strategy. You Provide:   The capital and t
The ultimate trend and Breakout premium ea
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
We have a powerful, back-tested trading algorithm for the Forex and Crypto markets. Due to strict regulations in our home country (India), this technology is currently untapped and has not been exposed to the market. This gives our strategy a unique, preserved edge. The Partnership: We are seeking a single, strategic partner in London, the UAE, or Switzerland to launch this opportunity. We Provide:   The complete, ready-to-deploy trading technology and strategy. You Provide:   The capital and t
Premium breakout strategy with unlimited trailing
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
Professional Trading Solution for MetaTrader 5 TrendRider Pro is a sophisticated automated trading system designed to capitalize on trend momentum through intelligent moving average crossover strategies combined with RSI filtering. This Expert Advisor employs a disciplined approach to market entry, executing trades only when multiple technical indicators align to confirm high-probability opportunities. Core Strategy Framework The Expert Advisor utilizes a three-tier moving average system that pr
Professional multi asset with trend following
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
Professional Multi-Asset EA - Institutional Grade Trading with Advanced Risk Management The Professional Multi-Asset EA represents the pinnacle of algorithmic trading technology, specifically engineered for discerning traders who demand institutional-grade performance across multiple asset classes. This sophisticated Expert Advisor seamlessly operates across forex pairs, precious metals, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and stock indices, delivering consistent performance through advanced risk man
Premium trend pro for Gold and Stocks
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
Unlock the Power of Trends with Premium Trend Master EA Are you looking for a stable, reliable, and non-martingale trading robot to capitalize on market trends? Premium Trend Master is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to identify and trade strong trends with precision and safety. Built with a robust trading engine, it's perfect for both beginners and experienced traders who want to automate their trend-following strategies on MT5. This EA shines on volatile instruments where trends are mo
Funding pips prop firm
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
We offer premium-quality Expert Advisors (EAs) designed specifically for prop firm trading . Our EAs are built to meet the strict requirements of leading funding programs, with advanced risk management, unlimited auto-trailing stop loss, and institutional-grade performance. We also develop customized institutional-grade EA algorithms , tailored to your unique trading strategy and requirements. For collaborations or custom EA development, connect with us directly on LinkedIn .
FREE
Emagic Advanced BB EMA Reversion EA
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
Automate a powerful and classic Mean Reversion strategy with advanced filtering and professional risk management. The   Advanced BB EMA Reversion EA   is a meticulously designed trading robot for MetaTrader 5 that implements a time-tested Bollinger Bands mean reversion strategy. It doesn't just trade blindly; it intelligently waits for the perfect setup, uses a long-term EMA as a trend filter, and protects your capital with a suite of professional risk management tools. How the Strategy Works: T
Trend following premium algo
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
Try on gold with default settings and 30 min time frames  its art of trading play with settings combination and maximize profit TrendMomentumPro EA - Technical Analysis Executive Summary The TrendMomentumPro Expert Advisor represents a well-structured automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. The system implements a dual-confirmation approach combining Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossovers with momentum indicators to identify trend-following opportunities. The EA demonstrates pr
Trend navigation premium strategy
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stop guessing and start navigating the markets with precision.   Trend Navigator EA   is a sophisticated, fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify strong market trends, enter on strategic pullbacks, and manage trades with an intelligent exit strategy to protect capital and lock in profits. It’s not just another moving average crossover system; it's a complete trading methodology built into a powerful expert advisor, suitable for both beginners and experienced traders
Premium multi asset with universal risk management
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
Backtest setting gold time frame 15 auto lot size false fixed lot 1 true https://www.linkedin.com/posts/airithm_test-now-httpslnkdindwbczwm-activity-7379003609319018496-0_3V?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAAFKrvIgBH2mTHvOkHVh54OK0liz_8y-uP-c Professional Trading Solution for Multiple Asset Classes The Premium Multi-Asset Trader is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who demand flexibility and precision across diverse markets. Unlike traditional EAs l
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt