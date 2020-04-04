Scalping Ai MT4

  • A robot built over many years, assisted by artificial intelligence. The robot use a very mild/safe hedging strategy.

How do I start:
1. After purchase the EA, please send me a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, I'll send you the manual and access to group where our support and other users will help you with all the settings and you can talk about this EA.
2. Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add an EA to the M15 chart on the recommended pairs, make the settings according to the manual, and that's it. We suggest using the EA with a broker who has a low spread, a minimum deposit of $2000, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000. We recommend running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account.

The price of the advisor will increase significantly as I have allocated a specific number of copies. I will adjust the price as sales progress.The next price is $399.

Technical Specifications

  • Currency Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF
  • Timeframes: M15
  • Minimum Deposit: $2000
  • Recommended Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread
  • Recomended Broker: ICMarkets
  • Leverage: From 1:30 to 1:1000

The settings are a bit complicated. It would be healthier if you add me and send me a message before using it after you receive it.


Rebate gnome
Vasilii Konovalov
Uzman Danışmanlar
İndirim robotu. Mevduattaki para sıfır civarında dönerken bir çok işlem yapılır ve bir indirim biriktirilir.Depozito yüklemez, zararı durdur kar al vardır ki bu da günlük grafikte açıkça trend olan bir durumdur. Uzun geri dönüşlerde robot kaybeder, ancak çok yavaş ve nispeten güvenli bir şekilde gerçekleşir, bu nedenle trendi günde en az bir kez izlemeniz ve günlük grafikte bir geri dönüş belirtileri varsa onu kapatmanız önerilir. Ticaretin yönünün bir göstergesi olarak, zarflar robota dikilir.
Fxraid EA for Intraday Trading
FXRaid UK Ltd
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a Trend and Reverse based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here. It works on MetaTrader 4 with all major pairs. Here you can see more details about our EA.   Entry Logic: Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band. Also we check the market trend. We use reverse trend strategy Exit Logic: Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take pro
Intelligent trend
Yang Pei Qin
Uzman Danışmanlar
1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
First Scalper MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
4.25 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
First Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Using the best and safest scalping EA on market. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. First Scalper can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using a special and unique strategy developed by the author. Using EA : General Options Trade Type : Long/Short/Both Stop T
EA Semi Auto Trade
Santi Dankamjad
Uzman Danışmanlar
Semi-Automatic Trading EA Description This EA is designed for semi-automatic trading, requiring the user to have a good understanding of the following functions: Automatic Trading with 3 MAs : The EA analyzes and trades based on signals generated by three Moving Averages (MA). Users must configure the MA settings according to their strategy. Drawing Trendlines : Users can draw trendlines on the trading platform to identify market trends. The EA will place trades when the price breaks through the
Oil King Premium
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
3.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This robot works in 15-minute periods. Opens a limited number of transactions when it reaches a specific transaction volume. You can run the following system if you want to open operations. Set the amount of the lot from the set You can start the strategy test by typing the broker name of the Brent or WTI symbol type and selecting the lot amount. Symbol EA = Oils+ ( Sample Symbol Name Your Brokers )  Period : M15 ( Cancellation and Money Back Guarantee within 7 Days )  
Atena Gold EA
Igor Pereira Calil
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Atena specialist is a EA for Meta Trader with the objective of working with the robot's own trends and strategies. GET Atena Gold EA FREE INSTALLED AND OPERATING ON YOUR ACCOUNT, ASK ME PRIVATE MESSAGE. Atena was developed to operate with greater security on American metal (GOLD, XAUUSD). Atena GOLD is a long-term robot, with WEEKLY AND MONTHLY profits, don't be too alarmed if it sometimes takes some time to close. Remember that Athena operates in both market trends, buying and selling, re
K1 Gold Bot
Burak Can Kislak
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
To celebrate the launch of our latest product from "Keyvan Trading Bots" — the “Keyvan Bitcoin Bot,” one of the most powerful and advanced trading robots specialized for Bitcoin — all of our products are now available for a limited time with discounts more than 50%. During this special launch event, the price of the "K1 Gold Bot" has been reduced from $495 to only $197. Don’t miss out — complete your purchase today ! We ARE NOT here to generate profits for brokers with a high number of trades,
Big Player EA Usdjpy
Hulya Cinar
Uzman Danışmanlar
Big Player EA USDJPY is an EA that generates trading signals with custom strategies. The EA scans 5 months of history and generates signals and buys or sells on these signals. At least 5 months of data should be behind when testing the EA. Also, cross Takeprofit strategies are implemented in the EA. Single, double, triple and quad TP strategies are applied. Thanks to the cross Takeprofit strategies, the EA works easily even during high activity times. Big Player EA Family Single Symbols:   EUR
Wardtrade17
Ahmed Wardan Atik
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Your feedback is very important , Please submit your review and contact me to get a settings for other pairs !! This Expert advisor is a very logical, it does not promise irrational wealth as in many advisors offered for sale, it gives an annual profit ranging from 10% to 42%, the expert advisor is intended to work only on one pair, which is the EURUSD Time frame H1 ,  and in only one day, which is Monday  . Just run the expert advisor on the EURUSD pair on Monday and earn a minimum of 10% As
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Chart Pattern Trader With RSI and Spearman
Elmira Memish
Uzman Danışmanlar
A VERY PROFESSIONAL TOOL WITH EASY SETTINGS We bring you an  Expert Advisor to trade Harmonic And Chart Patterns, Murrey Math Lines, Fibonacci Levels with RSI and Spearman Correlations Harmonic Patterns Draw horizontal lines by using Between Lines / Support / Resistance options Murrey Math Lines By using Between Lines option If you do not have the Murrey Math Indicator, PM us after purchasing of the product and we will send you the indicator. - See the video on the comments section- Chart Pa
Price action with smart money management
Debashish Sahu
Uzman Danışmanlar
This PRICE ACTION  trading EA is best for low risk steady growth. The EA has ability to smartly increase and decrease risk percent per trade  to maximize the gain. No INDICATORS are used of any kind. There is NO HEDGING or MARTINGALE. This Ea is fully set and forget based, but if you want you can also manually move your stop and profit target and can also close the trades whenever you want, it will not affect the EA algorithm. If You are new to robot trading, run with default settings. NOTE:
AutoSmartPro MT4
Alexandru Chirila
Uzman Danışmanlar
Our Expert Advisor (EA) revolutionizes trading in the Forex market by integrating two powerful strategies - Scaling and Averaging - into a dynamic and adaptable framework. Designed for the MetaTrader4/5 platform, this EA employs innovative techniques to optimize trading outcomes in various market conditions. Metatrader5 Version  |  Auto Smart Pro MT4 Live Results  |  All Products  |  Contact  | How to install MT4 Product Scaling Strategy: The Scaling strategy capitalizes on trending market move
Immortal
Paranchai Tensit
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA is based on trend trading strategy . Mechanism " trend trading strategy " is a tendency of a financial market price to move in a particular direction over time. If there is a turn contrary to the trend, This mechanism will exit and wait until the turn establishes itself as a trend in the opposite direction, and re-enter when the trend re-establishes. This EA has been back tested for 4 years of real tick data (2019-2022), consistent with the latest trading accounts. Immortal MT4:   https:
Safetygrid
Montien Charoenpong
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA  Can run EURUSD,GBPUSD, AUDUSD at Time frame H1 Balance start 1000$ Indicator with DOJI+BB to be confirm  for Entry MM with Grid system open not over 5 order and Can setting stop-loss begin set 30% Before run real you can optimize new  every time with your balance your risk Remark: Setting I will send to you after you bought because I will optimize to you with your balance and Money management plan
TW Trend Hunter MT4
Altan Karakaya
Uzman Danışmanlar
TW Trend Hunter MT4 – Altın ve Trende Dayalı Alım Satım için Ultra Scalper EA TW Trend Hunter MT4 yalnızca başka bir işlem robotu değildir — temiz trend sinyallerinden ve disiplinli para yönetiminden yararlanarak hızlı hareket eden piyasalarda başarılı olmak için tasarlanmış akıllı ve saha testinden geçmiş bir sistemdir. Temel Özellikler: Aynı anda yalnızca bir aktif pozisyon Kısa ve uzun vadeli trendlerin akıllı algılanması Tercih ettiğiniz işlem seanslarına göre özelleştirilebilir zamanlama
EA TW79 Trend Filter Margintale control system
Tufan Gocmen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba; Bu ürün hareketli ortalamaları kullanıp trend yönünde işlem açmayı ve bu sayede başarılı işlem sayısını arttırmayı amaçlar.Bir margintale sistemi kullanıp kaybedilen işlemleri geri kazanmak için sistemi zorlar.Ayrıca özsermaye yönetimi kullanma özelliği bulunur. Girdi paramatre açıklamaları: Lots Auto:True-False seçenekleri ile özsermaye yönetiminin kullanımının aktif yada pasif hale getirilmesini sağlar. Lots Auto Divide:Özsermaye kullanım limitini belirler. Lots Fix:Sabit Lot miktarın
HedgingMartingale MT4
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
4.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HedgingMartingale EA Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm Bu EA, Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetimini birleştiren bir işlem algoritmasıdır. Trend yönünü tahmin edemediğiniz güçlü piyasa koşullarında istikrarlı performans gösterecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Uygun bir set dosyası kullanıldığında, her enstrümanda çalışabilir. Optimizasyon sonuçları, Fx, Gold, Stock ve Crypto gibi enstrümanlarda başarılı performans sağlamıştır. Yatayda gitme e
FREE
GerFX Crypto Maniac
Exler Consulting GmbH
Uzman Danışmanlar
Please be aware of the risks involved using an automated trading strategy: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but execution of the SL depends on your broker, so losses can be larger if there is slippage. LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left
Way Trade
Ivan Grachev
4.5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An automatic trend trading advisor based on an analysis of the current market situation. The adviser determines the direction of the market, monitors built-in indicators, builds breakdown levels and enters the market after they cross. In this case, irrelevant levels are deleted. Advisor is fully automated and ready to go. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/en_coding/seller Advantage: does not use locks, grids, sitouts, arbitrage and other risky trading strategies; high p
FREE
StormScalper
Viktoriia Liubchak
Uzman Danışmanlar
StormScalper is an automated trading advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed to operate during periods of low market volatility using a scalping strategy. The advisor uses technical analysis and signal filtering algorithms to detect short-term trading opportunities. Key Features: • Automated Market Analysis Monitors short-term price impulses, market liquidity, and volume changes. • Multi-Instrument Compatibility Optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. Can be adapted for other pairs. • Market Condi
OpenScalp GXT AI Mt4
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
OpenScalp GXT, en son GPT modellerinin ortak görüşüne dayanan basit bir scalping sistemidir. Giriş ayarlarında yer alan açılır menüden tercih ettiğiniz modeli seçebilir veya EA'nin otomatik olarak seçmesine izin verebilirsiniz. Her emir tek tek, birer birer girilir; martingale veya grid gibi hileli stratejiler kullanılmaz. Ayrıca her pozisyon, tamamen özelleştirilebilir sabit bir stop loss seçeneği ile sanal bir dinamik stop loss sistemi tarafından korunur. Yapay zekâ görüş birliği ve dinamik oy
Gold exchange
Eliss Priede
Uzman Danışmanlar
Are you ready to unlock the full potential of trading XAU/USD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe? Meet Gold Exchange, your trusted partner for achieving precision trading, breakout opportunities, and loss minimization. Key Features: Breakout Trading: Gold Exchange is engineered to identify breakout points within the trend on the 5-minute XAU/USD chart. This feature allows you to capitalize on market momentum, capturing entry points with high profit potential. Trend Recognition: Our expert advisor
WinWiFi Fund Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Uzman Danışmanlar
High End algorithm, Super Intelligent Strategy for you. WinWiFi Fund Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD), any currency pairs and any broker. Try now! The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOLD) and any currencies market, entering only when there are high probabilities of success and certain unique conditions. The Ai Robot is based on a robust, profitable strategy and   NO MARTINGALE. No more indicator.
Egoola EA
Wieslaw Stanislaw Golec
Uzman Danışmanlar
Egoola EA it is a fully automated “reversal” trading system. It can also be called "trend continuation"  system as when first trade with trend goes into profit, EA will be scalping it all the way to top (multiple consecutive entries and getting profit on the way(. Advisor contain settings to protect your equity (equity stop loss) and margin. Additionally after equity stop loss gets trigger there is an option to disable trading for number of hours, which make it suitable for prop firms. You can
Semantics
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA uses a combination of several different trading systems. The unique trading expert algorithm allows you to choose the direction of positions with the highest probability of their profitable closing. The risk control system allows profitable transactions to prevail over the total amount of loss. Advisor is ready for full independent work without the intervention of a trader. Recommended trading tools: TF 5m: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, EURGBP. Settings: MaxRisk - Percentage of ris
Neon Bot EA
Aleksandr Ivanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
They say that currency market is flat most of the time.  NEON Bot EA based on this principle namely on the logic price's return to average value with filtering entry due to custom indicator. EA uses the strategy of martingale therefore it sets stop-loss for each position separately. Also the quantity of orders in the grid is limited. Don't try to change recommended MM to avoid a large drawdown.  Signals:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/samivanov/seller !Attention! EA is sensitive to chart perio
Ultimate Simple
Narek Avetisyan
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ultimate Simple - полностью автоматизированная торговая система. Торговый робот работает на любых валютных парах и на любом таймфрейме. Работа робота основана на принципе дивергенции(против основного тренда). Объем входа в рынок и риски жестко контролируются на основе алгоритмов. Количество сделок ограничено уровнем свободной маржи в процентах, которое по умолчанию равно 1500% (во входных параметрах level = 1500.00). Объем входа в рынок зависит от количества свободных средств на счету, а если с
Big Player EA Audusd
Hulya Cinar
Uzman Danışmanlar
Big Player EA AUDUSD is an EA that generates trading signals with custom strategies. The EA scans 5 months of history and generates signals and buys or sells on these signals. At least 5 months of data should be behind when testing the EA. Also, cross Takeprofit strategies are implemented in the EA. Single, double, triple and quad TP strategies are applied. Thanks to the cross Takeprofit strategies, the EA works easily even during high activity times.  Big Player EA Family Single Symbols:   EUR
