Nano Zen
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Imam Nasrudin
- Sürüm: 1.3
- Güncellendi: 4 Mart 2025
The current version has been tested on the GBPUSD pair.
Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2293272
See other products here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jekicun/seller
Join the MQL5 channel for other interesting information: autofxinvestment
Recommendation:
- - Minimum deposit $1000.
- - Pair GBPUSD.
- - TimeFrame M15.
- - Default Properties settings.
- - Use standard or Cent accounts.
Strategy used:
uses Power Candle Strength Volume by combining it with the height of the candle, this is almost similar to the RSI Indicator. while order management uses Martingale Mode, with target balance locking, by default it does not use Stop Loss, but you can change it in the properties settings.