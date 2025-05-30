Price Alert Eval MT4

Price Alert Eval MT4

Stay ahead of market movements with real-time price alerts. Simply set up an alert, add it to your alert list, and receive notifications the moment your specified price is reached. Alerts appear directly within the chart for instant visibility, and if you've enabled push notifications under Tool > Options > Notifications, you'll also be informed via the MetaTrader app on your phone - keeping you connected wherever you are.


Widget Categories

Trading Tools

  • Trendline Trading - Draw trigger lines on charts for automatic trade execution. Suitable for breakout and channel strategies with dynamic stops.
  • Trading Assistant - Visual trade configuration with automatic risk calculations. One-click trading with trailing stop capabilities.
  • Trade Splitting - Split trades into multiple positions automatically. Risk distribution with up to four sub-trades.
  • Stop Loss Manager - Trailing stops with multiple methods. Automatically transitions between strategies as trades progress.

Analysis Tools

  • Chart Analyzer - Reveals support/resistance levels and market structure. Real-time analysis with customizable volatility detection.
  • Second Timeframe - Overlay higher timeframe data on current charts. Avoid trading against major trends with seamless timeframe blending.
  • In-Chart Events - Economic calendar directly on charts. Filter news by importance/impact for fundamental trading timing.
  • Inspector - Real-time performance tracking and drawdown monitoring. Auto-halts trading at preset limits for risk control.

Pattern Detection

  • Candle Search Results - Auto-detects candlestick patterns across all timeframes. Displays findings in organized tables for quick decisions.
  • Pattern Search Results - Finds chart patterns like triangles and head-shoulders automatically. Multi-timeframe detection with instant results.
  • Fibonacci Search Results - Identifies Fibonacci retracements/extensions across timeframes. Suitable for mathematical trading strategies.

Configuration Tools

  • Candle Search Config - Customize which candlestick patterns to detect per timeframe. Includes visual guides and saves your preferences.
  • Pattern Search Config - Select specific chart patterns to monitor. Configure detection settings individually for each timeframe.
  • Fibonacci Search Config - Fine-tune Fibonacci pattern detection across timeframes. Illustrated guides with saved configurations.

Management Tools

  • Price Alert - Set unlimited price alerts with email/mobile notifications. Track critical support/resistance levels across multiple markets.
  • Active Trades - Comprehensive trade management table. Modify stops, profits, and trailing methods for each position individually.
  • Pending Orders - Full control over limit/stop orders. Features stealth mode and customizable execution parameters.
  • Closing Assistant - Close multiple trades with one click. Filter by symbol, Meta Extender trades, or all MetaTrader positions.
  • Other Settings - Configure notifications, screenshots, and visual preferences. Central hub for personalizing your trading environment.
  • Exit Application - Safely close Meta Extender while protecting open trades. Converts local limits to server-side protection.


Input Parameters Configuration

This application does not require any input parameter configuration. From the moment you launch it, it runs effortlessly, handling everything in the background so you can stay focused on what matters. Start it once, and let it do the rest!


Documentation and Support

For detailed and personal support, feel free to contact us or leave a comment here.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Second Timeframe Eval MT5
FEATrading OÜ
Yardımcı programlar
Second Timeframe Eval MT5 The application displays higher timeframe information directly on your active chart without switching between timeframes. It automatically updates the overlay data as new bars form on the higher timeframe. Please note that the application needs approximately one minute to load initially. Widget Categories Trading Tools Trendline Trading - Draw trigger lines on charts for automatic trade execution. Suitable for breakout and channel strategies with dynamic stops. Tradin
FREE
Chart Analyzer Eval MT5
FEATrading OÜ
Yardımcı programlar
Chart Analyzer Eval MT4 The Chart Analyzer is an interactive tool designed to help you assess market trends with precision. It enables real-time analysis of support and resistance levels, market phases, retracement points, and more. With fully adjustable input parameters, you can fine-tune your analysis while the application remains active. Built on a reliable engine, the Chart Analyzer allows you to leverage its capabilities for signal generation. The widget's flexible settings are divided int
FREE
Price Alert Eval MT5
FEATrading OÜ
Yardımcı programlar
Price Alert Eval MT5 Stay ahead of market movements with real-time price alerts. Simply set up an alert, add it to your alert list, and receive notifications the moment your specified price is reached. Alerts appear directly within the chart for instant visibility, and if you've enabled push notifications under   Tool > Options > Notifications , you'll also be informed via the MetaTrader app on your phone - keeping you connected wherever you are. Widget Categories Trading Tools Trendline Tradi
FREE
Inspector Eval MT5
FEATrading OÜ
Yardımcı programlar
Inspector Eval MT5 Gain real-time insights into your trading performance with the Inspector engine. This powerful algorithm tracks performance, drawdown, and key statistics across various periods, helping you stay informed and optimize your long-term results - even through the rapid pace of day trading. Please note that only trades opened after the application is activated will be tracked! Widget Categories Trading Tools Trendline Trading - Draw trigger lines on charts for automatic trade exec
FREE
Second Timeframe Eval MT4
FEATrading OÜ
Yardımcı programlar
Second Timeframe Eval MT4 The application displays higher timeframe information directly on your active chart without switching between timeframes. It automatically updates the overlay data as new bars form on the higher timeframe.   Please note that the application needs approximately one minute to load initially. Widget Categories Trading Tools Trendline Trading - Draw trigger lines on charts for automatic trade execution. Suitable for breakout and channel strategies with dynamic stops. Trad
FREE
Stop Loss Manager Eval MT5
FEATrading OÜ
Yardımcı programlar
Stop Loss Manager Eval MT4 Automate your stop loss management with this professional risk management expert advisor. The Stop Loss Manager automatically handles stop loss placement and trailing for manual trades using five proven methods used by professional traders. Key Features Automatically detects new positions and sets initial stop losses Works with all timeframes, currency pairs, and brokers Compatible with desktop and mobile MetaTrader trades Simple setup - just attach to any chart Fi
FREE
Chart Analyzer Eval MT4
FEATrading OÜ
Yardımcı programlar
Chart Analyzer Eval MT4 The Chart Analyzer is an interactive tool designed to help you assess market trends with precision. It enables real-time analysis of support and resistance levels, market phases, retracement points, and more. With fully adjustable input parameters, you can fine-tune your analysis while the application remains active. Built on a reliable engine, the Chart Analyzer allows you to leverage its capabilities for signal generation. The widget's flexible settings are divided int
FREE
Stop Loss Manager Eval MT4
FEATrading OÜ
Yardımcı programlar
Stop Loss Manager Eval MT4 Automate your stop loss management with this professional risk management expert advisor. The Stop Loss Manager automatically handles stop loss placement and trailing for manual trades using five proven methods used by professional traders. Key Features Automatically detects new positions and sets initial stop losses Works with all timeframes, currency pairs, and brokers Compatible with desktop and mobile MetaTrader trades Simple setup - just attach to any chart Fi
FREE
Closing Assistant Eval MT5
FEATrading OÜ
Yardımcı programlar
Closing Assistant Eval MT5 Streamline trade management with this efficient tool - close multiple trades instantly with a single click. Designed for fast exits in volatile market conditions, it ensures quick action when every second counts. Widget Categories Trading Tools Trendline Trading - Draw trigger lines on charts for automatic trade execution. Suitable for breakout and channel strategies with dynamic stops. Trading Assistant - Visual trade configuration with automatic risk calculations.
FREE
Closing Assistant Eval MT4
FEATrading OÜ
Yardımcı programlar
Closing Assistant Eval MT4 Streamline trade management with this efficient tool - close multiple trades instantly with a single click. Designed for fast exits in volatile market conditions, it ensures quick action when every second counts. Widget Categories Trading Tools Trendline Trading - Draw trigger lines on charts for automatic trade execution. Suitable for breakout and channel strategies with dynamic stops. Trading Assistant - Visual trade configuration with automatic risk calculations.
FREE
Inspector Eval MT4
FEATrading OÜ
Yardımcı programlar
Inspector Eval MT4 Gain real-time insights into your trading performance with the Inspector engine. This powerful algorithm tracks performance, drawdown, and key statistics across various periods, helping you stay informed and optimize your long-term results - even through the rapid pace of day trading.   Please note that only trades opened after the application is activated will be tracked! Widget Categories Trading Tools Trendline Trading - Draw trigger lines on charts for automatic trade ex
FREE
Filtrele:
Markus Forex
48
Markus Forex 2025.06.06 00:12 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

FEATrading OÜ
2147
Geliştiriciden yanıt Tim Roman Zierer 2025.06.06 00:35
Thank you very much Markus!
İncelemeye yanıt