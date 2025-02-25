Quaternary Time Pro

"The upgraded version of the

Gold heat map.

The indicator is more effective on the gold chart, where daily opportunities will appear clearly before you.

Levels14Golden

, introduces the integration of supports, resistances,

and time, along with significant enhancements."





1. **Heatmap for Price Dynamics**:

A heatmap has been added to indicate the intensity of price movements, ranging from **45 to 630 degrees**.

- **Major Levels**: Marked in **blue**, as shown in the video.

- **Secondary Levels**: Marked with **red dotted lines**.





2. **Primary Rectangle Tool**:

The primary rectangle within the indicator represents **price timing** and highlights the optimal time for drawing the rectangle.

- You can trade **before the rectangle is fully drawn**, using the degree levels and color gradients as support and resistance indicators.





3. **User-friendly Interface**:

The settings are fully explained in the video tutorial. The indicator is easy to configure and highly effective for traders who utilize it correctly.





This tool is a powerful aid for trading, especially for those who master its functionalities.