Quaternary Time Pro

"The upgraded version of the

Gold heat map.

The indicator is more effective on the gold chart, where daily opportunities will appear clearly before you.

Levels14Golden

, introduces the integration of supports, resistances,

and time, along with significant enhancements."


1. **Heatmap for Price Dynamics**:  
   A heatmap has been added to indicate the intensity of price movements, ranging from **45 to 630 degrees**.  
   - **Major Levels**: Marked in **blue**, as shown in the video.  
   - **Secondary Levels**: Marked with **red dotted lines**.  

2. **Primary Rectangle Tool**:  
   The primary rectangle within the indicator represents **price timing** and highlights the optimal time for drawing the rectangle.  
   - You can trade **before the rectangle is fully drawn**, using the degree levels and color gradients as support and resistance indicators.  

3. **User-friendly Interface**:  
   The settings are fully explained in the video tutorial. The indicator is easy to configure and highly effective for traders who utilize it correctly.

This tool is a powerful aid for trading, especially for those who master its functionalities.
