MS A pattern at the resistance or support level

Signal -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2286646?source=Site+Signals+My   trading since February.  The risk is 0.25% per transaction from the deposit(recommended)

It is for fans of the stock market, where a profit of 30% per year is considered a very good result. For such results, you can even reduce the risk to 0.1% in the settings, which will increase the resistance to draining the deposit.

A trending bot. Trading from strong levels.20% of profitable trades on a stop-loss bot. But in this bot, instead of a stop loss, there is a grid. Annual profitability is expected to be at least 100%.

The Expert Advisor searches for 16 patterns of 4 bars at a strong support or resistance level. The levels are being searched on a higher timeframe.Moreover, patterns can be on M1, and levels are taken from M5 or M15. As testing has shown, levels from different timeframes are rarely duplicated, i.e. different returns are obtained. Therefore, the set files are separate and the Expert Advisor distinguishes between open transactions on Magik.

The testing was conducted over the period of 15 years 2010-2024(12) with a fixed risk of $25 per trade (test), which is the equivalent of 0.25% of $10,000 dollars (or 2.5% of $1,000). The fixed risk allows you to see the correct operation of the bot. In this case, the lot is not fixed, but is calculated from the stop loss (grid step). With the simultaneous operation of the bot on all currency pairs with attached set files, the average return for 15 years was 14% per month with a risk of 0.25%. The risk can be changed in the settings.

Instead of a stop loss, a grid is set up.

It was also tested with a risk of 0.25% of the deposit for the probability of draining the deposit. The advantage of the advisor is the initially low risk of the transaction, which is 0.25% of the deposit.With this risk, the grid account will hold up well and the probability of draining the deposit is very low.There is a lot multiplier, but it is better to use the initial minimum 0.25%, i.e. multiplier 1. There is a grid step, you can adjust it through the stop loss size in the settings.

The ADVISOR has been able to withstand the test without draining for 15 years.

The EA has a built-in restriction on opening new positions on tabs where no positions have been opened before, when the number of open positions on the account reaches 30 pcs. ( 30*0,25%= 7,5%). At the same time, it is allowed to continue opening positions for grid construction.

There is also a filter by day and by month. In the masonry discussion, I upload .set files.The file name indicates the currency pair and the timeframe to be set " USDJPY 15 - set on the USDJPY tab and set the timeframe to 15 minutes". Opens 8 tabs of the specified currencies with the specified time frame, we put this robot on each one and download the .set file with the settings

It is recommended to use it on accounts of the PRO.ECN type (or analogues) with a minimum spread.

Bot settings(.set files in the discussion section):

- "the risk of the transaction is a percentage of the deposit" - the percentage of the deposit that is placed on the transaction in case of a stop loss. It is recommended to set 0.25% risk per trade. With this risk, the average return for 15 years was 20% per month, with a maximum loss of 16% in January 2012. Next is the return on your risk taking: 0,5% - 40 % , 0,75% - 60% and so on.

- " Magic " is a special number .

-"timeframe for finding a strong level" - the timeframe on which strong support or resistance levels are determined

-"height of 4 bars" - the height of the 4 bars of the pattern. The higher the bar, the stronger the level and pattern, as the price stopped after a strong movement. It uses finding patterns of 4 bars (there are also pin bars, etc.) because there are stronger entry patterns.

-"minimum closing height of 1 bar from the level" - the minimum closing height of 1 bar from the level. The entrance is carried out by the market. When testing entry with limit pending orders, many transactions are skipped, so it was decided to enter the market with a minimum closing distance from the level and a maximum

-"maximum closing height of 1 bar from the level" - the maximum closing height (see earlier)

-"the ATR period for calculating the height of the pattern" - the height of the bars is compared with the average height of the bars of the time frame from which the level is taken, respectively, this is the period of this indicator

-"timeframe for the trailing stop" - the time frame on which the trailing is carried out is high or low bars

-"timeframe for trend confirmation by the oscillator" - during a trend, the oscillators are usually in the overbought or oversold zone, so we look at the oscillator on a certain time frame.

-"the period of this oscillator" - the period of this oscillator.

-"accuracy and error of level construction" - accuracy or error of level construction . The smaller, the more accurate.

-"stop setting coefficient from ATR" - setting a stop loss is a coefficient from the ATR level

-"take setting coefficient from ATR" - setting a take profit is a coefficient from the ATR level

-"ATR stop and take period" - ATR period for stops and profits

-"trailing stop ratio" - the coefficient of the trailing stop* (Take minus the opening price)

-"getting started" - the start time. time filter

-"end of work" - the hour of the end of work. time filter

-"1=buy"- purchase filter

-"1=sell"- sale filter

-"timeframe of the power reserve by ATR" - a time frame for calculating the power reserve by ATR

-"power reserve ratio" - power reserve ratio

-"power reserve ATR period " - period

- "timeframe of the trend from the bars" - the time frame on which the trend is tracked. For example, in a bullish trend, the candle closes above the maximum of the previous bar or closes inside the previous bar, if the close is below the minimum, then the model is broken

-"out of the market 1-4 day of the week" filter by days of the week, you can prohibit entry into the market on this day 1 Monday, 2 Tuesday, etc.

-"off-market month of the year" month filter can be disabled 1 -January 2 February, etc. -"spread limit " - entry spread limit

-"open positions at the same time" allows the number of simultaneous open trades on an open chart.

-"grid pitch" - grid pitch

-"the Martin multiplier" - lot multiplier


Önerilen ürünler
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
ALT Income
Maksim Bogdanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
ALT Income  - Автоматизированный    советник. Написан для пары EURUSD. .  Торгует  на тайм фрейме M5.  Рекомендованные условия торговли при плече 1:500 Минимальный депозит  - 100 условных единиц (EUR, USD) .  Процент загруженного депозита при продаже -    MaxRiskSELL   от 1 до 15;   Прибыль от одной сделки - TakeProfitSell от 50 до 100.0; Рекомендованные условия торговли при плече  1:40 Минимальный депозит  - 100 условных единиц (EUR, USD) .  Процент загруженного депозита при продаже -    MaxR
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Forex Scalping, EURUSD, USDJPY ve GBPUSD olmak üzere üç ana döviz çifti için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Sinyaller Bu fiyattan yalnızca 10 kopyadan 1’i kaldı Sonraki fiyat: $599.99 MT4 ve MT5 ile uyumlu Tavsiye edilen kombinasyon:   EA US30 Scalper   ve   Nasdaq Algo   ile birlikte kullanıldığında yatırım çeşitlendirmesi için idealdir. MT5 Grid, Martingale, Yapay Zeka, Sinir Ağı veya Arbitraj kullanmaz. Her işlem için, pariteye özel sabit bir Stop Loss (S
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Uzman Danışmanlar
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
Spiderbot GOLD
Petr Popov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The trader’s task is to find a pattern and make money on it. Classic trading uses patterns in the form of graphical analysis - candlestick patterns, levels, trend lines, graphic figures, etc. Their main difficulty is that they are not unambiguous. Each trader sees everything differently. Against the backdrop of this ambiguity, a bunch of other problems arise: psychology is the most common reason for losing a deposit, attracting transactions “by the ears” in places where there is none, the time
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
Action scalper
Zine El Abidine Touati
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is sold only on MQL5 Concept of EA:  EA is a fully auto you can see its performance here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1606762   this is scalping hedge ea plus money management  trade strategy based on price action pattern when price move in certain pattern ea will execute a trade and hedge it if needed ea preferably work with one pip spread  , 4digits, leverage 1.400 or higher recommended you can choose to use money management or not by change it to true or false when mm are false y
NeverScalping
Yeun Jung Hwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
NeveScalping is a Scalping Trading and Intraday Trading. NeverScalping uses predictions and predictions using artificial intelligence algorithms. In this way, the professional higher law has lost its luck. EURUSD does a practical, historically important job. Download the demo yourself. My tests were 90 days of accuracy, actual spread, extra slip and high visibility date of actual ticks. The recommendations are as follows optimized   for the   EUR / USD's D1 chart.   There are no other compone
Trade Capital PRO Grid Bot
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The adviser includes three independent strategies that work according to the methods of distributing trend phases for working out each of the strategies. The averaging mode is applied, which allows you to bring a group of orders to close without loss. The EA has the option of emergency closing of all orders, when they reach the amount and total profit in the deposit currency specified in the settings. The adviser automatically determines the 4 and 5-digit stream of quotes. Recommended trading
Ultimate Mean Reversion
Benny Subarja
Uzman Danışmanlar
This expert using AI to detect bottom spike with accuracy of 60-90%. Simple input, you will need to change 2-4 input to use this. Grid with  maximum position of 16 position each side. You should start with LotMultiplication= 1 to see how expert works. Place expert on M15 on chart. Change UseDCA to true We have backtested with ICMarkets from 2019-2025 with profit factor > 2, AI_Candle_Period= 15 Timeframe M15(default) you can download setfiles SetFilesDownload XAUUSD   or GOLD Risk_Buy_Level=20
Bitcoin Machine
Armin Heshmat
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Machine EA is VIP , It    was developed by ENZOFXEA team in Germany with experienced traders with more than 15 years of trading experience.The indicators used in Bitcoin EA expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy. You don't need to Hold your bitcoin capital anymore It doesn't matter if Bitcoin becomes expensive or cheap All Trade Have StopLoss Always Behind Order An expert based on    ( BTC , BTCUSD , Bitcoin   ) This
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Team Trading System Pro
Hulya Cinar
Uzman Danışmanlar
Team Trading System Pro is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Promining Ai Currency
Rene Taborete Repunte
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promining Ai Currency, çok gelişmiş bir tam otomatik ticaret algoritmasıdır. Premium strateji, birden fazla HFT göstergesinin bir kombinasyonudur ve ani piyasa ani oynaklığını tahmin edebilen oynaklık filtresi gibi en gelişmiş filtre işleviyle donatılmıştır. 7/24 CANLI YAYIN OLMADAN GERÇEK PERFORMANSINI GERÇEKLEŞTİREBİLECEĞİNİZ BİR EA SATIN ALMAYIN ÖZELLİKLERİ Gelişmiş İşlem Zamanı Planlayıcısı (Pzt-Pazar) Gelişmiş Haber Filtresi (Yerel Pc saati ve Broker Saati desteklenir) Avans Hesap Koru
Simos MT4
Maryna Shulzhenko
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Black Out EA
Jason Thato Hartley
Uzman Danışmanlar
Thank you for visiting us. We would like to introduce our new BLACK OUT EA which comes along with a moving average indicator for better trading This EA open and closes trades for you, no need to stress yourself. You can trade on any broker using any time frame . there are no restrictions!! You can easily increase your Lot size on the EA settings Backtest was done for two months. stay tuned for more !!!
Reactor EA MT4
Berat Cakan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Reactor MT4 is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Intraday   Trading.  it is   based on  m any indicators . The Expert was tested on the whole available historical period on   EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and USDJPY M15  currency pair with exceptional results. You can download the demo and test it yourself. My tests were performed with the real tick date with   99,90% accuracy , actual spread, and additional slippage. The basic strategy starts with Market order in counter trend and trend
Team Trading Usdjpy
Hulya Cinar
Uzman Danışmanlar
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Big Deal
Ong Wee Kiat
Uzman Danışmanlar
An automated Expert Advisor that uses Price action techniques. It is developed and tested repeatedly. It is the only EA in the market that has passed 29 years of backtesting from 1990 to 2019. Recommendation: EURUSD 1hr timeframe Use the settings found on the comment page. You can play around with the settings like the deposits and lots. Do not change the take profit and stoploss settings.
Gold SWmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold SWmax EA - Meta Trader 4 için en iyi Uzman Danışmanlardan biridir. Danışmanın benzersiz algoritması, teknik ve matematiksel analiz faktörlerini hesaba katarak varlık fiyatının hareketini analiz eder, karlı giriş ve çıkış noktalarını belirler ve gelişmiş para yönetimi ve lot çarpanı kullanır.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to optimization at any other broker.
Gold SDmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold SDmax EA   - Meta Trader 4 için en iyi Uzman Danışmanlardan biridir. Danışmanın benzersiz algoritması, teknik ve matematiksel analiz faktörlerini hesaba katarak varlık fiyatının hareketini analiz eder, karlı giriş ve çıkış noktalarını belirler ve gelişmiş para yönetimi ve lot çarpanı kullanır.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to optimization at any other broker
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Gold Bullion
Armin Heshmat
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Bullion EA   is   VIP ,   It    was developed by   ENZOFXEA   team in Germany with experienced traders with   more than 15 years   of trading experience.The indicators used in expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy. All Trade Have StopLoss Always Behind Order An expert based on    (GOLD , XAUUSD   ) This Expert  is Day Trader and  Breakout strategy NOTE Default EA setting is correct    Time Frame :  Daily  D1 first depo
Raider
Aleksandr Shurgin
Uzman Danışmanlar
A scalper trading advisor with an innovative method for calculating the opening of trading positions. The robot is designed for high-frequency trading with MT4 terminal instruments. The expert controls the volume of trading positions, spread expansion, and slippage. Can be used on any time frame, with any deposit size. Easily optimized and configured for the desired instrument. You can use preset settings. Recommendations for using the expert Initial deposit from 100USD. Brokers with normal exec
ForexBrainAI
Henrique Radins Hoffmann
Uzman Danışmanlar
We present to you our powerful Forex trading robot with artificial intelligence, which uses state-of-the-art technology to make entries in the financial market and earns every month on each Forex pair." With its integrated artificial intelligence, the robot is able to analyze large amounts of data in real time and make quick and accurate decisions, increasing the chances of success in Forex operations." This robot is specially designed for proprietary desk companies that accept robots, offerin
Trade Zone Unlimited
Chathusanka Yamasinghe
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA strategy is based on  Zone Recovery , with simple inputs. - This EA is only using pending orders to execute the trades. - Using trailing stop and take profit levels to secure the profits. When you back testing the EA most of the time it might end up in losses. This happens because we must active the EA on London and New York time. Other trading sessions will make you lose. So keep manually filter the time. Update will available soon for the time filtering option.   Features The advantage
ADX Crossover EA
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
ADX Welcome to the ADX Crossover Trader ================================= The Robot is based on ADX Crossovers. You decide which time frame. The Ea has the following settings Recommended Time Frame EUro / CHF  Day On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself.  I would recommend to test it on a Cent Account if you are not sure. The Ea has been created by myself and i use it as well for my private trading.  The EA has more settings It can be used as Fixed TP and SL T
Scalper Gold Reborn
Zahidin Zainal Zulkornain
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalper Gold Reborn is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold but can use at currency too. The operation is based on opening orders using the Bolinger Band and Moving Average . Monitoring Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1805669 Recommendations Timeframe : M1 Pairs : GOLD/Currencies Settings: Default Lot : Use 0.01 for every 10.000cents Leverage: 1:1000 or higher Contact me in private for more setfiles. Setup Open M1 timeframe charts for pair GOLD or currency. Atta
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ ÜÇ KÜÇÜK KUŞ EA Kayıptan yaratıldı. Acıyla mükemmelleştirildi. Amaçla serbest bırakıldı. ️ YAPI. SPEKÜLASYON DEĞİL. Üç Küçük Kuş EA sıradan bir ticaret robotu değil. Yıllarca süren gerçek başarısızlıklarla yaratılmış ve tek bir görev için tasarlanmış, savaşta yaratılmış bir motordur:   Piyasa acımasızlaştığında sermayenizi korumak, kurtarmak ve büyütmek.   Üç güçlü stratejiyi   mükemmel bir senkronizasyonla birleştirir : Martingale ile Kayıplara İlişkin Izgara   : Kayıpları ab
Secret Impulse MT4
Eugen Funk
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA (Uzman Danışman), piyasa New York seansı sırasında hareket etmeye başladığında (daha yüksek hacim) bir pozisyon açar. Bu şekilde, momentum hacim tarafından korunur ve yüksek bir olasılıkla hızlı bir şekilde Kar Al (Take Profit) seviyesine ulaşabiliriz. Sinyal (292%, 10% DD):   https ://www .mql5 .com /en /signals /2274145 New York Seansı Sırasında Momentum Bazlı Giriş EA, düşük zaman dilimlerinde FVG'ler (Fair Value Gap) aracılığıyla gizli bir impuls tespit eder. Eğer impuls, New York seansı
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Uzman Danışmanlar
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
TaolishenEA
Wanchao Kuang
Uzman Danışmanlar
Taolishen Trend  使用多种组合策略精密计算，进行对未来趋势的判断，适合多种货币对交易，如:XAUUSD,EURUSD,GPBUSD,AUDDSD,USDJPY,USDCHF,USDCAD等以及多种交叉货币对。 使用本EA的同时建议您下载我们的指标 https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/39701 配合使用。 使用方式，下载本EA后，再下载上面链接的指标，就可以加载到图表，并将"Indicator_strategy"的选项设定到"INDB"。 交易详细   https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/580286 如果你仍然存在有更多的问题，欢迎与我联系 联系方式，请加我微信：TaolishenEA
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Uzman Danışmanlar
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
CSM System
Michal Milko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
Marrykey stock indexes
Kostiantyn Kuzmin
Uzman Danışmanlar
ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading in currency pairs. ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading and testing without individual set files for the selected broker. Marrykey stock Indexes is a scalper system built on the hybrid combinatory Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is equipped with 6 different strategies and designed primarily to work on US stock indices such as S & P500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, Russell2000. The system is capable of operating on frames from M5 to
The seed of a big tree
Jun Feng
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a fully automatic EA based on price fluctuation, it uses principle of special recognition of price and balance. The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with shock, trend, data, news and other types of market, and the performance is stable. Run timeframe: the results are the same in any period. Execution demonstration of the EA can be viewed in the links below: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/470101 Requirements and suggestions Please use this EA on EURUSD H1 timeframe, V
Chicken peck rices
Jun Feng
Uzman Danışmanlar
Chicken peck rices This is a short-term EA what based on price breakthroughs,and the parameters are simple and adaptable. Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; The type of account:ECN,spread of currency≤3,for example,EURUSD,USDJPY,and others. The minimum spread for order modification:0,it means that the minimum distance is zero between setting stop loss or take profit and current price. You must use the required accounts to ensure the reliability of profit. Input parameters: explanation=chicken peck
The Revolution Simple Trade
Herry Gani
Uzman Danışmanlar
THE REVOLUTION Simple Trade is suitable for all type of traders whether you are a Swing Trader, Day Trader or Scalper. THE REVOLUTION Package consist of 3 EAs which combine into a Single EA which can create many stategies depend on the trading skills used/known by each traders. We provide AUTO_SETTING expecially for beginner or no experience investors which this AUTO_SETTING will trade to achieve 1000 Points or 10%/month, and for traders/investors who have experiences in trading can develop thei
Crypto System Automatic
Michal Milko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
Master IA Power
Jesus Daniel Quiroga
Uzman Danışmanlar
Master IA Power is an EA of high mathematical complexity that adapts to price and speed changes, calculating if it is convenient to place orders in the market. When sending the orders, it tests the suitable lots to collect stable and consistent profits. And he doesn't hesitate to get out of the market quickly if he calculates that it is not profitable to stay in the market. Master IA Power continuously seeks to establish a balance between Balance and Equity, without deviating from providing pos
Pisces EA
Nuttawut Khiawkiri
Uzman Danışmanlar
"Pisces Expert Advisor" Powered by FxGangster This EA Better work with GBPJPY and USD Pairs. this Expert Advisor has a Scalping, hedging and trend following  strategy when trade with wrong way, it will use hedging to fix it, and I have included too much indicator inside this EA, you can use all setting inside to set this EA, by the way you can look how many indicator and how to setting in my screenshots pictures. Live myfxbook : Pisces EA  ------------------- We provide Forex Analyst signals,
Wizard
Aleksandr Shurgin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Эксперт для работы на основных валютных парах. Открытие сделок на основе анализа ценового движения. Вход в рынок отложенными динамическими ордерами, всегда выставляет StopLoss  и  TakeProfit, не использует мартингейл и усреднение. Робот не выходит за границы заложенной в него стратегии, соблюдает заданный уровень риска и контролирует расширения спреда, выбирая наиболее благоприятные моменты входа в сделку. Для эффективной работы желательно провести оптимизацию для каждой валютной пары. Для ускор
Night Vision EA
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Uzman Danışmanlar
22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
CeleritasForex
Sergei Kravchenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Представляем вашему вниманию новый форекс советник CeleritasForex. Вариант советника торгующего по тренду, подойдет для более продвинутого трейдера, так как имеет небольшое количество настроек позволяющих использовать наиболее прибыльные стратегии трейдинга на выбор пользователя.Кроме этого предоставляется возможность отрегулировать такие параметры как проскальзывание, риск торговли, размер максимального спреда и размер стоп ордеров.Торговый робот открывает позиции при достижении ценой уровней п
Global EA DJ
Global Scale Europe Consulting, S.L.
Uzman Danışmanlar
Robot experto diseñado para valorar las tendencias del mercado especialmente  y apropiado para operar sobre el índice Dow Jones. Realiza operaciones de forma automática siguiendo la tendencia del mercado en las últimas horas. Adecuado para todo tipo de usuarios interesados en un robot sencillo de gestionar, muy intuitivo y apto para personas no expertas.
Shadow Bot
Will Ng
Uzman Danışmanlar
Shadow Bot is mainly designed for trading the EURSGD H1  timeframe on a low spread EURSGD ECN broker. It trades mainly during the asian session. It primarily waits for a valid trade opportunity before executing the trade orders. Once in sight, it will execute the order and proceed to manage the order from there. There is no martingale/grid/averaging/hedging used for this particular strategy. Stoploss is given for every single trade to minimize the risk. Default setting is mainly for the purpose
RocketRise
Qiuqing Zeng
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
RocketRise EA  Key Advantages Congratulations on China's new type of coronary pneumonia being controlled, 50% off from March 1st to March 15th, 2020. The EA is  the symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed for trading major currency pairs,It implements a simple and universal trading strategy which can be applied to any instrument. 1.Fully automated trading 24/5. 2.Can handle deposits of any size. 3.Always use stop loss risk. 4.Use tracking to stop chasing profits. 5.Ability to set the time of
Beach Trip EA
Rikky Patia
Uzman Danışmanlar
THE BEACH TRIP EA This EA designed for serious trader who become too serious and need to laid back and still having some decent trades, the setting is so simple and it works on any chart The Robot will scan continously on 1 mins, 5 min, and 15 mins chart. SEE the Strategy Tester Guide to know whether your history data is valid enough. The EA isn't optimize on any single currency, so the money management isn't build to last very long nor to make unrealistic parabolic curve on certain pairs. Ta
It is recommended to hang more accounts for EA
Yuzhu Liu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Apart from the view of violent positions, this EA focuses on stable profits Applicable varieties: AUDUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, USDJPY and other currencies with relatively stable trend This EA provides chart parameters and quick close position buttons. The table text is spelled in Chinese and Pinyin, which is more convenient for Chinese people to watch. You can understand the meaning of variables simply by spelling. The account should keep more than 3000 yuan. If it is less than 3000, please change
Alfascal
Vladislav Filippov
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) Alfascal is a new model of a fully automated trading neuro-system, working on short timeframes. This system, which is based on a specialized neural network, is able to provide continuous training, transform the chaotic realities of the market into a specific system that can improve the quality of open transactions and absorb most
Stick And Stone
Rikky Patia
Uzman Danışmanlar
In the wake of AI industry there's a lot opinions that human will be replaced by algorithm, some people worried that job are being replaced by robots. while some people believe that robots trully can do a better job (if not perfect) than people. "Only A few realized that it is a combination of human's creativity and insight and AI's discliplined and tirelessness that will trully excel." -Quote by SomeGuy. People are looking for the right EA to put their investment on, on a long term basis, Sta
EA Rx Five MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Uzman Danışmanlar
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7  Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Real m
Bfxenterprise CCI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bfxenterprise CCI When you use this Expert Advisor (EA), transactions will be based on the CCI indicator. Every calculation of trend or price reversal uses CCI. The prowess of this indicator is the reason for optimization in the program. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy at the t
Soul Gou
Yuzhu Liu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of the output messages (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish). Price for open - open price. If set to 0, the orders will be placed on the following distance from the current price: current price + "The distance in the first order". Lot - lot size for pending orders. Use Order type - type of pending orders. The distance in the first order - distance for the first order in points. Count of orders - number of orders to be opened.
Big Banks Can Lose
Rikky Patia
Uzman Danışmanlar
A comprehensive EA that with real results. Big Banks Can Lose IS NOT JUST YOUR AVERAGE EA Has Proven To Be a Profitable Assistant in the live account, It's basically a PRO Trader At your Disposal Here's What Makes this EA Stands Out From The Rest of the product here: 1. An accurate money management: You can count the bits manually, Spend 10 minutes in a single pair, Just to realize that the opportunity has passed, or is not even worth to trade 2. This is not a mere scalper, where your marg
Thor Scalper
Will Ng
Uzman Danışmanlar
Thor Scalper is a bot optimized mainly for night trading operations with capital preservation and low drawdown strategies in mind. It uses a selective algorithm to find trades suitable for trading operations and to close trades that are not favorable at a lower value to minimize loss and to safeguard profits. Recommendation : You will need an ECN account with low raw spreads and a VPS, you may use MQL5's vps or a vps provider of your choice with low latency connection to your broker's live trad
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
According To The TREND
Dmitrii Orlovskii
Uzman Danışmanlar
Danışman , trendin başlama olasılığı yüksek olduğunda pazara girer . Depozitonun boşalmasına yol açan toksik yöntemler yoktur - ızgara ve martingale yoktur. Her pozisyon için, depozitonun yüzdesi olarak zararın zararı durdurulur (tavsiye -% 2) ve zararı durdurmak için 5-10 kar elde edilir. Her pozisyona takip eden bir durma eşlik eder. 2010'dan bu yana işlem başına 20 ABD doları sabit riskle test edildi (1.000 ABD dolarının% 2'sine eşdeğer). Sabit riskli testler , danışmanınızın doğru çalıştığı
MS According To The TREND
Dmitrii Orlovskii
Uzman Danışmanlar
Benzer bir isme sahip önceki karlı danışman temel alınmıştır , ancak IZGARA ve MARTİNGALE aracılığıyla karsız pozisyonların geliştirilmesi buna eklenmiştir. Danışman, bir trendin başlama olasılığı yüksek olduğunda pazara ilk girişi gerçekleştirir. Giriş, Bollinger bantlarının sınırları aşıldığında gerçekleşir. Osilatörler ve ATR güç rezervinin hesaplanması da kullanılır. Her pozisyon için olası durağa 5-10 kar elde etmek ayarlanır, ancak durmayı tetiklemek yerine yeni bir pozisyon açılır. Bir so
A pattern at the resistance or support level
Dmitrii Orlovskii
Uzman Danışmanlar
The bot searches for 16 patterns of 4 bars at a strong support or resistance level. The levels are being searched on a higher timeframe.Moreover, patterns can be on M1, and levels are taken from M5 or M15. As testing has shown, levels from different timeframes are rarely duplicated, i.e. different returns are obtained. Therefore, the set files are separate and the Expert Advisor distinguishes between open transactions on Magik. The testing was conducted over the period of 15 years 2010-2024(12)
AT MM Pro
Dmitrii Orlovskii
Uzman Danışmanlar
Signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2318141?source=Site +Signals+From+Author  . The risk is 2% per transaction from the deposit( recommended). The working timeframe is M1 . The Expert Advisor enters the market with a high probability of a trend starting . THERE are NO toxic methods leading to the draining of the deposit - THERE is NO grid and NO martingale . A stop loss percentage of the deposit is set for each position ( -2 % recommendation ) and a take profit of 5-10 to the stop loss . Eac
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt