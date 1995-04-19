Add On IQ7 Matrix 1
- Göstergeler
- Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
- Sürüm: 25.92
Disclaimer:
This product is an Add-On module designed to complement the main MT4 product listed in our bio/profile/about section. As an integrated component, it cannot function independently. Please activate it only when the main product is already running and operational.
Important at the beginning of the installation:
- The system will access the latest history database of all timeframes from 8 registered pairs simultaneously.
- If a database defect is found, the system will automatically shutdown/freezes.
- Restart repeatedly until stable, for at least 10 minutes.
- Recommended to use a new MetaTrader fresh from your broker or delete old history files.
Functions of the buttons for the main graph:
- "8 SYMBOLS": ON - Changes the symbol every 18 seconds.
- "TIMEFRAMES": ON - Changes the timeframe every 18 seconds.
- "8 SHADOWS": ON - Ranks pairs in the same condition.
- "JUSTIFIED": ON - Tidies up the graph position.
- "REVERSAL CODE" - Recalculates the reversal level.
- "NEW" - Refreshes memory to fix problems.
- Symbol, Timeframe, and Zoom buttons adjust automatically.
Functions of the buttons on the Trade Panel:
- "OPEN BUY & SELL" - Opens a position based on TP & SL values.
- "PENDING BUY & SELL" - Orders a position with automatic limit or stop.
- "CLOSE OPEN & ORDER" - Closes all open positions or orders.
Follow the explanation before trading:
- Disable "8 Symbols," "Timeframes," and "Justified."
- Executions only on the active chart.
- Change price by placing the cursor on Orders/TP/SL.
- Disable “Justified” to change chart height.
Functions of the buttons on EA-AutoRobot:
- "EA-Limit": ON - Places Limit Order & TP according to Support123 and Resistance123.
- "EA-Stop": ON - Places Stop Order & TP according to Support123 and Resistance123.
Visualization of signals:
- Designed to be processed reflexively by the subconscious.
- Levels will match each individual's ability to observe market conditions for at least a week.