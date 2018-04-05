THER IS ERREUR WHILE UPLOADING THE FILE PLEAS CONTACT ME FOR FREE TRIAL

RYUKAI HADOO is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the best estrategys. The indicatorprovides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications.

If you're familiar with trading, you’ve likely come across popular strategies and indicators like RSI, EMA, ATR, and others. While these tools are powerful, they can be incredibly complex—not just for beginners but even for experienced traders. The challenge lies in applying these theoretical concepts effectively in real-world trading. It took me years of practice and refinement to master these principles and incorporate the best of them into my custom Forex indicator.

The beauty of this indicator lies in its simplicity. You don’t need to spend hours analyzing charts or decoding complicated signals. All you have to do is attach the indicator to your trading chart, and it will do the heavy lifting for you. The indicator continuously scans the market, analyzing price movements and identifying high-probability trading opportunities. When it detects an optimal entry point, it generates clear buy or sell signals. Additionally, it provides dynamic Trailing Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, helping you manage your trades with precision and confidence.

What sets this indicator apart is its ability to simplify complex market analysis into actionable insights. Whether you're a novice or a seasoned trader, this tool can save you time and effort while improving your trading decisions. It’s designed to work seamlessly across various market conditions, ensuring you never miss a potential opportunity.

Why choose RYUKAI HADOO?

No Lag & No Repaint : All signals are delivered in real-time, with no lag and no repainting of past signals with 100% guarranty

: Each signal gives you a smart TP & a trailing SL to ensure that you have a strong risk to reward ratio! Built-in Statistics Dashboard : Show the trend signal, including much pips between the signal and the price,entry prices, take profits, stop loss, and the tottal minute bitween the signal and ccorent price

