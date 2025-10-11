Ophir MT5

FREE; 1 copy left, I would like to hear from you if you're able to find good settings in the strategy tester.

NEW V2.0 Changes in algorithm and input parameters.

"OPHIR" Trades Gold on the M1, each trade has a hard SL and TP. NO dangerous strategies like martingale, grid or huge SL are used.

EA was profitable on a live signal before, but consecutive losses was a problem, I added a same direction time limiter.

Recommended:

XAUUSD, M1.

Low spread account is always a good option.

VPS.

"Ophir" MUST be traded on its own account, it's for risk management reasons and also to eliminate any interference with other EA's.

Warning; Buying ANY EA on the market is risky, I can't guarantee future profits.



