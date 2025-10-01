MultiSync Trade System
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Pablo Salgado
- Sürüm: 5.3
- Güncellendi: 1 Ekim 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 15
Hello! Are you a trader looking for an EA with an investing-style strategy?
If yes, this EA is for you!
This EA does not trade frequently, but when it does, profits are consistent, providing a steady monthly income while growing your account.
You can either:
-
Leave your money in the bank and earn minimal interest,
-
OR use this EA to generate monthly earnings.
While banks offer low returns, this Expert Advisor delivers higher profits. Simply choose the low or medium risk setting for a comfortable trading experience and use it on the three recommended currency pairs for optimal results.
Live Tracking:
-
Trading strategy
- Pattern recognition – Detects and analyzes market structures to identify potential reversal zones using Fibonacci-based measurements.
- Visual line analysis – Maps out support and resistance levels, as well as entry points, for the EA to start trading with enhanced decision-making.
Recovery mode
- Smart risk adjustment – Uses a carefully calibrated Martingale recovery system to adjust trade sizes while maintaining strategic risk control.
Key features
- Market volatility adaptation – Adjusts trading behavior based on real-time price fluctuations.
- Support & resistance mapping – Identifies critical price zones for accurate trade placement.
- AI-Powered Indicators & Technical Analysis – Utilizes semi-AI algorithms to improve trade accuracy.
“Semi-AI algorithms” means, emphasizing that the EA uses multiple dynamic built-in indicators rather than relying on a single one.
- Multi-currency optimization – Designed for AUDNZD, NZDCAD, and AUDCAD to maximize performance across different market conditions.
- Trades during economic news – Unlike most EAs, this system remains active even during major news events.
Unique advantages
- Precision Martingale strategy – Selectively increases lot sizes only when market conditions favor recovery, avoiding unnecessary risk.
- Trend-sensitive execution – Adjusts to price trends for improved trade reliability.
- Optimized timeframe – Designed to perform best on the M15 timeframe.
Supported currency pairs:
- AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD, NZD/CAD
Risk management levels:
- High risk: 500
- Medium risk: 700
- Low risk: 1000
Account requirements:
- Minimum capital: $3,000 – $10,000 (higher capital improves consistency)
- Leverage: 1:500
- Broker recommendation: Low-spread brokers such as IC Markets for better execution
Performance metrics
- Max drawdown:
- High risk: Up to 75%
- Low risk: Up to 25%
- Trade frequency: Typically 1–9 trades per week, ensuring only high-quality setups are executed.
Installation guide
- Attach the EA to the M15 chart on AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD.
- Select and configure your preferred risk level.
- Restart MT4 at least three times to ensure optimal functionality.
Important considerations
- Ensure your account meets the recommended requirements for stable execution.
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use this EA responsibly.