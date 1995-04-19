Follow the Color

The indicator consist of a moving average, color candles and zigzag dots


The candles and moving average is non repaint but the zigzag dots repaint


The idea is to trade in the direction of the trend


Buy Follow the Color and receive my indicator waves for free


Bullish signal - 1. Price above moving average

                       2. Green dot appeared below red candle

                       3. Enter after first green candle


Bearish signal - 1. Price below moving average

                       2. Red dot appeared above green candle

                       3. Enter after first red candle


Settings can be changed as preferred


Suitable for any symbol


Timeframe any with correct settings


Default - 5m to 15m


Please test before purchase

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


