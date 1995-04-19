Follow the Color
- Göstergeler
- Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
The indicator consist of a moving average, color candles and zigzag dots
The candles and moving average is non repaint but the zigzag dots repaint
The idea is to trade in the direction of the trend
Buy Follow the Color and receive my indicator waves for free
Bullish signal - 1. Price above moving average
2. Green dot appeared below red candle
3. Enter after first green candle
Bearish signal - 1. Price below moving average
2. Red dot appeared above green candle
3. Enter after first red candle
Settings can be changed as preferred
Suitable for any symbol
Timeframe any with correct settings
Default - 5m to 15m
Please test before purchase
