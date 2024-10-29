MT5 Telegram Control Pro

MT5 Telegram Control Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to integrate seamlessly with MetaTrader 5, enabling efficient and flexible trading management directly through Telegram.

With intuitive command-based operations, this bot allows traders of all levels to execute orders, manage positions, monitor market conditions, and automate strategies via Expert Advisors (EAs) in real-time. Whether you're a novice or a seasoned trader, MT5 Telegram Control Pro provides a powerful, user-friendly tool to streamline and enhance the trading experience.

Benefits

  • Efficiency & Flexibility: Enables trading management on the go, freeing you from constant desktop monitoring.

  • User-Friendly Interface: Simple, command-based structure suitable for all trader levels.

  • Real-Time Notifications & Insights: Receive instant updates and alerts on key market changes to make informed trading decisions.

  • Comprehensive Reporting: Offers in-depth performance insights to refine strategies.

  • Seamless Integration with MetaTrader 5: Developed specifically for MT5, ensuring smooth operations and reliability. Execute trades through Telegram commands without switching platforms.

  • Convenience & Accessibility: Execute trades and manage your portfolio directly from Telegram, available 24/7 for monitoring and trading anytime, anywhere.

  • Automation & Customizable Strategies: Automate trading strategies to reduce emotional decision-making, and tailor parameters according to risk tolerance and preferences.

  • Enhanced Security: Utilizes secure connections and authentication methods to protect user data and trading accounts.


Features:

  • Market & Pending Order Placement

  • Advanced Stop & Limit Commands

  • Expert Advisor (EA) Management

  • Watchlist Management

  • Charting & Visual Tools

  • Position & Trade Management

  • Automated Alerts & Notifications

  • Real-Time Reports & Performance Tracking

Pre-requisites and set up

  • Register a bot on telegram with BotFather.

  • Take note of the bot token generated and also the channel id.

  • The telegram EA will be placed on any chart, any timeframe.
[ DEMO ]
As this is a utility, it will not be possible to back test it, but I have created a demo version.

Download workable demo from here.

Conclusion

With Telegram Trader PRO, traders can harness the power of automation while enjoying the convenience of managing their trades within the familiar interface of Telegram. This bot not only simplifies the trading process but also empowers users with real-time insights and control over their trading activities.


--Telegram set up--

--simplified guide to setting up a Telegram bot for MetaTrader 5 to receive trading updates--

  1. Open Telegram and Search "BotFather": Launch Telegram, search for "BotFather," and select it.

  2. Create a New Bot:

    • Send /start and then /newbot to BotFather.
    • Give your bot a nickname and username (ending with "bot").

  3. Save Your API Token: BotFather will provide an API token. Save it for later.

  4. Create a Telegram Channel or Group: Set up where you want to receive trading updates if you haven't already.

  5. Add Bot as Administrator:

    • Open the channel/group, go to "Manage," and add the bot as an administrator.

  6. Retrieve Channel/Group ID:

    • Open a browser and enter https://api.telegram.org/bot&lt;token>/getUpdates (replace <token> with your bot's API token).
    • Find the "chat":{"id": entry with a negative number—this is your channel/group ID.

  7. MetaTrader 5 Configuration:

    • In MT5, go to "Tools" > "Options" > "Expert Advisors."
    • Allow WebRequest and add https://api.telegram.org to the URL list.

  8. Attach the Utility:

    • Attach the utility to your MT5 chart and fill in your Token, Chat ID, and magic number (for trade selection).

  9. Start Receiving Updates: Your bot is now ready to send trading updates and alerts to your Telegram channel or group.



Yazarın diğer ürünleri
MT4 Telegram Control Pro
Alister John Witbooy
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 Telegram Control Pro  is an advanced trading bot designed to integrate seamlessly with MetaTrader 4, enabling efficient and flexible trading management directly through Telegram. With intuitive command-based operations, this bot allows traders of all levels to execute orders, manage positions, monitor market conditions, and automate strategies in real-time. Whether you're a novice or a seasoned trader,   MT4 Telegram Control Pro   provides a powerful, user-friendly tool to streamline and en
