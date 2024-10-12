CandleZero
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Helge Christian Holtkamp
- Sürüm: 1.0
This is an Expert Advisor for Nasdaq 100 and other indices. I'm very sure it wont work on FX.
Best Time Frame is M5, M1 and Asset Nasdaq 100. Its a very profitable EA with very low DrawDown.
THIS VERSION WILL EXPIRE ON 30.12.2024
and turn into paid version.
So you can test it for free before you make a purchase.
No Grid
No Martingale
No Hedging
Stop Loss for each trade
What you can configure in the settings is:
Take Profit is Percentage of Distance between open price and stop loss. 100 means equal distance. For SL and TP
If you run it on M1 Time Frame Change
Offset 114
Trailing Pips Distance = 114
and
TPO Step 114
into 114
Try it out on the tester and see the results yourself.
Take a look at the enclosed sreenshots according to the better settings for M1 TimeFrame.
PLEASE LEAVE A REVIEW
here and tell us all where you did use the robot especially at what broker and how it did work.
Test it in the strategy tester first.
And also try it out on Demo Accounts Moneta Markests, IC Markets, Fusion Markets and any broker of your choice. Before you go live.
