CandleZero

This is an Expert Advisor for Nasdaq 100 and other indices. I'm very sure it wont work on FX.

Best Time Frame is M5, M1 and Asset Nasdaq 100. Its a very profitable EA with very low DrawDown.

THIS VERSION WILL EXPIRE ON 30.12.2024

and turn into paid version.


So you can test it for free before you make a purchase. 

No Grid

No Martingale

No Hedging

Stop Loss for each trade

What you can configure in the settings is:

Take Profit is Percentage of Distance between open price and stop loss. 100 means equal distance. For SL and TP

If you run it on M1 Time Frame Change

Offset                          114

Trailing Pips Distance = 114   

and

TPO Step                      114

into 114

Try it out on the tester and see the results yourself.

Take a look at the enclosed sreenshots according to the better settings for M1 TimeFrame.


PLEASE LEAVE A REVIEW 

here and tell us all where you did use the robot especially at what broker and how it did work.


Test it in the strategy tester first.

And also try it out on Demo Accounts Moneta Markests, IC Markets, Fusion Markets and any broker of your choice. Before you go live.





Filtrele:
thrushwood
29
thrushwood 2024.10.15 20:10 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

İncelemeye yanıt