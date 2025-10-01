The Trend Bomer indicator can be used alone or as an addition to your strategy. Does not repaint and causes no delay. Customizable SL and TP setting. It provides alerts as well as signals and when an alert is received orders are placed after waiting for the candle to close. The red arrow indicates the sell signal and the blue arrow indicates the buy signal. It can be optimized for all currencies, commodities or cryptocurrencies. You can change and optimize the settings using the "indicatorPeriod" function and adjust the sensitivity with the "boom" parameter. For all your questions and suggestions, please contact me via private message on MQL5. I wish you good earnings!