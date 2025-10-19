Luna Gold
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Adam Zolei
- Sürüm: 1.0
Luna Gold – The Free Version of Golden Nights
I’m pleased to announce that the free edition of one of my most successful Expert Advisors – Golden Nights – is now available under the name Luna Gold.
Luna Gold is designed for trading XAUUSD during nighttime hours, when the market tends to be calmer and more stable.
This EA represents a simplified version of Golden Nights, allowing you to experience the core strategy before upgrading to the premium edition.
Main Features
-
ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit
-
Breakeven and trailing stop mechanisms
-
Virtual or visible SL/TP options
-
Spread filter
-
Automatic trading time adjustment
All of these settings can be easily customized within the EA parameters.
Important Limitations in the Free Version
This free edition operates with a fixed lot size of 0.01.
The following advanced features are available only in the Golden Nights Premium version:
-
Recovery Mode
-
Automatic risk management based on account balance or equity
-
Daily and maximum drawdown limits – prop firm compatible
-
Additional filters and enhanced customization options
To unlock the full potential and flexibility of the strategy, consider upgrading to the Golden Nights EA Premium version.
User Guide
A detailed User Guide is provided to help you install, configure, and use the EA with ease.
Related Links
-
-
-
- [Recommended broker]
Recommendations
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: Any
-
Minimum Capital: 200 USD
-
Broker: Low spread, stable overnight execution; swap-free account recommended
Note: If your broker does not use GMT+2 (with DST), please check your gold trading hours under Market Watch → Specification → Trading Times, and adjust the EA’s trading time accordingly.