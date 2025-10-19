Luna Gold

Luna Gold – The Free Version of Golden Nights

I’m pleased to announce that the free edition of one of my most successful Expert Advisors – Golden Nights – is now available under the name Luna Gold.

Luna Gold is designed for trading XAUUSD during nighttime hours, when the market tends to be calmer and more stable.
This EA represents a simplified version of Golden Nights, allowing you to experience the core strategy before upgrading to the premium edition.

Main Features

  • ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Breakeven and trailing stop mechanisms

  • Virtual or visible SL/TP options

  • Spread filter

  • Automatic trading time adjustment

All of these settings can be easily customized within the EA parameters.

Important Limitations in the Free Version

This free edition operates with a fixed lot size of 0.01.
The following advanced features are available only in the Golden Nights Premium version:

  • Recovery Mode

  • Automatic risk management based on account balance or equity

  • Daily and maximum drawdown limits – prop firm compatible

  • Additional filters and enhanced customization options

To unlock the full potential and flexibility of the strategy, consider upgrading to the Golden Nights EA Premium version.

User Guide

A detailed User Guide is provided to help you install, configure, and use the EA with ease.

Related Links

Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: Any

  • Minimum Capital: 200 USD

  • Broker: Low spread, stable overnight execution; swap-free account recommended

Note: If your broker does not use GMT+2 (with DST), please check your gold trading hours under Market Watch → Specification → Trading Times, and adjust the EA’s trading time accordingly.

If you have any questions or need help with setup, feel free to send me a private message through MQL5.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Moving Average Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
4.44 (18)
Göstergeler
İşlem stratejinizde hareketli ortalamaları kullanıyorsanız, bu gösterge sizin için çok faydalı olabilir. İki hareketli ortalamanın kesişiminde sinyal sağlar, işitsel uyarılar gönderir, işlem platformunuzda bildirimler görüntüler ve olayla ilgili bir e-posta da gönderir. Kendi işlem tarzınıza ve stratejinize uyum sağlamak için kolayca özelleştirilebilir ayarlarla birlikte gelir. Ayarlanabilir parametreler: Hızlı MA (Fast MA) Yavaş MA (Slow MA) E-posta Gönder (Send_Email) İşitsel Uyarılar (Audibl
FREE
RSI GridMaster Mini
Adam Zolei
4.89 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Welcome! This is the RSI GridMaster Mini — the freely available, compact version of the popular RSI GridMaster system. The EA operates based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with a grid strategy , enabling continuous trading as the market moves. The Mini version uses a fixed lot size of 0.01 and trades exclusively on the H1 timeframe . All settings have been simplified to make the system easy to use, reliable, and beginner-friendly. Looking for More Power and Flexibility
FREE
MACD Signal alert
Adam Zolei
4.67 (6)
Göstergeler
Bu, MACD tabanlı bir trend takip göstergesidir ve 200 MA'nın üzerindeyken alım sinyalleri, altındayken satış sinyalleri sağlar. Sinyal, MACD'nin sıfır çizgisini geçtiğinde üretilir. Gösterge aynı zamanda stop loss olarak kullanılabilecek bir destek ve direnç seviyesini de görüntüler. Ayarlanabilir parametreler arasında MA dönemi, MACD hızlı EMA, yavaş EMA ve destek-direnç aralığı bulunur. Son mumların en düşük ve en yüksek noktalarına çizilir. Varsayılan ayarlar: SR aralığı: 10 MA dönemi: 20
FREE
RSI GridMaster
Adam Zolei
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI GridMaster – Advanced Grid Trading Expert Advisor Introducing the RSI GridMaster Expert Advisor, the result of extensive development and rigorous testing. This powerful trading system uses the RSI indicator to identify overbought and oversold zones, opening sell positions when the market is overbought and buy positions when it’s oversold — targeting consistent profits through a smart position averaging mechanism. With a broad range of customizable parameters, RSI GridMaster adapts to your p
Golden Thunder Basic
Adam Zolei
4.75 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Golden Thunder Basic: The Ideal Opportunity to Test Our Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Completely Free of Charge. Golden Thunder Basic is the perfect choice for those who want to explore the potential of gold trading with this scalping robot specifically developed for XAUUSD. This free version allows you to try out Golden Thunder’s core functions and strategy in real market conditions without any risk. It offers the same high standards as the full version, providing valuab
FREE
Golden Nights
Adam Zolei
4.71 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We're celebrating the autumn season with a special offer — the price of Golden Nights EA has been reduced by 40% for a limited time . Don't miss the chance to get one of the most profitable gold trading robots at a discounted price! Golden Nights EA is an automated trading system designed for trading XAUUSD during nighttime hours when the market tends to be calmer and more stable. Signal Features ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit Breakeven and trailing mechanisms Virtual SL/TP with op
MACD Signal indicator
Adam Zolei
4.75 (8)
Göstergeler
Bu, MACD tabanlı bir trend takip göstergesidir ve 200 MA'nın üzerindeyken alım sinyalleri, altındayken satış sinyalleri sağlar. Sinyal, MACD'nin sıfır çizgisini geçtiğinde üretilir. Gösterge aynı zamanda stop loss olarak kullanılabilecek bir destek ve direnç seviyesini de görüntüler. Ayarlanabilir parametreler arasında MA dönemi, MACD hızlı EMA, yavaş EMA ve destek-direnç aralığı bulunur. Son mumların en düşük ve en yüksek noktalarına çizilir. Varsayılan ayarlar: SR aralığı: 10 MA dönemi: 20
FREE
Engulfing Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
4 (6)
Göstergeler
Engulfing Candle Signal Alert: Elevate Your Trading Strategy   Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Engulfing Candle Signal Alert, the ultimate tool for identifying market reversals and enhancing your trading precision. Designed specifically for traders who value accuracy and timely alerts, this powerful indicator detects engulfing candle patterns, a key signal in technical analysis that often indicates a potential shift in market direction.   What is an Engulfing Candle?   An engu
FREE
Moving Average Signal Alert MT4
Adam Zolei
3.5 (2)
Göstergeler
İşlem stratejinizde hareketli ortalamaları kullanıyorsanız, bu gösterge sizin için çok faydalı olabilir. İki hareketli ortalamanın kesişiminde sinyal sağlar, işitsel uyarılar gönderir, işlem platformunuzda bildirimler görüntüler ve olayla ilgili bir e-posta da gönderir. Kendi işlem tarzınıza ve stratejinize uyum sağlamak için kolayca özelleştirilebilir ayarlarla birlikte gelir. Ayarlanabilir parametreler: Hızlı MA (Fast MA) Yavaş MA (Slow MA) E-posta Gönder (Send_Email) İşitsel Uyarılar (Audibl
FREE
Golden Thunder
Adam Zolei
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Golden Thunder: The Ultimate Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Unlock the potential of gold trading with Golden Thunder, a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for scalping strategies. This powerful tool focuses on intraday breakout points to maximize your profits efficiently and effectively. Key Features: Intraday Scalping Strategy:   Optimized for M30 timeframe, Golden Thunder expertly identifies and capitalizes on intraday breakout points. Advanced Filters:   Includes
Engulfing Candle Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Engulfing Candle Signal Alert: Elevate Your Trading Strategy   Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Engulfing Candle Signal Alert, the ultimate tool for identifying market reversals and enhancing your trading precision. Designed specifically for traders who value accuracy and timely alerts, this powerful indicator detects engulfing candle patterns, a key signal in technical analysis that often indicates a potential shift in market direction.   What is an Engulfing Candle?   An engu
FREE
Jade Jaguar
Adam Zolei
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Jade Jaguar: The Ultimate Trend Reversal Expert Advisor Elevate your trading game with Jade Jaguar, a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to harness the power of Moving Averages and RSI indicators for optimal market timing. Jade Jaguar excels in identifying overbought and oversold market conditions, ensuring you enter trades with precision when these crucial thresholds are met. Settings of the results shown in the images: Settings Key Features: Advanced Market Analysis: Utilizes Mo
RSI Grid Master Mini
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Welcome! This is the   RSI GridMaster Mini   — the freely available, compact version of the popular RSI GridMaster system. The EA operates based on the   Relative Strength Index (RSI)   indicator combined with a   grid strategy , enabling continuous trading as the market moves. The Mini version uses a   fixed lot size of 0.01   and trades exclusively on the   H1 timeframe . All settings have been simplified to make the system easy to use, reliable, and beginner-friendly. Looking for More Power
FREE
Golden Thunder Basic MT4
Adam Zolei
1 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Golden Thunder Basic: The Ideal Opportunity to Test Our Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Completely Free of Charge. Golden Thunder Basic is the perfect choice for those who want to explore the potential of gold trading with this scalping robot specifically developed for XAUUSD. This free version allows you to try out Golden Thunder’s core functions and strategy in real market conditions without any risk. It offers the same high standards as the full version, providing valuabl
FREE
Golden Nights MT4
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We’re celebrating the autumn season with a special offer — the price of Golden Nights EA has been reduced by 40% for a limited time . Don’t miss the chance to get one of the most profitable gold trading robots at a discounted price! Golden Nights EA is an automated trading system designed for trading XAUUSD during nighttime hours when the market tends to be calmer and more stable. Signal Features ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit Breakeven and trailing mechanisms Virtual SL/TP with op
Support and Resistance Alert
Adam Zolei
Yardımcı programlar
Enhance Your Trading with the Support and Resistance Alert! Ready to take your trading to the next level? Introducing the Support and Resistance Alert—the ultimate tool to precisely identify market turning points! Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resistance Lines: The indicator automatically draws support and resistance levels based on local lows and highs, giving you clear guidance on where the market is likely to reverse. Real-Time Alerts: Stay ahead of the market with customizable alerts. G
FREE
RSI GridMaster MT4
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI GridMaster – Advanced Grid Trading Expert Advisor Introducing the RSI GridMaster Expert Advisor, the result of extensive development and rigorous testing. This powerful trading system uses the RSI indicator to identify overbought and oversold zones, opening sell positions when the market is overbought and buy positions when it’s oversold — targeting consistent profits through a smart position averaging mechanism. With a broad range of customizable parameters, RSI GridMaster adapts to your p
Trendline Trader Basic
Adam Zolei
Yardımcı programlar
Introducing our simple yet powerful trendline trading expert, designed to open positions upon trendline breaks or touches based on predefined parameters. All you need to do is rename it to buy, sell, buy limit, or sell limit. As the name suggests, this is the basic version with minimal features. However, if you're looking for a truly professional trendline trading expert equipped with various trading management tools, automatic position sizing, trailing stops, breakeven points, partial closures,
FREE
Support and Resistance Alert MT4
Adam Zolei
Yardımcı programlar
Enhance Your Trading with the Support and Resistance Alert! Ready to take your trading to the next level? Introducing the Support and Resistance Alert—the ultimate tool to precisely identify market turning points! Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resistance Lines: The indicator automatically draws support and resistance levels based on local lows and highs, giving you clear guidance on where the market is likely to reverse. Real-Time Alerts: Stay ahead of the market with customizable alerts. Ge
FREE
Jade Jaguar Basic
Adam Zolei
Uzman Danışmanlar
Jade Jaguar Basic uses a sophisticated market analysis combining Moving Averages and RSI to pinpoint overbought or oversold conditions for precise trade entries. It incorporates an averaging strategy to enhance trade management and uses profit and loss control to close positions based on accumulated pips, equipped with spread and time filters for added precision. Optimized Trading Recommendations: The robot is tailored for EUR/USD and GBP/USD pairs, offering optimal performance. With fine-tuned
FREE
RSI Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
Göstergeler
Why the RSI Alert Indicator is Essential for Your Trading Toolkit In the fast-paced world of trading, timely and accurate information is crucial. The RSI Alert Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help you stay ahead of the market by providing real-time alerts when the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaches critical levels. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, this indicator can significantly enhance your trading strategy by pinpointing potential market reversals with
Manual Grid Assistant
Adam Zolei
Yardımcı programlar
Welcome, we introduce the Manual Grid Assistant, which can be an excellent complement to your manual grid trading! The Manual Grid Assistant is an efficient and sophisticated trading tool that perfectly complements manual grid trading strategies. This tool allows you to manage manually opened positions on your behalf while ensuring maximum profit and controlling risk. One of its main advantages is that it automatically closes all open positions when a predefined total pip reach or a specified p
Jade Jaguar Basic MT4
Adam Zolei
Uzman Danışmanlar
J ade Jaguar Basic uses a sophisticated market analysis combining Moving Averages and RSI to pinpoint overbought or oversold conditions for precise trade entries. It incorporates an averaging strategy to enhance trade management and uses profit and loss control to close positions based on accumulated pips, equipped with spread and time filters for added precision. Optimized Trading Recommendations: The robot is tailored for EUR/USD and GBP/USD pairs, offering optimal performance. With fine-tune
FREE
Trend Line Trader Basic
Adam Zolei
Yardımcı programlar
Introducing our simple yet powerful trendline trading expert, designed to open positions upon trendline breaks or touches based on predefined parameters. All you need to do is rename it to buy, sell, buy limit, or sell limit. As the name suggests, this is the basic version with minimal features. However, if you're looking for a truly professional trendline trading expert equipped with various trading management tools, automatic position sizing, trailing stops, breakeven points, partial closures,
FREE
Trend Line Break Alert
Adam Zolei
Göstergeler
Bu, bir trend çizgisinin kırılmasında bir uyarı sağlayan basit bir göstergedir. Eğer ticaretinizde trend çizgilerini kullanmaya alışkınsanız, bu kullanışlı olabilir. Ayarlanabilir parametreler arasında: Mum kimliği: Kırılma sonrasında hangi mumda sinyal verileceği Ve üç tür uyarı: E-posta Gönder İşitsel Uyarılar Push Bildirimleri Telefonunuzda bildirim uyarılarını nasıl kuracağınızı öğrenmek için bu videoyu izleyin: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4oO-3fMQ4QA Kurulum kılavuzu: https://www.m
Ultimate TrendMaster
Adam Zolei
Yardımcı programlar
Welcome! We are delighted to introduce our latest expert, which is a semi-automatic trading system that includes all the features you need for position management. Simply draw a line on a significant trend or supply-demand level, and the expert will take care of the rest for you. It comes with a wide range of risk management and position management tools, such as trailing stop, partial closure, break even, determination of stop loss and take profit levels using ATR, as well as automatic lot sizi
Position Control MT4
Adam Zolei
Yardımcı programlar
The Position Control is an intuitive yet powerful trading tool that facilitates risk management from entry to exit.  It includes automatic lot sizing, fixed stop loss and take profit features, or determines them using the ATR indicator. After opening a position, you can set automatic break-even points, trailing stops, and choose from three types of partial closures. Moreover, if you open a 0.01 lot position from your phone, the expert will automatically close it and open a risk-managed position
Manual Grid Assistant MT4
Adam Zolei
Yardımcı programlar
Welcome, we introduce the Manual Grid Assistant, which can be an excellent complement to your manual grid trading! The Manual Grid Assistant is an efficient and sophisticated trading tool that perfectly complements manual grid trading strategies. This tool allows you to manage manually opened positions on your behalf while ensuring maximum profit and controlling risk. One of its main advantages is that it automatically closes all open positions when a predefined total pip reach or a specified p
RSI Signal Alert Indicator
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Why the RSI Alert Indicator is Essential for Your Trading Toolkit In the fast-paced world of trading, timely and accurate information is crucial. The RSI Alert Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help you stay ahead of the market by providing real-time alerts when the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaches critical levels. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, this indicator can significantly enhance your trading strategy by pinpointing potential market reversals with
Golden Thunder EA
Adam Zolei
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Golden Thunder: The Ultimate Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Unlock the potential of gold trading with Golden Thunder, a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for scalping strategies. This powerful tool focuses on intraday breakout points to maximize your profits efficiently and effectively. Key Features: Intraday Scalping Strategy: Optimized for M30 timeframe, Golden Thunder expertly identifies and capitalizes on intraday breakout points. Advanced Filters: Includes time
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt