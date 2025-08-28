EurUsa EA

EA opens orders with the confirmation of five different indicators and has shown good results in backtests conducted since 2012. It has an internal take profit and stop loss algorithm, yet it protects each trade with a stop loss to guard against sudden price movements.

EA can operate with a low balance of around 50 USD and is trained for the EUR/USD M30 timeframe. It can provide annual returns of over 200%, making 3 or 4 trades per month or 1 trade per week.

The default settings are for brokers like ICMarket and Pepperstone, which operate on winter GMT+2 and summer GMT+3.

To set the GMT, ask your broker about the winter time and add it to the GMT function; you won’t need to change it again, as the EA will adjust the GMT settings automatically.

It is recommended to use the default settings, but you can use the settings file in the comments if you wish.

Past performance cannot guarantee future results. We will continue to develop the EA by adapting it to the market. 
This EA is not sold outside the MQL5 market, so please do not be deceived by scammers.


