Digital Arrows AM

The presented technical analysis indicator marks the points on the price chart of a financial instrument at which the short-term/long-term trend has changed its direction.

The indicator identifies the trend direction by analyzing the divergence of the price series with the data of the digital filter selected by the user.

The ability of the applied digital filters to adapt to sharp price fluctuations allows achieving high efficiency of the indicator signals in most markets.

The indicator signals are not redrawn.

In addition to the direct signals about the change in the price movement direction, the indicator draws trend lines on the price chart based on the values ​​of the digital filter.

The indicator trend lines allow you to visualize longer-term trends and filter out signals directed against them.

Rules for using the indicator for transactions to buy a financial instrument: