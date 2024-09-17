EA Golden Leaf is programmed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). EA trades completely automatically on the MT4 platform by analyzing price and tick patterns and momentum, combined with intelligent noise filtering algorithms to calculate trading signals. The EA strategy combines scalping with trailing methods to optimize performance and manage risk. All trades have Stop Loss, along with the option to turn on/off the Trailing feature.

EA is simple to use and install, users only need to install the default (for Gold there are 2 digits).

Settings:

Max Spread = 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the pair) Fixed Lot = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot) ; Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size) Auto Lot = 1.0 to 2.0 (=1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...) Take Profit = 250 (points) Stop Loss = 500 (points) Trailing = 10 (points) Start Trailing = 50 (points) Use Trailing = True (or False) Time Start = 01:30 (hh:mm) Time End = 22:30 (hh:mm) Magic Number = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

Pair: XAUUSD. Time frame: M5 or any timeframe. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms). Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 25 points. Min Balance: $ 300 Stops Level = 0 (check the Stops Level by: Press Ctrl + U, select currency pair, click Properties and Stops Level on the 3rd line)