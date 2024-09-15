HFT Lot Rebate

HFT Lot Maker is an advanced Forex EA (Expert Advisor) designed for smart, consistent trading profits. It utilizes a trend-following strategy combined with a grid system, opening a high volume of orders to maximize rebates from traded lots. While focusing on generating rebates, the EA also prioritizes sustainable long-term profits.

The developer has thoroughly tested the system on a Cent account, ensuring reliable performance. This makes the EA suitable for traders of all levels, from beginners to professionals.

Usage Recommendations:

Users can apply the default settings immediately for easy setup.
It is recommended to use the EA with a Cent account for maximizing profits and rebates.
Minimum Balance : 10,000 cent
TimeFrame : M5

Pair : xauusd


If you're looking for an EA that not only generates rebates but also delivers consistent profits, HFT Lot Maker is the perfect choice!

SYED ASIF
64
SYED ASIF 2025.04.24 09:37 
 

I had the worst experience of my trading life with HFT Lot Rebate. In just ONE DAY, this so-called bot wiped out my entire account! There was no proper risk management, no reliability – absolutely NOTHING that works in this bot. And when I tried to reach out for help, Mr. Panjapol Kanka – who is supposed to provide support – completely ignored my messages. Zero response, zero responsibility. This bot is a scam. It’s nothing but a money-wasting trap. The service is pathetic, the bot logic is flawed, and the support team is practically non-existent. I regret ever trusting this system. Don’t fall for this trap like I did. Save your money, your time, and your mental peace. This is hands down the worst trading bot and support I have ever seen. Stay away. HFT Lot Rebate = 100% loss + 0% support.

