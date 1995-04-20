Spread Indicator for mt4

FREE Spread indicator for MetaTrader 4

this indicator includes:

-average spread

-current spread

-minimum spread

-maximum spread


If you are interested in my products I recommend you visit my page where you can find:

Experts Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/119456?source=Site+Profile

indicators: https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/120038?source=Site+Profile


I hope the spread indicator will be useful to you.


https://www.mql5.com/it/users/kappa05


Önerilen ürünler
SMA Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Göstergeler
Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!             Product Version: 1.01           Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals           Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)           Key Features: Buy Signal: Green upward arrow () appears below the candle  Sell Signal : Red downward arrow () appears above the candle Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy. ️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-i
FREE
Chart Mirror Client MT4
Fabio Albano
Göstergeler
This indicator will mirror the assets in use in another metatrader, being able to choose the timeframe and a template. This is the Metatrader 4 Client, it needs the Metatrader 4 or 5 Server versions: Metatrader 4 Mirror Chart Server: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88644 Metatrader 5 Mirror Chart Server:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88652 Details of how it works in the video.
FREE
Traditional MACD MT4
Daniel Lewis
4.58 (55)
Göstergeler
MACD indicator in MetaTrader 4/5 looks different than MACD does in most other charting software. That is because the MetaTrader 4/5 version of MACD displays the MACD line as a histogram when it is traditionally displayed as a line. Additionally, the MetaTrader 4/5 version computes the Signal line using an SMA, while according to MACD definition it is supposed to be an EMA. The MetaTrader 4/5 version also does not compute a true MACD Histogram (the difference between the MACD/Signal lines). This
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Göstergeler
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
TPX Heiken Ashi
TPX
Göstergeler
Indicator to be placed in the same folder as Dash to activate the alert filter with Heiken Aish. After downloading the indicator, copy it to the same folder so Dash can read the indicator. It is not necessary to insert it into the chart, this is only for Dash to search for signals and inform the direction of buying and selling of the Indicator. Check if the indicator's path is correct within Dash.
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Göstergeler
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
BoxInside MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.83 (6)
Göstergeler
This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually. Indicator operation features The indicator works on the timeframes from M5 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods: M1 - for periods from M5 to H1, M5 - for the H4 period, M30 - for the D1 period, H4 - for the W1 period, D1 - for the MN period. The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considered to be c
FREE
MACD in MA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Göstergeler
iMACD in iMA is indicator to change color in iMA if iMACD is upper of zero (up trend) or lower of zero (down trend). It is a useful tool to track when the upside and the downside iMACD on iMA. You can to get source code from here . Parameters MA_Periods — Period for iMA. MA_Method — Method for iMA. MACD_FastEMA — Fast EMA for MACD. MACD_SlowEMA — Slow EMA for MACD. MACD_SignalSMA — SMA signal for MACD. MACD_ApliedPrice — Price used for MACD. BarsCount — How many bars will show the line. Revers
FREE
Forex Market Profile and Vwap
Lorentzos Roussos
4.83 (6)
Göstergeler
Forex Piyasası Profili (kısaca FMP) Bu ne değildir: FMP, klasik harf kodlu TPO ekranı değildir, genel grafik veri profili hesaplamasını görüntülemez ve grafiği periyotlara bölmez ve hesaplamaz. Bu ne yapar : En önemlisi, FMP göstergesi, kullanıcı tanımlı spektrumun sol kenarı ile kullanıcı tanımlı spektrumun sağ kenarı arasında bulunan verileri işleyecektir. Kullanıcı, fare ile göstergenin her iki ucunu çekerek spektrumu tanımlayabilir. Göstergeler sağ kenar canlı çubuğa ve daha uzağa (gelec
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Göstergeler
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Göstergeler
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
Opened Position Info
Miroslav Vokaty
Göstergeler
The indicator summarizes all open positions. Settings: HeaderTextColor = Yellow;     // Header text color FooterTextColor = Yellow;     // Text color in totals ProfitColorPositive = Lime;   // Color for gain values ProfitColorNegative = Red;    // Color for loss values SeparatorColor = Gray;        // Color for separators FontSize = 12;                  // Text size LineSpacing = 15;               // Line spacing FontName = "Courier New";    // Font name TableCorner = 0;                // 0: Top
FREE
Cumulative Delta MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.86 (29)
Göstergeler
The indicator analyzes the volume scale and splits it into two components - seller volumes and buyer volumes, and also calculates the delta and cumulative delta. The indicator does not flicker or redraw, its calculation and plotting are performed fairly quickly, while using the data from the smaller (relative to the current) periods. The indicator operation modes can be switched using the Mode input variable: Buy - display only the buyer volumes. Sell - display only the seller volumes. BuySell -
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Göstergeler
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
OrderBlock TS Roman
Vladislav Vlastovskii
3.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Индикатор строит блоки заказов (БЗ) по торговой системе (ТС) Романа. Поиск блоков осуществляется одновременно на двух таймфремах: текущем и старшем (определяемым в настройках). Для оптимизации и игнорирования устаревших блоков в настройках задается ограничение количества дней в пределах которых осуществляется поиск блоков. Блоки строятся по правилам ТС состоящем из трех шагов: какую свечу вынесли (что?); какой свечой вынесли (чем?); правило отрисовки (как?).
FREE
Tick Speed Free
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Tick Speed Free povides a on-chart label of tick speed to allow you to see the ebb and flow of market activity. Observing rises and falls in tick speed may allow you to better time entries to reduce slippage and re-quotes. Options include: - colores for low-mid-high tick speeds - placement and styling - prefix & suffix to customise the speed label Troubleshooting: - Note, in the tester environment, tick timings are limited to what is supplied by the tester environment and it's speed - If there
FREE
SuperTrend Scanner FREE
FXsolutions
5 (2)
Göstergeler
This scanner shows the trend values of the well known indicator SuperTrend for up to 30 instruments and 8 time frames. You can get alerts via MT4, Email and Push-Notification as soon as the direction of the trend changes. This is the FREE version of the indicator: SuperTrend Scanner The free version works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD! Important Information How you can maximize the potential of the scanner, please read here: www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718074 With the following FREE indicator you c
FREE
TPX Calculadora de Lotes
TPX
Göstergeler
The tool that will help you calculate the lot accurately for the risk you need, if you want to risk 1% of your account, just enter the entry, target and stop values ​​ and you will have the lot size to use and only lose the chosen percentage. You can also choose a fixed value. This tool will help you with consistency, because you can only be consistent if you operate consistently and enter with fixed loss values, it is an INFALLIBLE way to be consistent!!!!
FREE
Magic Macd Cross
Christophe Godart
Göstergeler
This classic "old school" MAGIC MACD indicator gives you the cross of the parameters you set. Standart setting is (12,26,9) . The arrows give you a possible change of trend. Be careful and do not use this indicator as a single signal source. FREE version  Please feel free to check out our other REX indicator series. We do have other free indicators.     "OLD BUT GOLD"
FREE
Acceleration Fractals 4Free
Vladimir Tkach
Göstergeler
The indicator analyzes the change in the minimum and maximum prices of the previous bars fixing the entrance of the big players. If the change (delta) increases, a signal is displayed on the graph in the form of an arrow. At the same time, virtual trade on history is carried out. In the free version, virtual trade is performed without refills in case of a repeat of the signal. The results of virtual trading in the form of losses / losses, profitability, drawdown and transaction lines are display
FREE
HMA Trend
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.59 (69)
Göstergeler
A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Features The movement d
FREE
FFx Stochastic
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.6 (5)
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
MACD plus TDI
Devy Tanusukma
Göstergeler
Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) combined with Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) Input parameters: signal mode: true if you want to plug it into STAT (Signal Tester and Trader) arrow shift: distance between TDI line to arrow on chart middle band: use middle band (middle bolinger band) signal filter price line: use 50 price line signal filter RSI period RSI price method volatility period moving average RSI period moving average signal period moving average method use MACD indicator fast MAC
FREE
FFx Force Index
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx Volumes
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
3.5 (2)
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
Pips Hunter PRO MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Göstergeler
Pips Hunter PRO birkaç yıl içinde geliştirilmiştir ve selefinin geliştirilmiş bir versiyonudur. Bu güçlü gösterge, alım ve satım girişleri oluşturmak için piyasa ve fiyat geçmişini analiz eder. Bu girişlerin hesaplanması için, birlikte çalışan farklı göstergelerin yanı sıra daha az uygun girişleri filtreleyen ve bunları ortadan kaldıran karmaşık bir istatistiksel logaritma kullanır / MT5 sürümü . Özellikler Yeniden boyama yok Bu gösterge, yeni veriler geldiğinde değerlerini değiştirmez Gecik
FREE
FFx ATR
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Göstergeler
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Temel amaç: "Pin Çubukları", finansal piyasa grafiklerindeki pin çubuklarını otomatik olarak algılamak için tasarlanmıştır. Bir pim çubuğu, karakteristik bir gövdeye ve uzun bir kuyruğa sahip, bir trendin tersine çevrilmesini veya düzeltilmesini işaret edebilen bir mumdur. Nasıl çalışır: Gösterge, grafikteki her mumu analiz ederek mumun gövdesinin, kuyruğunun ve burnunun boyutunu belirler. Önceden tanımlanmış parametrelere karşılık gelen bir pim çubuğu algılandığında, gösterge, pim çubuğunun y
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , tanesi sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   $30   için   ilk hafta   veya   ilk 3 alışveriş te olacak!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : En son haberler için MQL5 kanalımı takip edin Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner, fiyat yapısına hacim bağlamı ekleyen bir destek‑direnç göstergesidir. İşlem hareketinin son pivotlar çevresinde nasıl kümelendiğini göstererek, alım veya satım ilgisinin en yoğun olduğu seviyeleri görmeyi sağlar. MT5 sürümü için:  Volumatic Support
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
EZT Trend göstergesi size trendi, geri çekilmeyi ve giriş fırsatlarını gösterecektir. İsteğe bağlı filtreleme ve her türlü uyarı mevcuttur. E-posta ve anlık bildirim uyarıları eklendi. Ayrıca bu göstergeyi temel alan ve yakında kullanıma sunulacak bir EA da geliştiriyoruz. İki renkli histogram ve bir çizgiden oluşan çok işlevli bir göstergedir. Bu, bir trendin yönünün ve gücünün görsel bir temsilidir; ayrıca çizgide veya histogramda birçok kez sapma bulacaksınız. Gösterge, otomatik parametre
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Göstergeler
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumetrik Sipariş Blokları Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi göstergesi, önemli piyasa katılımcılarının siparişleri biriktirdiği kilit fiyat bölgelerini belirleyerek piyasa davranışına daha derin bir içgörü arayan tüccarlar için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. Bu bölgeler, Volumetrik Sipariş Bloklar
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
EA Gold Trader for Propfirms
Nicola Capatti
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Gold Trader for Prop-Firms Prop Firm zorluklarını hassasiyet ve güvenilirlikle aşmanız için mükemmel bir müttefik! "EA Gold Trader for Prop-Firms", en bilinen Prop Firm'lerin zorluklarını başarıyla tamamlamak ve sonraki aşamalarda işlemlerin kontrolünü ve istikrarını sağlamak amacıyla özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışman (Expert Advisor)dır. Esnek yapılandırması ve optimize edilmiş parametreleri sayesinde, bu EA Prop Firm gereksinimlerini karşılamak için idealdir ve güvenilir, kontrollü
HFT System for MT5
Nicola Capatti
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT5 için HFT System – Yüksek Frekanslı Ticaret için Nihai Uzman Danışman On Yıllık Başarı, 9 Aylık Geliştirme MT5 için HFT System, on yılı aşkın algoritmik ticaret tecrübesinin ve dokuz aylık yoğun bir geliştirme sürecinin sonucudur. Finansal piyasalarda yüksek performans ve istikrar sağlamak için tasarlanmıştır. Bu Uzman Danışman (EA), yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) alanında en üst düzey optimizasyonu temsil eder ve hızlı ve verimli işlemler sağlamak için gelişmiş algoritmalar ve sağlam strate
MA cross Bot for MT5
Nicola Capatti
Uzman Danışmanlar
MA Cross Bot, MetaTrader 5 için tamamen ücretsiz bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA) ve yalnızca eğitimsel ve demonstratif amaçlarla geliştirilmiştir. Algoritmik işlemeye yeni başlayanlara, finansal piyasalarda en yaygın kullanılan stratejilerden biri olan hareketli ortalama kesişimini anlamaları için basit ama pratik bir araç sunar. EA fiyat hareketlerini takip eder ve iki hareketli ortalama kesiştiğinde sinyalin yönüne göre otomatik olarak alım veya satım pozisyonu açar. Bu temel mantık birçok strateji
FREE
Wall Street Indicator
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Ultimate Arrow Indicator - Ticaret Başarınız için Araç! Çok şey vaat eden ama az şey sunan araçlardan bıktınız mı? MT4 için Ultimate Arrow Indicator, ticaretinizi bir sonraki seviyeye taşıyan nihai çözümünüzdür. Bu gösterge, size net, güvenilir ve tavizsiz sinyaller sunmak için cerrahi bir hassasiyetle tasarlanmıştır. İşte bu yüzden Ultimate Arrow Indicator, deneyimli trader'lar ve yeni başlayanlar için ideal bir seçimdir: Olağanüstü Performans - Kanıtlanmış Sonuçlar 1 yıl detaylı geri test: %9
Trend Precision Oscillator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Trend Precision Oscillator – Trend Analizinde İnce ve Hassas Yaklaşım Trend Precision Oscillator , finansal piyasalarda fiyat hareketlerini yüksek çözünürlükte ve derinlemesine analiz etmek amacıyla tasarlanmış bir göstergedir. Sahip olduğu özel algoritma sayesinde volatilite, yönsel dinamikler ve mikro-iyilemelere bağlı fiyat yapısını analiz ederek –10 000 ile +10 000 arasında değerler üretir. Mutlak değer hareketin gücünü yansıtırken, işaret (pozitif ya da negatif) hâkim yönü belirtir. Bu saye
Enhanced RSI for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Enhanced RSI: Daha Derin Teknik Analiz için Hibrit Bir Gösterge Enhanced RSI, yatırımcılara daha kapsamlı ve doğru bir piyasa analizi sağlamak için tasarlanmış, çok yönlü ve özelleştirilebilir bir teknik göstergedir. Hareketli ortalamalar, RSI ve MACD'nin en iyi özelliklerini birleştirerek, bu gösterge, momentum ve trend gücü hakkında çok boyutlu bir bakış açısı sunar. Ana Özellikler: Mükemmel Hibritleşme: Enhanced RSI, hareketli ortalamalar, RSI ve MACD'nin yeteneklerini birleştirerek fiyat har
Volume Profile for mt4
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Volume Profile Indicator for MT4 Gain a trading edge with the "Volume Profile" indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). This advanced technical analysis tool allows you to precisely identify key support and resistance levels based on transaction volume. Easily visualize market areas of high interest, where trading volumes are highest, and use this information to make more informed trading decisions. Key Features: Clear and detailed visualization : The indicator displays volume histograms directly on th
Color Range Indicator
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Presentation of the "Color Range Indicator" The "Color Range Indicator" is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for the MT4 platform, perfect for traders who want a clear and immediate view of market trends. This indicator draws a colored line based on the current trend, making it easier to interpret price movements. Indicator Description: Green line : Indicates an uptrend. Use this signal to consider buying opportunities. Red line : Indicates a downtrend. Use this signal to consider sell
Ultimate Follow Line for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Follow Line göstergesi, piyasa eğilimlerini doğru bir şekilde belirlemek ve izlemek isteyen yatırımcılar için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, fiyat değişimlerine dinamik olarak uyum sağlar ve fiyat hareketlerini düzgün ve sürekli bir şekilde izleyen bir çizgi çizer. Görsel sadeliği ve trend değişimlerini sinyallemede etkinliği ile Follow Line, her yatırımcının stratejisine mükemmel bir katkı sağlar. Ana Özellikler: Trend Takibi: Follow Line, fiyatı yakından takip eder ve yatırımcıların mev
RealTime Multi Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
"Real Time MultiIndicator" Nedir? "Real Time MultiIndicator", teknik analizinizi basitleştirmek ve optimize etmek için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret aracıdır. Bu devrim niteliğindeki gösterge, birden fazla zaman diliminden ve teknik göstergeden gelen sinyalleri toplar ve bunları tek, net ve okunması kolay bir tabloda görüntüler. Sürekli olarak grafik değiştirmeden veya her göstergesi manuel olarak analiz etmeden piyasayı tam ve ayrıntılı bir şekilde görmek istiyorsanız, "Real Time MultiIndica
Forex Scanner for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
77.90 USD'DEN 37.90 USD'YE DÜŞEN İNDİRİM, 1 EYLÜL PAZAR GÜNÜNE KADAR GEÇERLİDİR "Forex Scanner" Nedir? "Forex Scanner", Forex piyasasında gerçek zamanlı olarak size kapsamlı bir genel bakış sağlamak için tasarlanmış güçlü bir ticaret aracıdır. Bu gelişmiş gösterge, birden fazla teknik göstergeden ve zaman dilimlerinden önemli verileri toplar, böylece ticaret fırsatlarını hızla belirlemenizi sağlar. Çok sayıda varlık ve parametreyi izlemek istiyorsanız, grafikler arasında geçiş yapmadan "Forex Sc
Forex Scalper Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Forex Scalper Göstergesi – Finansal Piyasalarda Kazanmak İçin Hassasiyet Aracınız MT4 için Forex Scalper Göstergesi, piyasada maksimum hassasiyetle scalping yapmak isteyen tüm yatırımcılar için mükemmel bir yardımcıdır. Hassas verilere dayalı analiz sayesinde, bu gösterge size hızlı kararlar vermenizi sağlayacak, zamanında ve doğru sinyaller sunar. Özel Hassasiyet Grafikte gösterilen her bir ok titiz hesaplamalarla oluşturulmuştur ve en iyi giriş ve çıkış fırsatlarını sağlar. Bunlar rastgele s
Ultimate Index Advisor
Nicola Capatti
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Ultimate Index Advisor, piyasa hareketlerini hassas bir şekilde analiz etmek ve dinamik olarak ticaret fırsatlarını belirlemek için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Gösterge, trendlere, düzeltmelere ve geri dönüşlere göre optimize edilmiş strateji kombinasyonlarına dayalı sinyaller sunarak, farklı ticaret stilleri için çok yönlü bir araçtır. Kullanıcı dostu arayüzü ile Ultimate Index Advisor, grafik üzerinde görülebilir oklarla net giriş ve çıkış noktalarını vurgular, ticaret kararlarındaki be
Trend Oscillator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trend Osilatörü: Pürüzsüz ve Güvenilir Piyasa Trend Tanımlaması Trend Osilatörü, yatırımcıların trend yönünü ve potansiyel dönüş noktalarını doğru bir şekilde belirlemelerine yardımcı olmak için tasarlanmış, MT4 için gelişmiş bir göstergedir. Sezgisel bir görsel gösterim ile bu gösterge, piyasanın yukarı veya aşağı trendde olduğunu net bir şekilde gösterir, analizi basitleştirir ve grafiğin okunabilirliğini artırır. Çeşitli piyasalarda ve zaman dilimlerinde kullanılabilir, bu da farklı işlem iht
AI Trading Consultant
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
AI Trading Consultant , piyasaları analiz etmek ve anlamak için güvenilir bir teknoloji tabanlı araç arayan yatırımcılar için geliştirilmiş gelişmiş bir göstergedir. Uzun kısa süreli hafıza içeren bir tekrarlayan sinir ağı ( RNN LSTM ) tarafından desteklenen AI Trading Consultant, alım ve satım sinyallerini net bir şekilde sunarak, potansiyel piyasa hareketlerini belirlemeye yardımcı olur ve işlem kararlarını destekler. Temel Özellikler: Gelişmiş Yapay Zeka (RNN LSTM) Bu gösterge, uzun süreli h
BTC Follow Line Indicator
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
BTC Follow Line - Bitcoin Ticaret Rehberiniz BTC Follow Line, yalnızca kripto para piyasaları için tasarlanmış, özellikle Bitcoin’e odaklanan gelişmiş bir göstergedir. Orta ve uzun vadeli güvenilir Al ve Sat sinyalleri arayanlar için mükemmeldir. Bu araç, tüm zaman dilimlerinde çalışır ve ticaret ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar. Neden BTC Follow Line’ı tercih etmelisiniz? Basit ve sezgisel : Temiz ve kolay okunabilir bir arayüz, zahmetsizce bilinçli kararlar almanıza yardımcı olur. Çok yönlülük : Hı
AI Indicator For MT4
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
AI Indicator: Akıllı Ticaretin Geleceği Elinizin Altında Yeni bir ticaret çağrısına hoş geldiniz. AI Indicator , tüm seviyelerdeki traderlar için mükemmel bir yardımcıdır ve güvenilir verilere ve gelişmiş analizlere dayalı kararlar almanıza yardımcı olmak için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay Zeka'nın (AI) gücünden yararlanan bu araç, her piyasada ve her zaman diliminde uyum sağlama yeteneğiyle öne çıkar ve net ve kesin ticaret sinyalleri sunar. Yapay Zeka nedir ve ticarette neden önemlidir? Yapay Zeka (AI
Ultimate Follow Line Indicator v3
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Ultimate Follow Line v3 Trendi hassasiyetle takip etmek için nihai gösterge! Ultimate Follow Line v3 ile tanışın. MetaTrader 4 için tasarlanmış bu gösterge, piyasa yönünü net bir şekilde tanımlamanıza yardımcı olur. MQL4'te geliştirilen bu araç, basit ve etkili bir tasarımı ileri teknolojiyle birleştirerek yatırımcılara güçlü ve sezgisel bir araç sunar. Ana özellikler: Sezgisel görselleştirme: Fiyat hareketine uyum sağlayan dinamik çizgiler, önemli dönüş ve trend devam bölgelerini vurgular. Ki
Just Trade Indicator
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Just Trade Indicator – Kesin ve stresiz işlem için en iyi yardımcınız! Just Trade Indicator'ı keşfedin! MetaTrader 5 için geliştirilen bu güçlü gösterge, piyasada net giriş ve çıkış noktalarını belirlemenize yardımcı olur. Gelişmiş algoritmaları sayesinde, işlem sürecinizi kolaylaştıran sezgisel görsel sinyaller sunar. Neden Just Trade Indicator? Net ve doğru sinyaller – Alım ve satım sinyalleri doğrudan grafikte oklarla gösterilir, yorumlama hatalarını ortadan kaldırır. Çoklu zaman dil
Cycle Trend Indicator For MT4
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
MetaTrader 4 için   Cycle Trend Indicator , yükseliş veya düşüş trendi fark etmeksizin, piyasa döngülerini ve trend içindeki kilit dönüş noktalarını yüksek hassasiyetle analiz etmek, tanımak ve belirlemek için özel olarak tasarlanmış ileri düzey bir teknik araçtır. Grafikte açıkça görülebileceği gibi, gösterge, genel fiyat hareketini akıcı ve uyumlu bir şekilde takip eden yumuşatılmış eğrileri, yeni yükseliş veya düşüş döngülerinin potansiyel başlangıçlarını vurgulayan kırmızı ve yeşil oklarla t
Trend Finder Oscillator
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Trend Finder Osilatörü ,   MetaTrader 4   platformu için özel olarak geliştirilmiş, yalnızca başlangıcı değil aynı zamanda devam eden trendlerin gücünü ve olgunluğunu da belirleyebilen güvenilir ve hassas bir araç sunmayı amaçlayan gelişmiş bir teknik göstergedir. Piyasanın iki temel bileşeni olan   oynaklık   ve   momentum   üzerine kombine ve derinlemesine bir analize dayanmaktadır. Sabit eşikler ve tekrarlayan desenlerle aşırı alım veya aşırı satım koşullarını belirtmekle yetinen geleneksel
The Big Short Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
The Big Short – MetaTrader 4 için Göstergesi Netlik ve yapısallık arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır "The Big Short", MT4 platformu için geliştirilmiş özel bir göstergedir. Piyasa dönüş bölgelerini ve giriş noktalarını belirlemeye yardımcı olur. Temel Özellikler Tüm sembollerle uyumlu: döviz, endeks, emtia, kripto Tüm zaman dilimlerinde çalışır Yerleşik istatistikler: kazanma oranı, ortalama pip, sinyal sayısı Temiz grafikler: yön okları, salınım kutuları, hedef bölgeler Diskresyoner, scalp
Fvg Indicator for MT5
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
IMPORTANT: The indicator will remain at the price of $34.90 until the release of the update scheduled for July 16, 2024. The New Price will be $49.90 (taxes excluded) FVG indicator. If you are an SMC trader this indicator will be very useful to you, it automatically identifies the FVGs on the graph distinguishing them into 2 types: bearish FVGs and bullish FVGs (see the photos to understand better). This indicator works on any Timeframe and on any market you want to use it. If you are interested
ScalpingMarketEA
Nicola Capatti
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor for scalping; This EA was built for monthly profitability. Works on any asset: Forex, Indices, Crypto and Stocks. Perfectly usable in MT5 tester and usable on any TimeFrame. The EA has various inputs available to customize operations: -Lots -Risk% (0 = Fix) -OrderDist (the distance between one order and another, the distance is calculated in points not pips) -TP (in points) -Sl (in points) -TrailingStopTrigger(the trailing stop trigger point in points) -TrailingStop(distance from
Highs Lows and Bos Indicator for MT5
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Highs, Lows and Bos Indicator for MT5; The indicator works on any type of market and on all TimeFrames. It also works on the MetaTrader5 Tester. the main function of the indicator is to identify the highs and lows by marking them with a point above/below the candle, then with a horizontal line it marks the Bos. It is very simple and intuitive, there are only 2 inputs: -the color of the maximums -the color of the minima For any other information do not hesitate to contact me.
Panel info trade indicator for MT5
Nicola Capatti
Uzman Danışmanlar
Panel Info Trade For MT5; The indicator has 2 main objects: -An icon chart that you can change Timeframe, zoom, Forex Pair, crypto....the position of the graph can be modified via the (x;y) inputs. The chart is perfectly usable in the MT5 tester. If the graph isn't for you and doesn't help you with anything, you can press the button on the top right to make it smaller. -the second object is a dynamic control panel where you can change plots, place sl and tp, BE, close partial... (if you watch th
Ultimate Currency strength Index
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Para Birimi Güç Endeksi (Currency Strength Index - CSI) Göstergesi GÖSTERGEYİ ETKİNLEŞTİRMEDEN ÖNCE, PARİTELERİ GÖRÜNTÜLEMEK İÇİN "TRUE" OLARAK AYARLADIĞINIZDAN EMİN OLUN Para Birimi Güç Endeksi (Currency Strength Index - CSI) Göstergesi, forex ticaretinde ana para birimlerinin göreceli gücünü ölçmek için kullanılan güçlü bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, tüccarların belirli bir zamanda en güçlü ve en zayıf para birimlerini belirlemelerine yardımcı olarak daha bilinçli ticaret kararları vermelerini sağl
Market Profile for MT5
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
In the world of trading, the key to success lies in having the right tools at the right time. Our innovative Volume Profile indicator was developed with one goal in mind: to provide traders with unprecedented access to vital market activity information. This cutting-edge tool allows you to not only see where and when volumes are traded but also to understand market depth with clarity never seen before. Main Features: Temporal Flexibility: Set the analysis range up to 1800 minutes to perfectly ma
Auto Trendline for MT5
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Maximize Your Trading Opportunities with the "Auto Trendlines" Indicator Discover the "Auto Trendlines" Indicator: "Auto Trendlines" is the essential tool for every technical trader. This indicator automatically plots trend lines, pinpointing support and resistance levels with surgical precision. It's ideal for those looking to capitalize on market breakouts and reversals. Key Features: Automatic Trendline Plotting: Identifies and draws crucial trend lines without manual intervention. Advanced C
AutoFibo for MT5
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Optimize Your Trading Decisions with the "autoFibo" Indicator Discover the "autoFibo" Indicator: "autoFibo" is the essential analysis tool for traders who want to fully leverage Fibonacci levels without the hassle of manual plotting. This indicator automates the Fibonacci retracement process, providing instant visual access to key support and resistance zones. Key Features: Automatic Fibonacci Retracement: Automatically plots Fibonacci levels, making it easy to identify support and resistance zo
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt