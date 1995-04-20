Spread Indicator for mt4
- Göstergeler
- Nicola Capatti
- Sürüm: 1.0
FREE Spread indicator for MetaTrader 4
this indicator includes:
-average spread
-current spread
-minimum spread
-maximum spread
If you are interested in my products I recommend you visit my page where you can find:
Experts Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/119456?source=Site+Profile
indicators: https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/120038?source=Site+Profile
I hope the spread indicator will be useful to you.
https://www.mql5.com/it/users/kappa05