Gold Harvest MT4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Abdul Jalil Mridah Jalil
- Sürüm: 5.60
- Güncellendi: 27 Ekim 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Please just change Risk Level (1-80). No need other field change and Risk Level 2 = 2% risk for 500 equity or above. It's only good works on XAUUSD H1 Timeframe. This robot requires minimum deposit of 100 equity. You can get good results with it. You can test it first . It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself.
IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate to get in touch with E--mail.(https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah)
Recommendations:
- Currency Pair: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: H1
- Minimum Deposit (For default setup): 100 equity.
- Account Type: Low spreads account.
- Trade XAUUSD
- Every trade is protected with Stop Loss.
- No martingale
- No grid system
- Auto lots function incorporated
- Very easy to install,
- Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)
- Account for trade: Any
Please contact me with any questions: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah
