FiboSens AI

FiboSens AI – has modern solutions for automating trading strategies based on Fibonacci levels. With a wide range of features, it allows for precise order management and adaptability to a variety of trading strategies and ideas.

Key Features

· Analysis of Fibonacci levels: customization for any currency pair and chart period.

· Trend analysis: the ability to trade with or against the trend.

· Automatic closing: customizable parameters for take profit, stop loss, closing based on the total equity of all transactions or closing based on a group of orders.

· Security: limiting the number of orders, trading time, frequency of opening transactions



Settings

LotSize - Defines the lot size for each trade.

MaxBuyOpenOrder - Sets the maximum number of open buy orders.

MaxSellOpenOrder - Sets the maximum number of open sell orders.

EnableTakeProfit - Enables or disables the use of take profit.

TakeProfitPips - Determines the number of pips for take profit.

EnableStopLoss - Enables or disables the use of stop loss.

StopLossPips - Defines the number of pips for the stop loss.

BarsToConsider - Determines the number of bars for market analysis.

FreqBarsToConsider - Sets the frequency of updating the bar analysis (for example, once every bar).

RestrictTradeByBars - Restricts trading if a certain number of bars have not passed since the last trade.

RestrictBars - Defines the number of bars that must pass between trades.

TrandTraiding - Enables trading with the trend (false means trading against the trend).

MaxDistanceInPips - Defines the maximum distance in pips from the Fibonacci level for opening trades.

UseCloseAlltradesEquity - Enables or disables automatic closing of all trades when a certain profit level is reached.

CloseAlltradesEquity - Determines the profit level for closing all trades.

UseCloseBuyEquity - Enables or disables automatic closing of only buy trades when a certain profit level is reached.

CloseBuyEquity - Determines the profit level for closing buy transactions.

UseCloseSellEquity - Enables or disables automatic closing of only sell trades when a certain profit level is reached.

CloseSellEquity - Determines the profit level for closing sell transactions.

UseTimeTrading - Enables or disables trading during specific hours.

TradingStartTime - Defines the start time of trading (in hours).

TradingEndTime - Defines the end time of trading (in hours).

AllowTradingAfter - Allows trading after the set time if there are open orders.

BuyLevel - Determines the Fibonacci level for opening buy trades.

SellLevel - Determines the Fibonacci level for opening sell transactions.

EnableTakeProfitSell - Enables or disables take profit for sell transactions.

TakeProfitSellLevel - Determines the Fibonacci level for take profit for selling.

EnableTakeProfitBuy - Enables or disables take profit for buy trades.

TakeProfitBuyLevel - Determines the Fibonacci level for take profit to buy.

EnableStopLossSell - Enables or disables stop loss for sell trades.

StopLossSellLevel - Defines the Fibonacci level for the sell stop loss.

EnableStopLossBuy - Enables or disables stop loss for buy trades.

topLossBuyLevel - Defines the Fibonacci level for the buy stop loss.

DefaultLineColor - Defines the color of the Fibonacci lines.

DefaultTextColor - Defines the text color for the Fibonacci marks.

MagicNumber: - Sets a unique identifier for orders opened by the advisor.
Önerilen ürünler
Magics Scanner addon
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA   scans trades by magic numbers from trading robots in mt4 terminals. Then it passes the data on trades to   EA`S HOLDER     which filters the entry and exit signals by applying its own filters for opening and closing orders. Thus   EA`S HOLDER    conducts its trading based on the signals of running robots. Opening your own orders. Your trading robots transmit signals to this scanner.   The scanner transmits signals to the senior EA and you have a lot of opportunities.   Such as: - Maintain
FREE
Heikin Ashi Sniper EURUSD
Andre Pier
3.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Heikin-Ashi-Sniper is a perfect addition to your portfolio. It is meant to be traded on EURUSD on H1 Timeframe. It uses Heikin-Ashi High and Low/High of Monthly timeframe to determine optimal entry signals while having a reasonably low drawdown More EA´s will be published shortly to complete the Portfolio. The EA Trades not very frequently it waits for the right chance and places the order. The rest of the time, your capital is free to be traded on other strategies Please see backtest results i
FREE
Double Fractal Entry Bot MT4
Denys Babiak
Uzman Danışmanlar
Double Fractal Entry Bot trades automatically using fractal breakouts or rebounds. It detects precise entry points, places SL and TP based on market structure, and includes logic to manage risk and avoid false signals. Simple, smart, and powerful. This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143608 Double Fractal Entry Bot is an intelligent trading robot based on the proven logic of the Double Fractal Entry indicator. It analyzes price using upper a
Jobot Basic Martingale
Jakkarin Chinsuwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA can run on every currencies pairs recommend EURUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPUSD Timeframe 30 Minute (M30) The important advantage of this EA is that you can start to trade with $1000 min imum initial Deposit. And the robot can support your manual transactions on EURUSD. ACCOUNT LEVERAGE: 1:100 ACCOUNT (Stop Out): 50% or less ACCOUNT TYPE: Real account ACCOUNT MODE: Hedging account Take Profit: Automatically Stop Loss: Automatically LOT size: Manual first order
MQL Trendline EA
Martin Eshleman
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Summary This EA will trade semi-automatically based on trend lines or horizontal lines that are manually plotted on the chart by the user. It can handle any number of lines per chart and each line can have its own adjustable settings. This EA manages every line separately based on specific user 'keywords' set for each line. Since each line has it's own independent settings, this is why there are very few shared inputs in this EA. Doing it this way allows for a single EA to manage many lines and
FREE
Avg
Andriy Sydoruk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Avg - the adviser uses many moving average indicators to search for signals to enter. Works in fully automatic mode! You do not need any settings, you can use the default settings. The bot passes the historical gap for the 19-year period from 2000 to 2019. Unlike alternative developments, this bot can simultaneously trade both on buy and on sell. That is, it has two independent systems of analysis. This is a significant advantage in real life because it gives the opportunity to achieve signific
AuroraV5
Ron Fritzhugh Bryan
Uzman Danışmanlar
I could write a fantastic description with lots of quantitative testing parameters but we have a saying that "taste of a pudding is in the eating " so I will simple put a CHALLENGE :Test this EA on any of the major and minor pairs (AUD,USD,EUR,CHF,NZD )and I guarantee you  50% discount if you can prove in a test on any of the major pairs above  that you have incurred  more than 3 error runs. *NOW HAPPY TESTING* Then you get to write the description unhindered!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
WOW Dash DotFX5 NY Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Uzman Danışmanlar
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - H4 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H1, H4 and D1 Strategies you can using both MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 8 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pa
DJ Rider Velocity
Andreas Smigadis
Uzman Danışmanlar
DJ Velocity Rider M15 — Ride the Pulse of Dow Jones DJ Velocity Rider is a next-generation trading strategy developed specifically for the Dow Jones (US30) on the 15-minute timeframe. It intelligently detects shifts in market momentum and executes high-probability trades with precision. With adaptive trailing mechanisms, smart Friday closure management, and optimized risk controls, DJ Velocity Rider maximizes opportunities while minimizing exposure. Built for traders who demand speed, control, a
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
EPriceJPY
Ngo Yung Lau
Uzman Danışmanlar
EPriceJPY is a auto-trading EA focused on USDJPY. Trading Concept The operation concept of EPriceJPY is based on an algorithm that tries to determine the Trend. To be more specific, EPriceJPY works with its own calculation logic based on simulation. It is trying to find out the Top or Bottom in a Trend, and open the Short or Long Position accordingly. Don't expect EPriceJPY to open the trade on the highest or lowest level, because EPriceJPY will trade only when the Top/Bottom can be confirmed.
WOW Dash Scalper IB Pro1 Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Uzman Danışmanlar
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - M30 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - M30 Strategies MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 8 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pairs, MaxSlippage  - upto cur
DualEdge FX The Ultimate Trend
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
DualEdge FX is a professional-grade forex trading bot designed to track market trends and identify reversal points with precision. It allows traders to take advantage of both trend-following and counter-trend opportunities by dynamically switching strategies. This expert advisor is optimized to maximize profits in trending and volatile market conditions. Key Features: Dual Strategy Mode: Combines trend-following and reversal trading strategies. AI-Powered Market Analysis: Detects shifts in mark
FREE
Intelligence
Mikhail Rasporskiy
Uzman Danışmanlar
the expert Advisor is an artificial intelligence that uses built-in algorithms to calculate currency support levels and place orders. defined by five main levels support.in in cases of a breakdown of the strongest support, the adviser closes orders and opens an order in the direction of the trend, thereby saving the Deposit from being completely drained. new levels are defined, and the EA starts working. does not use martingale. it works on any timeframe, but preferably 30 minutes. the tes
AI Nodiurnal EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Nodiurnal EA, ticaret stratejilerini optimize etmek ve dinamik döviz piyasasındaki performansı artırmak için son teknoloji makine öğrenimi teknolojisini kullanarak geliştirilmiş bir Forex robotudur. "Nodiurnal" terimi, tipik günlük (gündüz) ticaret saatleri boyunca değil, aynı zamanda standart olmayan dönemlerde de adaptasyon ve işlem yapma yeteneğini yansıtarak, döviz ticareti için sürekli ve adaptif bir yaklaşım sağlar. Ayarlar: Para Birimi Çifti üzerindeki varsayılan ayarlar: EURUSD H1. Öz
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Two Candle Smart
Sumini
Uzman Danışmanlar
The advantages of EA TWO CANDLE SMART are: It is equipped with various filters, including: maxspread, maxlot, takeprofit (4 step), stop loss (3 step), profit target per day, and many more. Open order BUY = If iClose[2] > iOpen[2] && iClose[1] > iOpen[1]. Open order SELL = If iClose[2] < iOpen[2] && iClose[1] < iOpen[1]. Target_profit_perday=50; ==> can work on forward test. lockprofit=2;//Minimal Profit in money Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25; Stoploss_in_Money=1000; Stoploss_in %=50;==> Stoploss
Panda EA Creator
Ryu Yamamuro
Uzman Danışmanlar
Using this "Panda EA Creator", *You can create a new EA without Programing using this tool easily. *You can verify your FX method using by this tool. Step1. Register indicators that you want to use. Step2. Register condition of "open position" Step3. Register condition of "close posiiton" Step1. register indicators that you want to use.(max 8 indicators) you can select the major indicator or custom indicator. If the indicator's parameter is not set, the default settings(*1) of indicator are a
Smoothed Duster EA
John Wangombe
Uzman Danışmanlar
This trading expert advisors is an clone & upgrade of  "EA Rough Duster ", also trades best on GBPNZD minute 5 timeframe. Maintains a constant account growth and runs best on low spread and commission based accounts. Uses Martingale & perfect hedging to recover unprofitable positions ensuring no loss. Its consistent profit curves,low DrawDowns & risk proves the record for itself in reliability and consistency plus its unique market analysis ensures quick extraction of profits by scalping the mar
Prosperity MT4
Mr James Daniel Coe
Uzman Danışmanlar
High growth, low draw-down bot. Great for beginners AND pros. 5 COPIES LEFT - NEXT PRICE $999 Contact me after purchase for group info, manual and a personal bonus! Prosperity live fund, real money (>$2,000) signal:  CLICK HERE ABOUT A rare diamond in a sea of EAs - 4x improvements in most backtest stats. We read descriptions saying 'no martingale, grid, or 'AI'' - I offer alternate parameters... Original EA No history reading No .set files changing constantly, all built-in as default Not an 'ex
Reversal Overlap Bot mt4
Mikhail Pigolkin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Reversal Overlap Bot is an automated trading strategy. No technical indicators are used in the work. At the beginning of trading, the first order is placed in a certain direction (at your option). When you open a new candle, this order is closed if it is in profit. Otherwise, the next order opens in the opposite direction. Orders are closed when profit is reached. If there are unprofitable orders on the chart, the robot will close one of them. When closing loss-making orders, the profit covers t
For RSI Entry Points Test
Davit Beridze
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is Created just for RSI Entry points Indicator ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67581 Test, to show indicators profitable parameters and to give potential buyers possibility to backtest indicator Entries. EA opens Buy orders on Buy Arrows and Sell orders on Sell Arrows of the indicator, orders are closed on opposite signals. EA is not created for Live automated trading, thats not the goal to sell EA, but any ways if you like it and need it, you can rent. Default settings are fo
Lunexa MT4
Aren Davidian
Uzman Danışmanlar
Lunexa – The Intelligent Trading Robot MT5 Version   :   h ttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143765 products List :   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/arendav/seller Why Lunexa? In the ruthless world of trading, there's no place for luck—only intelligent algorithms and adaptive systems survive. Lunexa is the result of over 20 years of research, development, and testing on more than 2 million real market data points, built with over 10,000 intelligent trading algorithms. Powered
Radar Fibo 123
Carlos Augusto Cedeno Rocha
Uzman Danışmanlar
https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/1654340 Bu araçla, kazanan SL'leri otomatik olarak çalıştırmanıza yardımcı olacaktır. Destek ve direnç olarak minimum piyango girişleriyle bir Fibonacci Radar Fibo 123 stratejisi oluşturun Bu destek ve dirençte olan her şeye karşı agresif olun. Otomatik kapanma uygular ve otomatik olarak kilitlenir. Aylık minimum ve maksimum kazanç aradığınız yer. Sonraki ay aktif.
Twins Grid System
Yimin Wu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Please download User Guide / set files / Strategy Tester Report from here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/689449 Twins Grid System is a powerful and flexible tool for experienced trader. This system is consist of 2 full grids: Grid A and Grid B, each full grid contains 4 basic grid: BuyLimits Grid, SellLimits Grid, BuyStops Grid and SellStops Grid. There are 31 system parameters, 22 parameters for each basic grid. It’s able to create various kinds of grid strategies. Features (1) Some grid
Swiss Breakout EA
Lorenz Hammer
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Breakout EA trades fully automatically He doesn't use dangerous strategies like martingale or gritter etc. With this EA you can set a lot according to your wishes or according to my set. In addition, it has a news filter, it pauses the trades during the set time. In addition, it automatically increases the lots size if desired. The backtest and trades were done with Fusion Markets: Leverage 1:500 Zero account Account opening with this link: https://fusionmarkets.com/en?cxd=45701_1642076&cx
FREE
Synapse Trader MT4
Andrei Vlasov
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Synapse Trader: Ticarette yeni ufuklar açan bir sinir ağı Piyasayı sadece analiz etmekle kalmayıp, her gün öğrenen ve değişen piyasa koşullarına uyum sağlayan bir akıllı asistan haline gelen bir danışman hayal edin.   Synapse Trader , gelişmiş sinir ağı teknolojisine dayanan benzersiz bir araçtır ve piyasadaki en ince sinyalleri bile yakalayabilir. Bu sadece bir Uzman Danışman değil,   düşünen, tahmin eden ve gelişen bir canlı sinir ağıdır . Özel Teklif: Synapse Trader EA , tatil dönemi boyunca
Perceptrader AI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has a live track record with 48 month of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timefram
NIGHTCrusher
Christian Opperskalski
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if needed News Feature included - to protect you of miss trades in news times Important: Get informed about
Technical scalper Bot
Nataliia Marchuk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex robot scalper based on artificial intelligence algorithms is an automated system capable of performing operations in the foreign exchange market on the M5 timeframe and using the XAUUSD currency pair. This robot uses technical analysis to determine market entry and exit points and can generate efficient trades in real time. One of the main advantages of the forex scalper robot is its ability to quickly adapt to changing market conditions. This robot can work on the basis of several tradin
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.76 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Büyüme Doğrulandı
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
4 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.91 (22)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.39 (36)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.4 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1055)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Gold Stuff, özellikle altın ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. İşlem, Gold Stuff göstergesi kullanılarak emir açılmasına dayalıdır, bu nedenle EA, trendi takip etmek anlamına gelen "Trend Follow" stratejisine göre çalışır. Gerçek zamanlı sonuçlar burada görüntülenebilir. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!  AYARLAR
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.85 (60)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 1 copy left for $199 Tomorrow price  --> $249  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced pos
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ Zaten Boring Pips EA sahibisiniz? Ekstra %30 indirim hakkınız var! Daha fazla bilgi için bizimle iletişime geçin: Geri ödemenizi (rebate) nasıl alırsınız Trump’ın ikinci dönemi , küresel piyasaları sarsan kapsamlı gümrük tarifelerinin geri dönüşüyle birlikte, agresif ticaret politikalarında yeni bir dalgayı ateşledi. Orta Doğu’daki gerilimler , özellikle son zamanlarda İsrail ile İran arasında artış gösterdi — bu da petrol fiyatları üzerinde potansiyel bir baskı yaratıyor. Rusya–Uk
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Capybara EA, Hama göstergesini temel alan gelişmiş bir otomatik trend takip sistemidir. Piyasanın düşüş eğilimi göstermesi ve göstergenin kırmızıya dönmesi durumunda EA satış yapacak, piyasa yükselişe geçip göstergenin maviye dönmesi durumunda EA satın alma yapacaktır. EA, yükseliş ve düşüş trendlerinin başlangıcını doğru bir şekilde tespit edebilir ve TP'ye ulaşana kadar açık işlemleri martingale/grid tarzında kontrol edecektir. Önerilen çiftler: Eurosd gibi tüm önemli çiftler; audusd; GBpusD;
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (91)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
Daytrade Pro Algo
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Lansman Promosyonu: Mevcut fiyattan sınırlı sayıda kopya mevcuttur Son fiyat: 990$ YENİ: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın!   (2 ticaret hesabı için) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files DayTrade Pro Algo'ya hoş geldiniz!   Yıllarca piyasaları inceledikten ve farklı stratejiler programladıktan sonra, iyi bir ticaret sisteminin ihtiyaç duyduğu her şeye sahip bir algoritma buldum: Broker bağımsızdır Bağımsız y
BB Scalping
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BB Scalping uzmanı, altın alım satımında hassas bir şekilde güçlü bir çıkış/scalping ve martingale dışı bir başyapıtım olan son teknoloji ürünüm! Bu sistem, Bollinger bandı ve Zig-zag göstergesini birlikte kullanarak çıkışları yönetir. Bollinger bantlarının en yüksek ve en düşük seviyelerine birden fazla bekleyen emir verilir ve tetiklendiğinde, çıkış fiyatını takip eden ve emirler durdurulana kadar bir takip eden stop emri bulunur. EA, hesabınızı korumak ve riski doğru bir şekilde yönetmek için
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Trend Scalping'e Hoş Geldiniz LANS MANİPÜLASYONU: Sonraki fiyat: 899$ Son fiyat: 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping, özellikle altın için tasarladığım ilk EA'dir. EA, daha büyük zaman dilimlerine dayanan bir trend takip stratejisi kullanır. Büyük zaman dilimindeki ana trendi tespit etmek için süper trend kullanır ve ardından daha küçük zaman dilimlerinde işlemler açar. EA, her işlem için her zaman 100 pip olarak belirlenmiş sabit bir stop loss kullanır. Ayrıca karı güvence altına almak için bir
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı başlat! 449$'dan sadece birkaç kopya kaldı! Sonraki fiyat: 599$ Son fiyat: 999$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro, Altın ticareti EA'ları kulübüne katılıyor, ancak büyük
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
Croesus Gold EA MT4
Lin Lin Ma
3.43 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA   Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitor
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ ÜÇ KÜÇÜK KUŞ EA Kayıptan yaratıldı. Acıyla mükemmelleştirildi. Amaçla serbest bırakıldı. ️ YAPI. SPEKÜLASYON DEĞİL. Üç Küçük Kuş EA sıradan bir ticaret robotu değil. Yıllarca süren gerçek başarısızlıklarla yaratılmış ve tek bir görev için tasarlanmış, savaşta yaratılmış bir motordur:   Piyasa acımasızlaştığında sermayenizi korumak, kurtarmak ve büyütmek.   Üç güçlü stratejiyi   mükemmel bir senkronizasyonla birleştirir : Martingale ile Kayıplara İlişkin Izgara   : Kayıpları ab
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Arrow Strategy Builder
Konstantin Chechnev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Arrow Strategy Builder — kullanıcının grafiğe yerleştirdiği yukarı/aşağı okları hatırlayan ve aynı koşullar tekrarlandığında alım-satım sinyalleri üreten bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Hem yeni başlayanlar hem de deneyimli yatırımcılar için uygundur; sezgisel bir arayüz ve her türlü finansal enstrümanda otomatik işlem için işlevsellik sunar. Metatraider 5 için çoklu para birimi ticaret danışmanının tam teşekküllü bir versiyonu burada . Ana Özellikler Kolay strateji oluşturma: Giriş noktalarını iş
FREE
Fibonacci MT5
Konstantin Chechnev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fibonacci EA MT5 is an Expert Advisor for automating trading based on Fibonacci levels. It determines the minimum and maximum prices over a specified number of bars, builds Fibonacci levels, and opens trades when the current price reaches the selected levels. The EA can trade with the trend or against it, depending on the given parameters. It also allows you to configure levels for closing trades, risk management, and time filters. Features Automatic detection of local extremes and the construct
FREE
PurrTradeX Signals
Konstantin Chechnev
Uzman Danışmanlar
PurrTradeX , kullanıcıların kendi gösterge sinyallerine dayalı özel ticaret stratejileri oluşturup test etmelerini sağlayan bir Expert Advisor (EA)’dır. EA, grafikte manuel yerleştirilen veya otomatik oluşturulan ok sinyallerini kaydeder ve bunları ticaret fırsatlarını belirlemek için kullanır. Ana özellikler Sinyal kaydı: Alış/satış sinyallerini işaretlemek için grafiğe oklar yerleştirin. EA, bu noktaların yakınındaki yerleşik göstergelerin (RSI, CCI, DeMarker, WPR) değerlerini kaydeder. Ot
Tick Flow MT4
Konstantin Chechnev
Göstergeler
TickFlow is a tool for tick-data analysis and visual highlighting of significant zones on the chart. The utility aggregates current and historical ticks, shows the buy/sell balance, and helps to identify support/resistance levels and cluster zones. This is the MetaTrader 5 version. How it works (brief) TickFlow collects tick data and aggregates it by price steps and candles. Based on the collected data the indicator builds visual layers: up/down tick counters, buy/sell ratio, historical levels
PurrTradeX Signals Mt4
Konstantin Chechnev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Visual trading with the mind — "from arrow to trade". The Expert Advisor turns your arrows (a graphical object) on the chart into a signal database and automatically trades on similar situations. Mark the idea and get a trading algorithm. Mark the optimal entry points in the past — EA will do the rest. You can set any number of signals yourself or rely on an automatic algorithm that determines trends in the past using the ZigZag indicator. PurrTradeX remembers all the placed labels and opens
Tick Flow
Konstantin Chechnev
Göstergeler
TickFlow is a tool for tick-data analysis and visual highlighting of significant zones on the chart. The utility aggregates current and historical ticks, shows the buy/sell balance, and helps to identify support/resistance levels and cluster zones. This is the MetaTrader 4 version. How it works (brief) TickFlow collects tick data and aggregates it by price steps and candles. Based on the collected data the indicator builds visual layers: up/down tick counters, buy/sell ratio, historical levels
Filtrele:
Konstantin Grihin
178
Konstantin Grihin 2025.08.31 09:48 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Konstantin Chechnev
6169
Geliştiriciden yanıt Konstantin Chechnev 2025.08.31 10:53
Благодарю за высокую оценку. Если будут пожелания или предложения - пишите. Оценю возможность реализации.
İncelemeye yanıt