FiboSens AI
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Konstantin Chechnev
- Sürüm: 1.0
FiboSens AI – has modern solutions for automating trading strategies based on Fibonacci levels. With a wide range of features, it allows for precise order management and adaptability to a variety of trading strategies and ideas.
Key Features
· Analysis of Fibonacci levels: customization for any currency pair and chart period.
· Trend analysis: the ability to trade with or against the trend.
· Automatic closing: customizable parameters for take profit, stop loss, closing based on the total equity of all transactions or closing based on a group of orders.
· Security: limiting the number of orders, trading time, frequency of opening transactions
Settings
LotSize - Defines the lot size for each trade.
MaxBuyOpenOrder - Sets the maximum number of open buy orders.
MaxSellOpenOrder - Sets the maximum number of open sell orders.
EnableTakeProfit - Enables or disables the use of take profit.
TakeProfitPips - Determines the number of pips for take profit.
EnableStopLoss - Enables or disables the use of stop loss.
StopLossPips - Defines the number of pips for the stop loss.
BarsToConsider - Determines the number of bars for market analysis.
FreqBarsToConsider - Sets the frequency of updating the bar analysis (for example, once every bar).
RestrictTradeByBars - Restricts trading if a certain number of bars have not passed since the last trade.
RestrictBars - Defines the number of bars that must pass between trades.
TrandTraiding - Enables trading with the trend (false means trading against the trend).
MaxDistanceInPips - Defines the maximum distance in pips from the Fibonacci level for opening trades.
UseCloseAlltradesEquity - Enables or disables automatic closing of all trades when a certain profit level is reached.
CloseAlltradesEquity - Determines the profit level for closing all trades.
UseCloseBuyEquity - Enables or disables automatic closing of only buy trades when a certain profit level is reached.
CloseBuyEquity - Determines the profit level for closing buy transactions.
UseCloseSellEquity - Enables or disables automatic closing of only sell trades when a certain profit level is reached.
CloseSellEquity - Determines the profit level for closing sell transactions.
UseTimeTrading - Enables or disables trading during specific hours.
TradingStartTime - Defines the start time of trading (in hours).
TradingEndTime - Defines the end time of trading (in hours).
AllowTradingAfter - Allows trading after the set time if there are open orders.
BuyLevel - Determines the Fibonacci level for opening buy trades.
SellLevel - Determines the Fibonacci level for opening sell transactions.
EnableTakeProfitSell - Enables or disables take profit for sell transactions.
TakeProfitSellLevel - Determines the Fibonacci level for take profit for selling.
EnableTakeProfitBuy - Enables or disables take profit for buy trades.
TakeProfitBuyLevel - Determines the Fibonacci level for take profit to buy.
EnableStopLossSell - Enables or disables stop loss for sell trades.
StopLossSellLevel - Defines the Fibonacci level for the sell stop loss.
EnableStopLossBuy - Enables or disables stop loss for buy trades.
topLossBuyLevel - Defines the Fibonacci level for the buy stop loss.
DefaultLineColor - Defines the color of the Fibonacci lines.
DefaultTextColor - Defines the text color for the Fibonacci marks.
MagicNumber: - Sets a unique identifier for orders opened by the advisor.
